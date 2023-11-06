Afghanistan ‘here to fight’ for Cricket World Cup semi-final

(Last Updated On: November 6, 2023)

Afghanistan faces the biggest match in its history on Tuesday when they take on five-time champions Australia in a match that will determine whether the team stays in the race for a place in the knockout stages of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Tomorrow’s match, Tuesday 7 November, will take place at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

If Afghanistan can win their two remaining matches at the World Cup, against Australia on Tuesday and South Africa on Friday, they will qualify for the semi-finals, but their task will not be easy.

But, Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi insists his side still has plenty of “fight” left in them ahead of Tuesday’s clash.

“We are a brave nation and we’ve shown that through cricket also,” Shahidi said on Monday.

“In such a short time, we’ve achieved a lot compared to other countries. And right now, we know the whole world is talking about our team’s performance.

“As a team also, we are happy for that. But I think as a captain, it’s not enough for me.”

The 29-year-old added: “Tomorrow is one of the important games for us. And we will not relax until we are on the plane back to our country.

“Until then, we will fight as a team,” he said.

Top-order batsman Shahid was clear what lay behind Afghanistan’s impressive World Cup showing. “Belief, hard work, and talent,” he said.

“At the beginning we had the belief, but for that we have to win. So, when we won against England, the belief rate became higher, higher then after Pakistan. And we are now not looking back. We are moving forward.”

Shahidi paid tribute to Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott, the former England batsman, for wanting the squad to be “more disciplined… on the field, off the field.”

Afghanistan’s recent performances have not only been appreciated at home but greatly appreciated by an Indian public whose own unbeaten side are already into the semi-finals.

“People back home like the way we are playing here right now, they are all feeling proud, and they are very happy for our achievements,” said Shahidi.

“And the Indian people have given us a lot of support throughout the tournament. One taxi driver, who took me on rides, didn’t take money from me. And that’s how people give us love here in India. So we are thankful for that.”

Monday’s net session at the Wankhede was made even more special for Afghanistan by a meeting with Sachin Tendulkar on the retired India batting great’s home ground, AFP reported.

“It’s the first time (we’ve met him),” said Shahidi. “And we are all excited because he’s a legend of the game.

“We were watching him on TV when he was a successful player — he was a role model for a lot of our players. So it’s exciting for the team, to see him and maybe learn from him.”

Afghanistan – no easy team to beat

According to ESPNcricinfo experts, there is no chance the Australians are heading to the Wankhede Stadium assuming Afghanistan will be an easy team to beat.

Afghanistan has won three matches in a row and have already taken down England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Netherlands as they push for a maiden semi-final berth.

The team however possesses the skill to expose Australia’s major weakness, with the spin quartet of Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad capable of causing Australia’s batting line-up no end of problems. In addition, Afghanistan’s batting throughout the tournament has been excellent.

But while history and conditions are on Australia’s side as they look to lock in their spot in the last four there is one other thing to consider. This game, like the one in last year’s T20 World Cup has a slightly different undertone for Afghanistan than it does their opponents, ESPN reported.

Cricket Australia’s decision to cancel a Test between the two nations in November 2021 and a three-match ODI series in March 2023 for political reasons remains front of mind for some of the Afghanistan players. Afghanistan has been fueled by a desire to prove a point in this World Cup, a point about their standing in global cricket, and some added motivation certainly won’t hinder them.

Key Players:

Afghanistan – Rahmanullah Gurbaz

While skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (282) has the most runs for Afghanistan at the tournament, Gurbaz is not too far behind with a total of 234 runs at an average of 33.42.

But more importantly, Gurbaz has an ominous strike rate of 99.15 and a fast start during the Powerplay will be crucial for Afghanistan if they are to upset Australia.

Gurbaz scores quickly and, if he gets going early, is capable of putting pressure on the Australia bowlers and giving his side the ascendancy.

Australia – Adam Zampa

The Australia spinner has been a handful for opposition batters throughout the tournament and currently has a total of 19 wickets at an average of 17.15.

While Afghanistan have their own bevy of quality spinners, whether their batters can handle Zampa remains to be seen as the Australian has proven a class above in India thus far.

Zampa failed to pick up a wicket during Australia’s opening match at the tournament, but has since recorded a trio of four-wicket hauls and a pair of three-wicket hauls in an impressive stretch of leg-spin bowling.

Squads:

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

Afghanistan squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq.

For fans in Afghanistan

Ariana Television Network is the official broadcasting partner in Afghanistan and has the exclusive rights to broadcast and stream Cricket World Cup 2023 matches into the homes of fans, live, each day.

As we fight the global quest to Stop Piracy, we appeal to our fans in Afghanistan to tune in to Ariana Television or visit www.arianatelevision.com, and stream matches live.

Please don’t support pirate broadcasters and websites streaming pirated versions!

Afghanistan’s fixtures still to come, that will be broadcast live on Ariana Television are as follows:

• Afghanistan vs Australia: Tuesday, November 7, 2023, Mumbai

• Afghanistan vs South Africa