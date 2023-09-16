Latest News
Afghanistan’s banking situation improving: Union
Officials at the Private Banks Union say the situation of banks in Afghanistan is improving and that currently 12 banks, including three state banks and two foreign banks, are active in the country and that together these banks have 400 branches across the country.
“In 34 provinces, 400 branches of these banks have been opened and they are accessible everywhere. Four banks have invested about 40 billion afghanis in different sectors and provide salaries to 800,000 employees,” said Najibullah Amiri, CEO of the Private Banks Union.
Meanwhile, Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) officials say they have supported private banks over the past two years so they can provide services to their customers in a normal way.
“Our technical meetings with commercial banks continue so that we can level the service field for our compatriots in all banking sectors,” said a DAB spokesman, Hasibullah Noori.
In the meantime, investors say they still face problems withdrawing money. They say they hope restrictions on the amount allowed to be withdrawn will be lifted soon.
Economists meanwhile say that private banks have had to deal with many challenges over the past two years and that the central bank needs to step up support.
“The situation in the banks has become relatively good and the important thing is that people’s trust should be regained gradually to these banks.
DAB allows individuals to withdraw up to $600 dollars from their accounts in a week, but traders can withdraw up to $40,000 dollars in a week.
Latest News
Women’s online university providing education to 14,000 Afghan girls
Fourteen thousand Afghan women are currently studying through the Woman Online University which offers courses across 14 faculties for free.
The university has 450 professors and lecturers based in Afghanistan and around the world who provide the classes.
“In 14 faculties, we have about 14,000 students from all over Afghanistan, even from remote provinces. Despite all the economic problems that exist, including internet issues, girls still join us so as not to stay away from academic environments,” said Adila Zamani, one professor from Woman Online University.
“We believe that there should not be any disruption in the educational process of girls because the education of girls is a prerequisite for the progress of a society,” she said.
Lecturers teach Afghan girls for free and course materials are provided to them on the website.
“I feel happy that as a professor at the Women’s Online University, we are a source of service for the women of our country. Woman Online University has provided education in homes and online for the women of our land,” said another professor.
Meanwhile, the students of this university have urged the Islamic Emirate to remove educational restrictions.
The US National Security Council’s spokesman John Kirby also recently called for the restrictions on education to be lifted.
“If the Taliban want to be recognized, if they want to be seen as a legitimate government, they must fulfill the commitments they have made, including how to deal with women and girls, which includes the education of girls and young women,” said Kirby.
Islamic Emirate officials, however, have repeatedly emphasized that they provide rights to women and girls within the framework of Islamic Sharia.
Latest News
Muttaqi to attend Moscow format meeting in Kazan
Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi will attend the next Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan, which is scheduled to take place on September 29 in Kazan, Russia.
The development was reported on Saturday by Bakhtar news agency citing deputy spokesman of Foreign Ministry, Hafiz Zia Ahmad.
Recently, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said Moscow format member countries have confirmed their attendance at the upcoming meeting.
He expressed hope that representatives of the current Afghan authorities will also participate.
Rudenko noted that this meeting is a necessary step in the ongoing exchange of views on what is happening in Afghanistan. “And what the international community, in particular the countries of this format, could do to stabilize the general situation there,” he added.
The members of the Moscow format on Afghanistan include Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.
Latest News
Uzbek president expresses concern over Afghanistan’s new Qosh Tepa canal
Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Friday expressed concern over the construction of the Qosh Tepa irrigation canal in northern Afghanistan, noting it could “radically change the water regime and balance” in Central Asia.
Mirziyoyev made the remarks at a meeting of the Council of Heads of the Founder States of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea in Tajikistan capital Dushanbe.
“You know very well that the Afghan side is actively constructing the canal. Its commissioning could radically change the water regime and balance in Central Asia,” he said.
Mirziyoyev called for setting up a joint working group “to study all aspects of the construction” of the Qosh Tepa canal and “its impact on the water regime of the Amu Darya with the involvement of research institutes of our countries.”
He also proposed to consider the issue of involving representatives of Afghanistan into the regional dialogue on the sharing of water resources.
The Qosh Tepa Canal is a canal being built in northern Afghanistan to divert water from the Amu Darya River. The main canal is expected to be 285 km long and the overall initiative seeks to convert 550,000 hectares of desert into farmland.
The Islamic Emirate has made the canal a priority project and the construction began in early 2022. Images so far demonstrate that from April 2022 to February 2023, more than 100 km of canal was excavated.
Women’s online university providing education to 14,000 Afghan girls
Tahawol: Neighbors’ concern over spread of terrorism in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Uzbekistan’s concern over Qosh Tepa canal construction discussed
Afghanistan’s banking situation improving: Union
Muttaqi to attend Moscow format meeting in Kazan
Private jet crashes into motorbike and car in Malaysia, kills 10
Asia Cup: Setback for Sri Lanka as 4 key players possibly out with injuries, COVID
Tropical Storm Hilary releases fury on Southern California
ICC World Cup 2023 Trophy set to tour Afghanistan
Putin meets top generals in charge of Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine
Tahawol: Neighbors’ concern over spread of terrorism in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Uzbekistan’s concern over Qosh Tepa canal construction discussed
Exclusive interview with Hamdullah Nemani, Acting Minister of Urban Development
Tahawol: IEA’s political & diplomatic relations reviewed
Saar: Work and education rights of Afghan women discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan’s caretaker PM says Islamabad will defend its borders at all costs
-
Sport4 days ago
Asia Cup: Pakistan ‘grateful’ for India wake-up call ahead of World Cup
-
World5 days ago
Eastern Libya authorities say 2,000 dead in flood, thousands missing
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iran’s foreign minister meets with Pakistan special envoy to discuss Afghanistan situation
-
International Sports4 days ago
Portugal chalk up record win with 9-0 thrashing of Luxembourg
-
Regional5 days ago
US allows $6 billion transfer as part of Iran prisoner swap
-
Latest News4 days ago
Ministry to refund balance of payment to pilgrims who performed Hajj
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Apple unveils iPhone 15 Pro with titanium case, holds line on prices