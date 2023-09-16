Afghanistan’s banking situation improving: Union

(Last Updated On: September 16, 2023)

Officials at the Private Banks Union say the situation of banks in Afghanistan is improving and that currently 12 banks, including three state banks and two foreign banks, are active in the country and that together these banks have 400 branches across the country.

“In 34 provinces, 400 branches of these banks have been opened and they are accessible everywhere. Four banks have invested about 40 billion afghanis in different sectors and provide salaries to 800,000 employees,” said Najibullah Amiri, CEO of the Private Banks Union.

Meanwhile, Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) officials say they have supported private banks over the past two years so they can provide services to their customers in a normal way.

“Our technical meetings with commercial banks continue so that we can level the service field for our compatriots in all banking sectors,” said a DAB spokesman, Hasibullah Noori.

In the meantime, investors say they still face problems withdrawing money. They say they hope restrictions on the amount allowed to be withdrawn will be lifted soon.

Economists meanwhile say that private banks have had to deal with many challenges over the past two years and that the central bank needs to step up support.

“The situation in the banks has become relatively good and the important thing is that people’s trust should be regained gradually to these banks.

DAB allows individuals to withdraw up to $600 dollars from their accounts in a week, but traders can withdraw up to $40,000 dollars in a week.