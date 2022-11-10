Business
Afghanistan’s central bank gets shipment of new banknotes
A Polish firm delivered Afghani banknotes to Kabul this week after the United States paved the way for the Da Afghanistan Bank to make a payment via international banking systems, a member of the bank’s supreme council told Reuters on Wednesday.
The payment represents a shift for Afghanistan’s central bank, which has been largely cut off from the international financial system since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) came into power last year.
State news outlet Bakhtar also reported that the shipment arrived on Wednesday.
The Afghan central bank held a contract with a Polish company for the printing of its banknotes but had been unable until early July to begin payment, Reuters reported.
Without access to fresh banknotes for more than a year, Afghanistan’s cash has been deteriorating, with notes torn in shreds or held together with sellotape, exacerbating the country’s liquidity crisis.
“Afghanistan’s markets run primarily on cash, but existing banknotes are crumbling …The Central Bank will be able to replace old and damaged banknotes, and this will improve the Afghan people’s ability to purchase food and other necessary items,” a U.S. State Department spokesperson said.
Shah Mehrabi, a member of the Afghan central bank’s supreme council, said assurances to banks and companies by the U.S. Treasury that they would not be prosecuted for allowing a transaction by Afghanistan’s central bank had been instrumental.
“These transactions that were facilitated by the Treasury are welcomed by all Afghans,” Mehrabi said.
He said the banknotes began arriving on Tuesday. The contract was for notes valued at 10 billion Afghanis, mostly in small denominations. A second contract with a French company had been reached for a similar value.
A spokesperson for Afghanistan’s finance ministry told Reuters that new banknotes would be used solely by the central bank for replacing old notes, not to fund the budget.
Mehrabi said that the bank would release its financial statements to ensure the cash was accounted for.
He said the bank had agreed to be subject to third party monitoring and the U.S. Treasury had approved of an agency to carry out the monitoring.
Business
IEA to deploy 65,000 laborers and shepherds to Saudi, Qatar and Turkey
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs has announced that based on agreements with a number of countries, 65,000 people will be deployed as laborers to work outside Afghanistan.
According to the Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Makhdoom Abdul Salam Sadat, 15,000 of them will be sent to Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey to work as shepherds, adding these countries had made requests for labor.
This comes amid a growing humanitarian and economic crisis in Afghanistan which has resulted in the loss of hundreds of thousands of jobs.
Recently the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) warned that the situation in Afghanistan will worsen in the coming winter.
The committee said in a series of tweets last week that the country is currently in the grips of an increasing humanitarian crisis and noted that more than 700,000 people have lost their jobs since last year and 90% of the working people earn less than $1.90 a day.
The committee also added that millions of people in Afghanistan, including children, need “urgent” aid and that without the support of the international community, the humanitarian situation will worsen.
The Red Cross has warned that humanitarian needs are increasing every day and must be addressed before winter sets in.
Business
Afghanistan’s export volume at $1.85 billion for past 7 months
The office of the first deputy prime minister, Mullah Abdullah Ghani Baradar Akhund, said on Tuesday that Afghanistan’s exports abroad exceeded $1.8 billion since the start of the current solar year – seven months ago.
According to a statement, $1.85 billion worth of goods went to Pakistan, Iran, India, Tajikistan, UAE, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, China, Saudi Arabia and Iraq.
The bulk of the goods went to Pakistan, India, Tajikistan and China, officials said.
According to the government statistics, nearly $744 million worth of goods have been exported to Pakistan alone in this time.
The Afghanistan-Pakistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that the exports with Pakistan have doubled.
Last month, trade and commerce ministry spokesperson Abdul Salam Jawad said that if the export sector continues to grow, export volumes worth $2.5 billion will be reached soon.
“We are sure that if our business continues in this way, our exports will reach more than two and a half billion dollars,” he said.
According to officials, efforts are being made to get Afghan products to regional and global markets via land and air corridors.
Economic experts have meanwhile expressed hope that with the expansion of trade relations, Afghanistan will soon become self-reliant.
At the same time, the Ministry of Trade and Industry says that it is trying to expand Afghanistan’s economic relations with India.
According to officials, India is one of the countries that had extensive trade relations with Afghanistan in the past, and now they want these relations restored. Abdulsalam Jawad Akhundzada adds that Afghan goods have many buyers in the Indian markets.
According to Akhundzada, the country’s exports to India have increased by 25% compared to last year.
The Chamber of Commerce and Investment meanwhile said more than 60 tons of goods have been exported to India in the last seven months.
Business
Afghanistan registers trade surplus with Pakistan: SIGAR
Afghanistan registered a trade surplus of $79 million with Pakistan from July 2021 to June 2022, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) stated in its latest report.
The report — prepared for the US Congress — noted that Afghanistan’s currency, the Afghani, appreciated by 11.6 per cent against the Pakistani rupee.
SIGAR noted that despite economic and political problems, the Afghan currency remained relatively steady this quarter, appreciating by 6.1pc against the euro and 0.2pc against the Indian rupee.
Data issued by Afghanistan’s central bank, Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), however, showed that between the end of June and mid-September, the Afghani depreciated 0.6pc against the US dollar and 1.9pc against the Chinese yuan.
Citing World Bank data, SIGAR reported that Afghanistan’s main imports from Pakistan this year remained food items, followed by pharmaceutical products and wood.
“Afghanistan is exporting about 10,000 tons of coal a day to Pakistan,” SIGAR stated adding that the IEA was benefiting from rising oil prices.
“Between June and July 2022, the Taliban (IEA) tripled prices on coal exports to raise revenue from its mining sector amid booming coal exports to Pakistan,” the report said.
The report noted that the United States remains the largest donor to Afghanistan, providing more than $1.1 billion to Afghanistan since the IEA takeover.
