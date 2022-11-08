Business
Afghanistan’s export volume at $1.85 billion for past 7 months
The office of the first deputy prime minister, Mullah Abdullah Ghani Baradar Akhund, said on Tuesday that Afghanistan’s exports abroad exceeded $1.8 billion since the start of the current solar year – seven months ago.
According to a statement, $1.85 billion worth of goods went to Pakistan, Iran, India, Tajikistan, UAE, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, China, Saudi Arabia and Iraq.
The bulk of the goods went to Pakistan, India, Tajikistan and China, officials said.
According to the government statistics, nearly $744 million worth of goods have been exported to Pakistan alone in this time.
The Afghanistan-Pakistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that the exports with Pakistan have doubled.
Last month, trade and commerce ministry spokesperson Abdul Salam Jawad said that if the export sector continues to grow, export volumes worth $2.5 billion will be reached soon.
“We are sure that if our business continues in this way, our exports will reach more than two and a half billion dollars,” he said.
According to officials, efforts are being made to get Afghan products to regional and global markets via land and air corridors.
Economic experts have meanwhile expressed hope that with the expansion of trade relations, Afghanistan will soon become self-reliant.
Afghanistan registers trade surplus with Pakistan: SIGAR
Afghanistan registered a trade surplus of $79 million with Pakistan from July 2021 to June 2022, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) stated in its latest report.
The report — prepared for the US Congress — noted that Afghanistan’s currency, the Afghani, appreciated by 11.6 per cent against the Pakistani rupee.
SIGAR noted that despite economic and political problems, the Afghan currency remained relatively steady this quarter, appreciating by 6.1pc against the euro and 0.2pc against the Indian rupee.
Data issued by Afghanistan’s central bank, Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), however, showed that between the end of June and mid-September, the Afghani depreciated 0.6pc against the US dollar and 1.9pc against the Chinese yuan.
Citing World Bank data, SIGAR reported that Afghanistan’s main imports from Pakistan this year remained food items, followed by pharmaceutical products and wood.
“Afghanistan is exporting about 10,000 tons of coal a day to Pakistan,” SIGAR stated adding that the IEA was benefiting from rising oil prices.
“Between June and July 2022, the Taliban (IEA) tripled prices on coal exports to raise revenue from its mining sector amid booming coal exports to Pakistan,” the report said.
The report noted that the United States remains the largest donor to Afghanistan, providing more than $1.1 billion to Afghanistan since the IEA takeover.
Jawzjan to get a dedicated carpet weaving facility
Construction has started on a new rug weaving and processing facility in the northern province of Jawzjan after a ground-breaking ceremony was held this week.
The new facility will provide jobs for at least 1,000 people and will be built at a cost of $150,000.
The facility, which will be built on 2,000 square meters of land in the Aqcha district is being funded by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).
According to Mohammad Ismail Rasekh, the Taliban governor in Jawzjan Province all stages of rug-making will be carried out at the facility once it’s complete.
“This is wonderful news for the people of Afghanistan because, with the establishment of this processing facility, rug cutting and processing will take place here and will be shipped to foreign countries from here,” Rasekh said.
Afghanistan is known for having some of the finest hand woven rugs in the world, each with its own unique design and color palette.
Afghanistan-India air corridor reopens
Ministry of Industry and Commerce officials said in a bid to boost trade between Afghanistan and India it was decided to reopen the air corridor between the two countries.
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce spokesperson Abdul Salam Jaweed announced on Monday that a trade agreement has been signed between the Islamic Emirate and India.
Based on the agreement, Afghan businessmen can continue trading with India using the air corridor.
According to the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, trade and export of goods to India increased this year against last year.
They said 30,000 tons of handicrafts have been exported from Afghanistan to India this year.
The Industry and Commerce Minister, Nooruddin Azizi said that having trade agreements with India in place is in the interests of Afghanistan.
He also considers India and Canada as alternative countries to buy wheat.
