Afghanistan’s export volume at $1.85 billion for past 7 months

(Last Updated On: November 8, 2022)

The office of the first deputy prime minister, Mullah Abdullah Ghani Baradar Akhund, said on Tuesday that Afghanistan’s exports abroad exceeded $1.8 billion since the start of the current solar year – seven months ago.

According to a statement, $1.85 billion worth of goods went to Pakistan, Iran, India, Tajikistan, UAE, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, China, Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

The bulk of the goods went to Pakistan, India, Tajikistan and China, officials said.

According to the government statistics, nearly $744 million worth of goods have been exported to Pakistan alone in this time.

The Afghanistan-Pakistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that the exports with Pakistan have doubled.

Last month, trade and commerce ministry spokesperson Abdul Salam Jawad said that if the export sector continues to grow, export volumes worth $2.5 billion will be reached soon.

“We are sure that if our business continues in this way, our exports will reach more than two and a half billion dollars,” he said.

According to officials, efforts are being made to get Afghan products to regional and global markets via land and air corridors.

Economic experts have meanwhile expressed hope that with the expansion of trade relations, Afghanistan will soon become self-reliant.