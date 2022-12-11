Health
Afghans with TB ‘struggling’ to get accessible treatment: MSF
Afghanistan’s broken economy and dysfunctional health care system has left thousands of patients in a vulnerable situation across the country, especially people with tuberculosis (TB).
According to Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) there is a critical shortage of advanced medical treatment available for TB patients, coupled with a widespread lack of knowledge about the disease.
One such example is Jawahira who was referred to MSF’s tuberculosis (TB) hospital in Kandahar earlier this year from a clinic in Daikundi, in central Afghanistan. “I used to visit private clinics, but instead of giving me TB medication, they usually just prescribed painkillers,” she said.
MSF’s 24-bed TB hospital in Kandahar is the only medical facility providing advanced TB care in southern Afghanistan. Many of the patients come from the nearby provinces of Helmand, Uruzgan, Nimroz and Zabul, but others travel from more than 500 kms away, from Farah, Daikundi, Badghis, Ghazni, and Paktika provinces.
“Our catchment area is so big, it is impossible to know exactly how many people are in it,” said MSF medical advisor Allieu Tommy. “Many travel from afar, and we support them by paying for transport costs, housing expenses, and food to alleviate some of the economic burden.” Without such incentives, most patients could not afford to come for treatment.
The cost of searching for treatment also took its toll on Jawahira. “My home is far away in Uruzgan, so when we went to see a doctor, I had to spend 6,000 Afghani ($67) for the car fare and then 13,000 ($146) for the drugs they gave me.”
The amount Jawahira spent on each visit to the doctor is about one-third of the average monthly income in Afghanistan. According to the World Bank, an estimated 60 percent of the country’s population is unemployed and has no income at all, exacerbated by sanctions and other financial measures against the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
People often struggle to afford even basic food items, let alone travel expenses and medical fees for hospital visits. Meanwhile, the public health care system is under-resourced, under-staffed, and under-funded, MSF said.
The father of another patient at the Kandahar hospital, Hamdullah, said: “Our daughter Bibi is nine years old and has been sick since childhood, but we did not know of her illness — we had never heard the name TB before.”
MSF teams carry out regular health promotion activities in local communities in Kandahar to spread awareness about TB. They also provide information to patients and caretakers at the hospital in Kandahar.
“When a person arrives for the first time and learns that they have TB, we talk to them about what it is, how it’s transmitted, how to be careful around family members, and how long the treatment will take,” explained MSF nurse Taiba Azizi.
Providing this information is simple but effective. “Now I understand the symptoms and people back home know it is a dangerous disease,” said Hamdullah. “If somebody had seen her [Bibi] earlier, they would have said she would not recover. But now, we know she can get past this. She has already started to eat and walk. We hope she is getting better.”
MSF also tests a patient’s family for TB, as the disease is highly transmissible, particularly when people live close together.
MSF stated that some patients have a form of the disease that is resistant to conventional TB drugs and requires treatment that lasts nine to 12 months. This can be especially difficult to cope with during a hospital stay, far from friends and relatives. As a result, many patients stop their treatment early.
But next year, a six-month short course regimen will be rolled out that should make it easier for people to finish their treatment.
MSF has already set up a diagnose and treatment program that combines specialist inpatient care with supervised home-based treatment to help patients better cope with the regimens.
“What we offer is a system whereby a person spends the first 30 days in our facility under careful observation and, if they do not experience major adverse side effects from the drugs taken, they are discharged for homecare,” said Azizi.
“Our staff then do weekly follow-ups over the phone, so patients only need to come back to the hospital once a month to renew their medications and have an in-person consultation.”
Women and children are most vulnerable to TB
Over 70 percent of patients in MSF’s Kandahar TB hospital are women and children. “Women and children stay at home in dusty, poorly ventilated rooms for longer periods of time than men,” said Tommy.
“If a woman gets infected, the children are likely to catch the disease as well. Other cultural factors play a role too. Women whisper or speak in very low tones to one another, especially if men are in the room. Respiratory tract infections are then easily transmissible due to their proximity.”
An additional challenge for female patients is that they are generally required to be accompanied by a male family member to the hospital, and this coupled with the economic barriers can significantly reduce their access to health care.
It is estimated that TB and its resistant forms kill more than 13,000 people in Afghanistan every year.
Access to proper care remains a major challenge for patients in the southern part of the country, mainly due to insufficient medical infrastructure, length of treatment, and financial obstacles. While MSF’s TB hospital in Kandahar provides free quality treatment for many, the people of Afghanistan need a more robust and sustainable health care system to meet their many urgent needs, MSF stated.
Major drug testing lab to be built in Balkh
Afghanistan Food and Drug Administration (AFDA) says they are thinking about establishing a high-tech quality control laboratory in northern Balkh province to test imported medicines and food.
Abdul Bari Omar, head of AFDA, said during his visit to Balkh on Wednesday that the importing medicines by unlicensed companies have three days to apply for a license otherwise their companies will be closed down.
“We will not allow any drug supplier to operate without a license. There are no technical officers of medicines in drug companies. Technical officers of medicines should be available at all drug companies,” Omar said.
He said that AFDA is planning to establish a laboratory in Mazar-e-Sharif to test the quality of food and medicines. The laboratory will have advanced equipment, he added.
Officials from the local union of medicine suppliers say selling expired and sub-standard medication is a crime against humanity and against Islam.
“When we sell poor quality medicine to a poor man, it is not betrayal, but a crime,” said Shoaib Safi, head of the union of drug suppliers in the north.
This comes as prices of medicines have increased substantially in Balkh, and residents complain that they cannot afford to buy medicines.
‘Zombie virus’ revived after being trapped in permafrost for 50,000 years
Scientists have revived a number of “zombie viruses” which have been trapped in Siberian permafrost for thousands of years – including one which is nearly 50,000 years old.
The 13 new viruses were identified by scientists who looked at samples of permafrost collected from the Russian province.
Sky News reported that one of the viruses had remained infectious after more than 48,500 years in deep permafrost, according to the study led by microbiologist Jean-Marie Alempic from the French National Centre for Scientific Research.
The virus, known as pandoravirus, should pose no threat to humans.
The team from the French National Centre for Scientific Research said further work needs to be carried out to assess what dangers could lie ahead from the risk of viruses in permafrost as climate change causes frozen landscapes to melt.
The study reads: “One quarter of the northern hemisphere is underlain by permanently frozen ground, referred to as permafrost.
“Due to climate warming, irreversibly thawing permafrost is releasing organic matter frozen for up to a million years, most of which decomposes into carbon dioxide and methane, further enhancing the greenhouse effect.
“Part of this organic matter also consists of revived cellular microbes as well as viruses that remained dormant since prehistorical times.”
MoPH marks World AIDS Day in Kabul
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Ministry of Public Health marked World AIDS Day on Sunday under the theme “Get tested for HIV, free, easy and confidential”.
Officials of the health ministry said that more than 3,000 people in the country are infected with HIV/AIDS, 75% of whom are men and 25% women, including a small number of children under the age of fifteen.
According to MoPH, out of 12,000 suspected infections, 3,000 of them have been diagnosed with HIV/AIDS.
“3229 cases of AIDS have been registered in Afghanistan, of which 75% are men and 25% are women. Likewise, 195 of them are children under the age of 15,” said Habibullah Akhundzada, deputy minister of health services.
Economic problems, immigration, blood transfusions with contaminated equipment, low level of awareness among people, illiteracy, and drug addiction are said to be factors behind the increase of AIDS in the country.
Meanwhile, MoPH has expressed hope and said that the ministry will deal with this disease with a small budget.
“Five percent of AIDS cases are among drug addicts and we tried to help AIDS patients as much as possible with all the economic problems,” said Haidar Khan, head of MoPH’s disease prevention unit.
On the other hand, officials said that the spread of the disease in Afghanistan is 0.1 percent.
Based on statistics, Afghanistan has one of the least numbers of people infected with AIDS in the world.
“Until now, 3,292 people are suffering from HIV disease, of which 27% are aware of their disease and 9.5% are under treatment,” said Mohammad Akhtar, WHO’s program manager for Afghanistan.
According to figures, the number of people suffering from this disease in the world totals more than 38 million people, and more than 600,000 people died from the disease last year.
