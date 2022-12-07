Major drug testing lab to be built in Balkh

(Last Updated On: December 7, 2022)

Afghanistan Food and Drug Administration (AFDA) says they are thinking about establishing a high-tech quality control laboratory in northern Balkh province to test imported medicines and food.

Abdul Bari Omar, head of AFDA, said during his visit to Balkh on Wednesday that the importing medicines by unlicensed companies have three days to apply for a license otherwise their companies will be closed down.

“We will not allow any drug supplier to operate without a license. There are no technical officers of medicines in drug companies. Technical officers of medicines should be available at all drug companies,” Omar said.

He said that AFDA is planning to establish a laboratory in Mazar-e-Sharif to test the quality of food and medicines. The laboratory will have advanced equipment, he added.

Officials from the local union of medicine suppliers say selling expired and sub-standard medication is a crime against humanity and against Islam.

“When we sell poor quality medicine to a poor man, it is not betrayal, but a crime,” said Shoaib Safi, head of the union of drug suppliers in the north.

This comes as prices of medicines have increased substantially in Balkh, and residents complain that they cannot afford to buy medicines.