AFPL: Zaher Asad FC 2-1 Zaitoon FC; Saadat Nimroz 12-5 Shams FC

(Last Updated On: February 18, 2023)

Footballer Christian Atsu has been found dead under the rubble of his home almost two weeks after the Turkey earthquake, his agent confirmed Saturday.

The Ghana international, 31, had played for Premier League sides Everton, Chelsea and Newcastle, was a member of his national team and was currently with Turkey’s Hataysport club.

Atsu had been missing since the 6 February quake that caused the collapse of his apartment building in Antakya, Hatay.

On Saturday, his club, Hatayspor, tweeted: “There are no words to describe our sadness.

“We will not forget you, Atsu. Peace be upon you, beautiful person.”

Initially, Hatayspor reported Atsu had been rescued “with injuries”. But a day later, this was refuted.

His agent Nana Sechere, who has been in Hatay, also took to Twitter on Saturday and said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning.

“My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support.”

The Ghana Football Association said Atsu’s body was recovered on Saturday morning after “almost two weeks of emotional torture”.

The earthquake and aftershocks in southern Turkey and northern Syria have killed over 40,000 people.

As messages of condolences poured in on social media on Saturday afternoon, Ghana’s men’s team the Black Stars paid tribute to the winger, writing: “You served our Country well, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace.”