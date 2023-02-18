Sport
Christian Atsu found dead in rubble of Turkey earthquake
Footballer Christian Atsu has been found dead under the rubble of his home almost two weeks after the Turkey earthquake, his agent confirmed Saturday.
The Ghana international, 31, had played for Premier League sides Everton, Chelsea and Newcastle, was a member of his national team and was currently with Turkey’s Hataysport club.
Atsu had been missing since the 6 February quake that caused the collapse of his apartment building in Antakya, Hatay.
On Saturday, his club, Hatayspor, tweeted: “There are no words to describe our sadness.
“We will not forget you, Atsu. Peace be upon you, beautiful person.”
Initially, Hatayspor reported Atsu had been rescued “with injuries”. But a day later, this was refuted.
His agent Nana Sechere, who has been in Hatay, also took to Twitter on Saturday and said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning.
“My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support.”
The Ghana Football Association said Atsu’s body was recovered on Saturday morning after “almost two weeks of emotional torture”.
The earthquake and aftershocks in southern Turkey and northern Syria have killed over 40,000 people.
As messages of condolences poured in on social media on Saturday afternoon, Ghana’s men’s team the Black Stars paid tribute to the winger, writing: “You served our Country well, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace.”
Sport
Afghan spinner Izharulhaq Naveed joins Multan Sultans in Pakistan Super League
Afghanistan leg spinner Izharulhaq Naveed has joined Multan Sultans in the ongoing Pakistan Super League tournament.
This will be Naveed’s first season with the Multan Sultans.
“Absolutely delighted to be part of @multansultans for next season of @thepsl. Hope to have a memorable season with this great team,” Naveed said on Instagram.
Naveed recently played for Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League (BBL) tournament in which he totally picked up nine wickets.
The eighth edition of the PSL began on February 13.
Sport
AFPL: Sadaqat FC 16-3 Jawanan Khurasan; FC Asre Jadeed 4-4 Peroozi Panjshir
Sadaqat FC defeated Jawanan Khurasan in a high-scoring match of this year’s Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) in Kabul on Friday.
Sadaqat FC scored 16 goals in the game, while their opponents Jawanan Khurasan scored three.
The second match of the day between FC Asre Jadeed and Perrozi Panjshir ended in 4-4 in draw. Both the teams received equal points.
Ten teams are participating in the league, namely Saadat Nimroz, Zaitoon FC, Sarepul Bastan, Etihad FC, Jawanan Khurasan, FC Asre Jadeed, Zaher Asad FC, Shams FC, Sadaqat FC and Perozi Panjshir.
The second season of the AFPL is produced and aired live by Ariana Television in partnership with the Afghanistan Football Federation, which is the controlling body of futsal in the country.
For the full broadcast schedule on Ariana Television CLICK HERE
Sport
Afghanistan vs UAE 1st T20I: Afghanistan beat UAE by 5 wickets
Afghanistan made a positive start to the three-match T20 series against the United Arab Emirates as they eased to a five-wicket win at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.
Karim Janat struck 53 off 38 balls and shared a match-winning 67-run stand for the fourth wicket with Afsar Zazai (48) to chased down the target of 143 with five deliveries to spare.
UAE put up a good fight early in Afghanistan’s chase. Junaid Siddiqui grabbed two wickets in two overs and Zahoor Khan picked up another to leave Afghanistan 48-3 in 6.2 overs. Despite losing early wickets, Afghanistan were on track in terms of run rate, reaching 70-3 at the halfway stage of the chase.
Afsar carted Rohan Mustafa for 14 in his first over, including two sixes, to kickstart the second half of their innings. From there on, Afsar and Janat changed took control of the chase.
Afsar fell short of his half century after a brilliant catch by CP Rizwan at short mid-on off Muhammad Jawadullah.
That left Afghanistan needing 28 from 30 balls. Janat skied a catch to Mustafa off Zawar Farid but by then, he had taken his side to within five runs of victory.
Earlier, captain Rizwan top-scored for the UAE with a 41-ball 48, while Muhammad Waseem chipped in with 35-ball 33. The pair shared a 75-run stand for the second wicket.
Rashid pulled things back by grabbing two wickets in two balls. He trapped Waseem lbw one ball after the UAE batsman had swept the Afghanistan captain over deep square leg for six. Basil Hameed fell to similar dismissal the first ball he faced to leave the UAE at 98-3 in the 15th over.
Mustafa, with a 15-ball 22, and Aayan Khan (18) share a valuable 30-run stand to take their team’s total to 142-5.
The remaining two games also take place at Abu Dhabi on Saturday and Sunday.
More than 70 houses destroyed in Badakhshan earthquake
Christian Atsu found dead in rubble of Turkey earthquake
Pakistani goods transported to Central Asia without any problems: Afghanistan
Antarctica glacier melting means terrible news for global sea level rise
Mental health of 7 million children at risk after Turkey quakes
66 prisoners, including women and children, released from Nangarhar jail
Two Chinese arrested in connection with lithium smuggling operation
Bill Gates warns countries around the world need to prepare for next pandemic
Uzbekistan to resume electricity exports to Afghanistan
ILT20: Franchise owners and players upbeat about the new league
Exclusive interview with Afghan politician Sayed Ishaq Gailani
Tahawol: IEA’s criticism over World’s policy towards Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s economic situation discussed
Tahawol: Soviet withdrawal from Afghanistan exit discussed
Saar: World’s engagement with Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Regional4 days ago
Australia says it bust Iran spy ring targeting local activist
-
Latest News4 days ago
Kabul rounds up over 28,000 beggars
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan Red Crescent donates $50,000 to Turkey quake victims
-
Regional4 days ago
IEA: Security forces have targeted a Daesh hideout in Kabul
-
World4 days ago
At least 3 dead, 5 injured in shooting at Michigan State University
-
Regional4 days ago
Turkey rescuers say voices still heard under the rubble
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Efforts for world’s engagement with IEA discussed
-
Business5 days ago
Afghanistan-Uzbekistan ink new deal to maintain Hairatan-Mazar railway line