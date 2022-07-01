Health
African officials say spread of Monkeypox is already an emergency
Health authorities in Africa say they are treating the expanding monkeypox outbreak there as an emergency and are calling on rich countries to share the world’s limited supply of vaccines in an effort to avoid the glaring equity problems seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Monkeypox has been affecting people in parts of central and west Africa for decades, but the lack of laboratory diagnosis and weak surveillance means many cases are going undetected across the continent, The Associated Press reported.
To date, countries in Africa have reported more than 1,800 suspected cases so far this year including more than 70 deaths, but only 109 have been lab-confirmed.
“This particular outbreak for us means an emergency,” said Ahmed Ogwell, the acting director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control.
“We want to be able to address monkeypox as an emergency now so that it does not cause more pain and suffering,” he said.
Last week, WHO said its emergency committee concluded that the expanding monkeypox outbreak was worrying, but did not yet warrant being declared a global health emergency. The UN health agency said it would reconsider its decision if the disease continued spreading across more borders, showed signs of increased severity, or began infecting vulnerable groups like pregnant women and children, AP reported.
Globally, more than 5,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in 51 countries, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The majority of those cases are in Europe. No deaths beyond Africa have been reported.
Within Africa, WHO said monkeypox has spread to countries where it hasn’t previously been seen, including South Africa, Ghana and Morocco. But more than 90 percent of the continent’s infections are in Congo and Nigeria, according to WHO’s Africa director, Dr. Moeti Matshidiso.
Health
Sleeping with light linked to higher risk of diabetes, obesity: study
Sleeping while exposed to any type of light whatsoever — even dim light — is linked to an increase in the likelihood of obesity, diabetes, and hypertension (high blood pressure) in older adults, according to a new study.
The study has been conducted by the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago.
“Whether it be from one’s smartphone, leaving a TV on overnight, or light pollution in a big city, we live among an abundant number amount of artificial sources of light that are available 24 hours of a day,” said Dr Minjee Kim, a corresponding author of the study.
“It appears that even a tiny amount of light has a noticeable effect on our body’s response,” Kim told Medical News Today.
While this particular study scrutnised the negative effects on adults, Medical News Today reported that previous studies have shown that not sleeping in darkness affects all age groups.
Kim explained that in young and healthy adults, who were experimented in a sleep lab overnight, increased heartrate and blood glucose was found.
Featured
Cholera cases rising in Takhar
Cholera and diarrhea cases are rising among children and adults in Afghanistan’s northern Takhar province, local officials said.
Abdul Qahar Ahadi, provincial health director, said that more than 20,000 patients suffering from various diseases visited public health facilities during the past two months, which is unprecedented.
Takhar’s main hospital meanwhile said that most of the visitors were treated for cholera and diarrhea.
Hayatullah Imami, an official at Takhar hospital, said that 30 percent of patients visiting the facility daily were suffering from diarrhea.
Cholera is an acute diarrheal illness caused by infection of the intestine with Vibrio cholerae bacteria.
People can get sick when they swallow food or water contaminated with the cholera bacteria. The infection is often mild or without symptoms, but can sometimes be severe and life-threatening.
Health
EU signs deal with Bavarian Nordic for delivery of monkeypox vaccine
The European Commission on Tuesday said it had signed a deal with Danish biotech firm Bavarian Nordic (BAVA.CO) for the delivery of around 110,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine.
The agreement marks the first time that the EU budget is used for the direct purchase of vaccines and would make the shots rapidly available to all EU member states, Norway and Iceland, the commission said.
Around 900 cases of monkeypox have been reported in 19 EU countries, Norway and Iceland since May 18.
African officials say spread of Monkeypox is already an emergency
COVID-19 cases on the rise world-wide: WHO
IEA’s reclusive supreme leader addresses Ulema gathering in Kabul
Turkey awaits IEA response to Kabul airport offer: Erdogan
India delivers six tons of medical aid to Afghanistan
Nuristan forest fire rages for the 11th day
Heavy storms and drought damage fresh fruits in Kandahar
Exports to Pakistan increase sharply, thanks to coal and cotton
Brazilian soccer icon Pele calls on Putin to stop ‘wicked’ Ukraine invasion
Afghanistan move up to third in World Cup Super League after beating Zimbabwe
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
IEA calls for release of frozen funds following deadly earthquake
-
Latest News5 days ago
Former commander of Faryab’s uprising forces returns to Afghanistan
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan-Pakistan ODI series ‘not possible this year’
-
Latest News4 days ago
Red Crescent allocates 10 Million AFN for earthquake victims
-
Featured5 days ago
Polio vaccination campaign rolls out in western Afghanistan
-
Featured4 days ago
Cholera cases rising in Takhar
-
Latest News4 days ago
2,000 hectares of land cleared of poppies in Herat: officials
-
COVID-194 days ago
India records spike in daily COVID cases and 21 deaths in 24 hours