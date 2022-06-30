Sleeping with light linked to higher risk of diabetes, obesity: study

(Last Updated On: June 30, 2022)

Sleeping while exposed to any type of light whatsoever — even dim light — is linked to an increase in the likelihood of obesity, diabetes, and hypertension (high blood pressure) in older adults, according to a new study.

The study has been conducted by the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago.

“Whether it be from one’s smartphone, leaving a TV on overnight, or light pollution in a big city, we live among an abundant number amount of artificial sources of light that are available 24 hours of a day,” said Dr Minjee Kim, a corresponding author of the study.

“It appears that even a tiny amount of light has a noticeable effect on our body’s response,” Kim told Medical News Today.

While this particular study scrutnised the negative effects on adults, Medical News Today reported that previous studies have shown that not sleeping in darkness affects all age groups.

Kim explained that in young and healthy adults, who were experimented in a sleep lab overnight, increased heartrate and blood glucose was found.