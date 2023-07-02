Business
Almost 1 million square meters of Afghan carpets exported in past year
The carpet manufacturers’ union says the carpet weaving industry has been doing well and in the past year almost one million square meters of carpets has been exported.
Union officials said they expect business to increase in the coming year.
The carpet industry is one of the oldest industries in Afghanistan, and is the financial backbone of thousands of families around the country.
“This number is more than in 1401 (solar year) and will increase because the statistics show us the same, and if I put it in percentage terms, we can export up to 15 percent,” said Mohammad Reza Heydari, the head of the Carpet Manufacturers Union.
Some carpet sellers want the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to market Afghan carpets both inside and outside the country.
“We want the Islamic Emirate to provide better conditions for export. Currently, our exports are low,” said Abdul Wali Sakhizada, a carpet seller.
“We represent Afghanistan and show Afghan products to the world because they are excellent in terms of quality and condition,” said Azizullah, another carpet seller.
At the same time, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry says that they have many plans to support carpet production and some of these plans have been implemented.
“Our exports have been very good, and large exhibitions are still going to be held in Turkey, Russia, and the United Arab Emirates, in all three of these countries, fortunately, our carpet sector will play an active role,” said Abdul Salam Jawad Akhundzada, the spokesman of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
A number of economic experts say that when the government increases investment in carpet production, both job opportunities will be provided and the national income of the country will be strengthened.
Kabul’s exports to Islamabad total’s $600 million in first 6 months of this year
The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACC) says the country’s exports to Pakistan totalled $600 million in the first six months of this year.
According to members of the ACCI, the bulk of exported goods included carpets, dried fruits, and precious and semi-precious stones.
With the arrival of the fresh fruit season, the volume of exports will increase, officials said.
“In six months [this year], we exported to Pakistan worth $600 million,” said Khan Jan Alokozay, a member of the ACCI.
Abdul Jabbar Safi, head of the Union of Industrialists, also said that the volume of Afghanistan’s exports to the three countries of Pakistan, India and China is higher this year.
Meanwhile, industry and commerce ministry officials said that last year they exported goods worth $1.2 billion to Pakistan.
Abdul Salam Jawad Akhundzadah, a spokesman for the ministry, said that this year trade between the two countries was positive and they are hoping to expand trade ties with Pakistan even further.
Mes Aynak mining still on hold as company deals with challenges
MJAM, the Chinese company that has the extraction contract for Aynak copper mine, in Logar province, has not been able to start operating due to the number of challenges they are facing.
According to John J. Coy, the vice president of MJAM, land acquisition around the mine is one major obstacle that is currently preventing the company from starting work.
Coy said the company cannot solve this problem alone and requires the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s cooperation.
In addition to the land acquisition issues, it is reported that other major obstacles also exist and require resolution before the project can begin. Coy suggested that the Aynak copper mine contract needs to be reviewed in light of current challenges, and that there should be more dialogue between the Chinese company and the Islamic Emirate.
In return for the contract, the company is contractually bound to help needy families in the area with aid.
In the meantime, the Minister of Culture and Arts, Atiqullah Azizi, has stated that his ministry has prepared a plan to preserve the ancient Aynak copper mining site where countless artifacts have been found. Azizi says his ministry is currently in talks with a company to carry out this work and hopes to start practical work on the project as soon as possible.
Shokrallah, a representative from the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, says the ministry is working to start practical work on mining the Aynak copper mine. However, the ministry acknowledges that they are in talks with MJAM to resolve the differences about this project.
The Aynak copper mine extraction contract was won by MJAM back in 2007. Since then, security problems and the presence of ancient artifacts in the mining area have prevented the company from starting work on the project, leading officials to seek out solutions and dialogue with the Islamic Emirate to resolve the problems.
Obaidullah Sader Khail selected as head of Afghan Business Council in UAE
The annual General Assembly of the Afghan Business Council-Dubai was held on Tuesday at the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Afghan Business Council said on Facebook.
According to the Afghan Business Council during the meeting Haji Obaidullah Sader Khail was once again selected as head of the Afghan Business Council in the UAE.
The meeting was attended by Mohammed bin Sulaiman (Director of Business Relations-Dubai Chambers), Maha AlGargawi (Vice President Business Advocacy, Dubai Chambers), Omar Alhashmi (Project Manager-Dubai Chambers), Sharina Alfalasi (Executive-Business Relations-Dubai Chambers), Jeffrey Grieco (President and CEO of Afghan American Chamber of Commerce) and members of the Afghan Business Council.
Speaking at the meeting, Jeffrey Grieco, president and CEO of the Afghan-American Chamber of Commerce (AACC), said that the members of the organization urged the UN, US and EU governments to “immediately” release and return the frozen assets of all Afghan commercial banks and their beneficiary account holders, which “includes many of you in this room today.”
