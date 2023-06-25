Kabul’s exports to Islamabad total’s $600 million in first 6 months of this year

(Last Updated On: June 25, 2023)

The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACC) says the country’s exports to Pakistan totalled $600 million in the first six months of this year.

According to members of the ACCI, the bulk of exported goods included carpets, dried fruits, and precious and semi-precious stones.

With the arrival of the fresh fruit season, the volume of exports will increase, officials said.

“In six months [this year], we exported to Pakistan worth $600 million,” said Khan Jan Alokozay, a member of the ACCI.

Abdul Jabbar Safi, head of the Union of Industrialists, also said that the volume of Afghanistan’s exports to the three countries of Pakistan, India and China is higher this year.

Meanwhile, industry and commerce ministry officials said that last year they exported goods worth $1.2 billion to Pakistan.

Abdul Salam Jawad Akhundzadah, a spokesman for the ministry, said that this year trade between the two countries was positive and they are hoping to expand trade ties with Pakistan even further.