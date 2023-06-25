Business
Kabul’s exports to Islamabad total’s $600 million in first 6 months of this year
The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACC) says the country’s exports to Pakistan totalled $600 million in the first six months of this year.
According to members of the ACCI, the bulk of exported goods included carpets, dried fruits, and precious and semi-precious stones.
With the arrival of the fresh fruit season, the volume of exports will increase, officials said.
“In six months [this year], we exported to Pakistan worth $600 million,” said Khan Jan Alokozay, a member of the ACCI.
Abdul Jabbar Safi, head of the Union of Industrialists, also said that the volume of Afghanistan’s exports to the three countries of Pakistan, India and China is higher this year.
Meanwhile, industry and commerce ministry officials said that last year they exported goods worth $1.2 billion to Pakistan.
Abdul Salam Jawad Akhundzadah, a spokesman for the ministry, said that this year trade between the two countries was positive and they are hoping to expand trade ties with Pakistan even further.
Mes Aynak mining still on hold as company deals with challenges
MJAM, the Chinese company that has the extraction contract for Aynak copper mine, in Logar province, has not been able to start operating due to the number of challenges they are facing.
According to John J. Coy, the vice president of MJAM, land acquisition around the mine is one major obstacle that is currently preventing the company from starting work.
Coy said the company cannot solve this problem alone and requires the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s cooperation.
In addition to the land acquisition issues, it is reported that other major obstacles also exist and require resolution before the project can begin. Coy suggested that the Aynak copper mine contract needs to be reviewed in light of current challenges, and that there should be more dialogue between the Chinese company and the Islamic Emirate.
In return for the contract, the company is contractually bound to help needy families in the area with aid.
In the meantime, the Minister of Culture and Arts, Atiqullah Azizi, has stated that his ministry has prepared a plan to preserve the ancient Aynak copper mining site where countless artifacts have been found. Azizi says his ministry is currently in talks with a company to carry out this work and hopes to start practical work on the project as soon as possible.
Shokrallah, a representative from the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, says the ministry is working to start practical work on mining the Aynak copper mine. However, the ministry acknowledges that they are in talks with MJAM to resolve the differences about this project.
The Aynak copper mine extraction contract was won by MJAM back in 2007. Since then, security problems and the presence of ancient artifacts in the mining area have prevented the company from starting work on the project, leading officials to seek out solutions and dialogue with the Islamic Emirate to resolve the problems.
Obaidullah Sader Khail selected as head of Afghan Business Council in UAE
The annual General Assembly of the Afghan Business Council-Dubai was held on Tuesday at the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Afghan Business Council said on Facebook.
According to the Afghan Business Council during the meeting Haji Obaidullah Sader Khail was once again selected as head of the Afghan Business Council in the UAE.
The meeting was attended by Mohammed bin Sulaiman (Director of Business Relations-Dubai Chambers), Maha AlGargawi (Vice President Business Advocacy, Dubai Chambers), Omar Alhashmi (Project Manager-Dubai Chambers), Sharina Alfalasi (Executive-Business Relations-Dubai Chambers), Jeffrey Grieco (President and CEO of Afghan American Chamber of Commerce) and members of the Afghan Business Council.
Speaking at the meeting, Jeffrey Grieco, president and CEO of the Afghan-American Chamber of Commerce (AACC), said that the members of the organization urged the UN, US and EU governments to “immediately” release and return the frozen assets of all Afghan commercial banks and their beneficiary account holders, which “includes many of you in this room today.”
Five cement factories to be built in Afghanistan: minister
Five cement factories will be built soon in Afghanistan, Minister of Mines and Petroleum Shahabuddin Delawar said during a visit to Kandahar province.
Delawar said that once the factories become operational, hundreds of millions of dollars will not be spent on importing cement. He said this will be another step forward in helping the country become self-sufficient.
He also said that revenue generated through mining in the country has increased substantially in recent times.
“The world does not recognize us and makes various excuses, but we maintained stability of the Afghani currency. In 12 months, the revenue of the Ministry of Mines was 17.5 billion afghanis,” Delawar said.
The cement factories meanwhile will be built in Herat, Kandahar, Logar, Jawzjan and Parwan provinces. At present, only Ghori and Jabal al-Sarraj cement factories operate in the country. Cement produced by these two factories only partially meets the country’s needs.
Delawar’s visit to Kandahar comes after a number of contracts were awarded to mining companies to extract minerals in the province. The agreement with these companies was that they would also give back to the community by spearheading projects such as the construction of roads.
