AWCC opens new customer care center in Kandahar

(Last Updated On: August 24, 2022)

In its ongoing quest to provide world-class mobile communication services to Afghanistan, Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) officially opened another customer care center in Kandahar city this week.

According to AWCC officials, the new customer care center has been established in order to provide professional and speedy services to the company’s large client base in the city.

AWCC officials also said they plan to open more customer care centers in various districts in Kandahar province in the near future.

“We have always made efforts to provide services, especially to people who are in remote areas, and who have been deprived of telecommunication services for years,” said Noor Ahmad Shah Sadat, provincial director of AWCC in Kandahar.

“We are not only focusing on cities, but also remote districts, and plan to bring them under our coverage,” he said.

Kandahar officials welcomed AWCC’s move which they said would help alleviate long queues at the other branch in Kandahar city.

“In the other AWCC center, there used to be long queues. Now they have opened a new center to address people’s problems,” said Mawlawi Noorullah Noori, provincial director of telecommunication in Kandahar.

“AWCC opened a new branch so that people could get SIM cards here. We are making efforts to resolve the remaining challenges,” said Hafiz Ghulam Ishaq, provincial head of Afghanistan Telecom Regulatory Authority.

AWCC was established in 2002 and was the nation’s first mobile communications company.

Founded by Dr Ehsanollah Bayat, AWCC provides voice and data services to over 5 million consumers and businesses.

Over the past 20 years, AWCC has driven the rapid growth of Afghanistan’s communications market and today, the company delivers rapid, reliable and robust HD Voice, 2G, High-Speed 3G and 4G/LTE Data, Internet and My Money ™ Mobile Payment Services to its clients in all of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces.

The company is also directly responsible for the creation of 100,000 jobs throughout Afghanistan.