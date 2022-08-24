Flood death toll rises to at least 182 people in past month

(Last Updated On: August 24, 2022)

The Ministry of State Disaster Management said Wednesday at least 182 people have died and more than 250 have been injured in flash floods in different parts of the country in the past month.

According to the ministry, floods have destroyed hundreds of houses, damaged thousands of acres of agricultural land and killed thousands of livestock.

In addition, thousands of families have been affected and are in need of urgent humanitarian assistance.

Mohammad Nasim Haqqani, the head of the ministry’s information and public relations department, said the worst hit provinces in the past month have been Logar, Nuristan, Nangarhar, Parwan, Ghazni, Maidan Wardak, Zabul and Kandahar.

Haqqani also said that the recent flashfloods have caused huge financial losses in some areas. Officials said that flood victims have appealed to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to help.

At the same time, the residents of Paktia province say that many children have contracted diarrhea due to the recent rains and floods. They want the public health ministry to take specific steps to prevent this disease.

However, the ministry says that medical assistance has been provided to vulnerable people but that the assistance was not enough.

Earlier in the day, the IEA appealed to the international community to help those affected.

Based on forecasts by the Meteorological Department, 22 provinces could again experience heavy rain over the next two days and some provinces can expect up to 60mm of rain.