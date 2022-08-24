Latest News
Flood death toll rises to at least 182 people in past month
The Ministry of State Disaster Management said Wednesday at least 182 people have died and more than 250 have been injured in flash floods in different parts of the country in the past month.
According to the ministry, floods have destroyed hundreds of houses, damaged thousands of acres of agricultural land and killed thousands of livestock.
In addition, thousands of families have been affected and are in need of urgent humanitarian assistance.
Mohammad Nasim Haqqani, the head of the ministry’s information and public relations department, said the worst hit provinces in the past month have been Logar, Nuristan, Nangarhar, Parwan, Ghazni, Maidan Wardak, Zabul and Kandahar.
Haqqani also said that the recent flashfloods have caused huge financial losses in some areas. Officials said that flood victims have appealed to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to help.
At the same time, the residents of Paktia province say that many children have contracted diarrhea due to the recent rains and floods. They want the public health ministry to take specific steps to prevent this disease.
However, the ministry says that medical assistance has been provided to vulnerable people but that the assistance was not enough.
Earlier in the day, the IEA appealed to the international community to help those affected.
Based on forecasts by the Meteorological Department, 22 provinces could again experience heavy rain over the next two days and some provinces can expect up to 60mm of rain.
Latest News
AWCC opens new customer care center in Kandahar
In its ongoing quest to provide world-class mobile communication services to Afghanistan, Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) officially opened another customer care center in Kandahar city this week.
According to AWCC officials, the new customer care center has been established in order to provide professional and speedy services to the company’s large client base in the city.
AWCC officials also said they plan to open more customer care centers in various districts in Kandahar province in the near future.
“We have always made efforts to provide services, especially to people who are in remote areas, and who have been deprived of telecommunication services for years,” said Noor Ahmad Shah Sadat, provincial director of AWCC in Kandahar.
“We are not only focusing on cities, but also remote districts, and plan to bring them under our coverage,” he said.
Kandahar officials welcomed AWCC’s move which they said would help alleviate long queues at the other branch in Kandahar city.
“In the other AWCC center, there used to be long queues. Now they have opened a new center to address people’s problems,” said Mawlawi Noorullah Noori, provincial director of telecommunication in Kandahar.
“AWCC opened a new branch so that people could get SIM cards here. We are making efforts to resolve the remaining challenges,” said Hafiz Ghulam Ishaq, provincial head of Afghanistan Telecom Regulatory Authority.
AWCC was established in 2002 and was the nation’s first mobile communications company.
Founded by Dr Ehsanollah Bayat, AWCC provides voice and data services to over 5 million consumers and businesses.
Over the past 20 years, AWCC has driven the rapid growth of Afghanistan’s communications market and today, the company delivers rapid, reliable and robust HD Voice, 2G, High-Speed 3G and 4G/LTE Data, Internet and My Money ™ Mobile Payment Services to its clients in all of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces.
The company is also directly responsible for the creation of 100,000 jobs throughout Afghanistan.
Latest News
Warnings of heavy rain continue for flood-hit Afghanistan
The Afghanistan Meteorology Department issued yet another flood warning on Tuesday for numerous eastern provinces as heavy rains continued to fall.
This comes after about 10 days of heavy downpours across a wide area in the country, leaving almost 100 dead and thousands of houses destroyed.
As torrential rain continues to fall, some reports indicate 95 people have died and hundreds more injured across 10 provinces in the past 10 days.
Agricultural land and crops have also been destroyed and thousands of livestock killed, officials have said.
On Tuesday, the Meteorology Department warned of the possibility of relatively heavy rains with floods over the next 48 hours in the Badakhshan, Takhar, Nuristan, Kunar, Laghman, Nangarhar, Kapisa, Panjshir, Baghlan, Parwan, Kabul, Bamyan, Maidan Wardak, Logar, Paktia, Khost, Paktika, Ghazni, Uruzgan, Kandahar, Daikundi and Zabul provinces.
Deputy Minister of Disaster Management Mawlawi Sharafuddin Muslim told CNN emergency food assistance had been dispatched to many flood-affected areas and aid organizations had promised to deliver emergency assistance but it may not be enough.
“Winter is arriving soon and these affected families that include women and children do not have shelter to live under. All their agricultural farms and orchards have either been completely destroyed or their harvest has been damaged,” Muslim said.
“If these people are not helped to get back to normalcy, their situation will definitely get worse in the coming weeks and months.”
Afghanistan has recently been hit by a series of natural disasters and extreme weather events, including an earthquake in June that killed more than 1,000 people.
On Saturday, 20 people died in Logar province alone in torrential rain.
“Twenty are dead, 35 have been injured due to flooding in Logar province,” said Mohammad Nassim Haqqani, the spokesman for the disaster management authority.
The Afghan Red Crescent has meanwhile set up a camp for flood-affected families in Logar province, in addition to providing food and non-food items, for the purpose of health services.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid issued a video message on social media and appealed for help for the victims.
“We ask the international community, especially Islamic countries and humanitarian organizations, to urgently help the victims,”
Latest News
Afghanistan economy must be supported: UN aid chief
The United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths has said that Afghanistan’s economy must be supported to resolve economic challenges in the country.
Griffiths said that 6.6 million people are at emergency levels of food insecurity, which is the largest number in one single country in the world.
Forty percent of adults are unemployed and inflation has also increased. Moreover, Afghanistan is facing its worst drought in 30 years, he said.
“The humanitarian response alone will not be enough,” Griffith said in a program on CGTN.
“The economy must be supported. The nation’s banking system must be restored and reconnected with the international financial system. Basic services such as health and water must be strengthened and preserved and we need to restore women’s and girls’ human rights,” he said.
Meanwhile, a spokesman for Afghan foreign ministry, said that the humanitarian crisis that exists in Afghanistan is due to sanctions, freezing of its assets and banks unable to operate.
“When it comes to a humanitarian situation, our priority currently … is to allow access to international humanitarian bodies and charity organizations to enter Afghanistan and have access to every single part and every corner of the country to address the basic needs of Afghanistan,” Abdul Qahar Balkhi said.
Eloi Fillion, ICRC head of delegation in Afghanistan, said the humanitarian challenge for the Afghan population is becoming increasingly more complex.
He cited economic sanctions, climate change and rising food prices as factors behind the challenges.
AWCC opens new customer care center in Kandahar
Flood death toll rises to at least 182 people in past month
Police close crypto currency exchanges in Herat
Pakistan approves sending troops to Qatar for FIFA World Cup
Six wounded in explosion in Balkh province
Tajikistan increases export volume to Afghanistan by 38%
Ireland announce squad for South Africa, Afghanistan T20Is
Kajaki Dam power plant to be switched back on this week
Female entrepreneur runs successful all-women business in Kandahar
Afghanistan, Pakistan likely to endorse air-to-road corridor: report
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
ATN secures exclusive rights to broadcast ACC Asia Cup 2022
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Samsung Electronics breaks ground on new research centre
-
Business5 days ago
Pakistan repeats call for release of Afghan assets
-
World5 days ago
At least 12 killed in Mogadishu hotel siege
-
COVID-194 days ago
North Korea imports of Chinese masks, gloves surged before it declared COVID victory
-
Sport4 days ago
Ariana TV scores ‘hat trick’, secures rights to broadcast ICC T20 World Cup
-
Latest News4 days ago
India delivers 10th consignment of medical aid to Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
CASA-1000 power line project suspended