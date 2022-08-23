Warnings of heavy rain continue for flood-hit Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: August 23, 2022)

The Afghanistan Meteorology Department issued yet another flood warning on Tuesday for numerous eastern provinces as heavy rains continued to fall.

This comes after about 10 days of heavy downpours across a wide area in the country, leaving almost 100 dead and thousands of houses destroyed.

As torrential rain continues to fall, some reports indicate 95 people have died and hundreds more injured across 10 provinces in the past 10 days.

Agricultural land and crops have also been destroyed and thousands of livestock killed, officials have said.

On Tuesday, the Meteorology Department warned of the possibility of relatively heavy rains with floods over the next 48 hours in the Badakhshan, Takhar, Nuristan, Kunar, Laghman, Nangarhar, Kapisa, Panjshir, Baghlan, Parwan, Kabul, Bamyan, Maidan Wardak, Logar, Paktia, Khost, Paktika, Ghazni, Uruzgan, Kandahar, Daikundi and Zabul provinces.

Deputy Minister of Disaster Management Mawlawi Sharafuddin Muslim told CNN emergency food assistance had been dispatched to many flood-affected areas and aid organizations had promised to deliver emergency assistance but it may not be enough.

“Winter is arriving soon and these affected families that include women and children do not have shelter to live under. All their agricultural farms and orchards have either been completely destroyed or their harvest has been damaged,” Muslim said.

“If these people are not helped to get back to normalcy, their situation will definitely get worse in the coming weeks and months.”

Afghanistan has recently been hit by a series of natural disasters and extreme weather events, including an earthquake in June that killed more than 1,000 people.

On Saturday, 20 people died in Logar province alone in torrential rain.

“Twenty are dead, 35 have been injured due to flooding in Logar province,” said Mohammad Nassim Haqqani, the spokesman for the disaster management authority.

The Afghan Red Crescent has meanwhile set up a camp for flood-affected families in Logar province, in addition to providing food and non-food items, for the purpose of health services.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid issued a video message on social media and appealed for help for the victims.

“We ask the international community, especially Islamic countries and humanitarian organizations, to urgently help the victims,”