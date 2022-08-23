Latest News
Afghanistan economy must be supported: UN aid chief
The United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths has said that Afghanistan’s economy must be supported to resolve economic challenges in the country.
Griffiths said that 6.6 million people are at emergency levels of food insecurity, which is the largest number in one single country in the world.
Forty percent of adults are unemployed and inflation has also increased. Moreover, Afghanistan is facing its worst drought in 30 years, he said.
“The humanitarian response alone will not be enough,” Griffith said in a program on CGTN.
“The economy must be supported. The nation’s banking system must be restored and reconnected with the international financial system. Basic services such as health and water must be strengthened and preserved and we need to restore women’s and girls’ human rights,” he said.
Meanwhile, a spokesman for Afghan foreign ministry, said that the humanitarian crisis that exists in Afghanistan is due to sanctions, freezing of its assets and banks unable to operate.
“When it comes to a humanitarian situation, our priority currently … is to allow access to international humanitarian bodies and charity organizations to enter Afghanistan and have access to every single part and every corner of the country to address the basic needs of Afghanistan,” Abdul Qahar Balkhi said.
Eloi Fillion, ICRC head of delegation in Afghanistan, said the humanitarian challenge for the Afghan population is becoming increasingly more complex.
He cited economic sanctions, climate change and rising food prices as factors behind the challenges.
Warnings of heavy rain continue for flood-hit Afghanistan
The Afghanistan Meteorology Department issued yet another flood warning on Tuesday for numerous eastern provinces as heavy rains continued to fall.
This comes after about 10 days of heavy downpours across a wide area in the country, leaving almost 100 dead and thousands of houses destroyed.
As torrential rain continues to fall, some reports indicate 95 people have died and hundreds more injured across 10 provinces in the past 10 days.
Agricultural land and crops have also been destroyed and thousands of livestock killed, officials have said.
On Tuesday, the Meteorology Department warned of the possibility of relatively heavy rains with floods over the next 48 hours in the Badakhshan, Takhar, Nuristan, Kunar, Laghman, Nangarhar, Kapisa, Panjshir, Baghlan, Parwan, Kabul, Bamyan, Maidan Wardak, Logar, Paktia, Khost, Paktika, Ghazni, Uruzgan, Kandahar, Daikundi and Zabul provinces.
Deputy Minister of Disaster Management Mawlawi Sharafuddin Muslim told CNN emergency food assistance had been dispatched to many flood-affected areas and aid organizations had promised to deliver emergency assistance but it may not be enough.
“Winter is arriving soon and these affected families that include women and children do not have shelter to live under. All their agricultural farms and orchards have either been completely destroyed or their harvest has been damaged,” Muslim said.
“If these people are not helped to get back to normalcy, their situation will definitely get worse in the coming weeks and months.”
Afghanistan has recently been hit by a series of natural disasters and extreme weather events, including an earthquake in June that killed more than 1,000 people.
On Saturday, 20 people died in Logar province alone in torrential rain.
“Twenty are dead, 35 have been injured due to flooding in Logar province,” said Mohammad Nassim Haqqani, the spokesman for the disaster management authority.
The Afghan Red Crescent has meanwhile set up a camp for flood-affected families in Logar province, in addition to providing food and non-food items, for the purpose of health services.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid issued a video message on social media and appealed for help for the victims.
“We ask the international community, especially Islamic countries and humanitarian organizations, to urgently help the victims,”
In a rare move, Japan grants asylum to 98 Afghans
Japan has granted refugee status to 98 people who fled Afghanistan in the past year, Kydo News reported.
According to the Japanese news agency, the newly recognized refugees comprise staff who worked at the Japanese Embassy in Kabul.
They were among more than 800 Afghans who fled to Japan.
The evacuees also included people working for the Japan International Cooperation Agency and private organizations as well as their families.
Japan accepts a significantly lower number of refugees than other countries. Last year, it granted asylum to 74 refugees, including nine Afghan nationals.
The 98 newly recognized Afghan refugees have been granted a period of stay of five years, and will be eligible to apply for permanent residency if they meet the requirements.
UN split over ban on IEA officials’ travel
Members of the United Nations Security Council remained divided Monday over whether to exempt some of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) officials from a travel ban, diplomatic sources said.
Under a 2011 Security Council resolution, 135 IEA leaders are subject to a sanctions regime that includes asset freezes and travel bans.
Thirteen of them benefited from an exemption from the travel ban, renewed regularly, to allow them to meet officials from other countries abroad, AFP reported.
But this exemption ended last Friday, after Ireland objected to its automatic renewal for another month.
In June, the Sanctions Committee in charge of Afghanistan, comprised of the Security Council’s 15 members, had already removed from the exemptions list two IEA ministers responsible for education, in retaliation for the drastic reduction in the rights of women and girls, AfP reported.
Several Western countries would like to further reduce the list, according to diplomatic sources.
China and Russia, however, supported a regular extension of exemptions list.
“These exemptions are still just as necessary,” the Chinese presidency of the Security Council said last week, deeming it “counterproductive” to link human rights to travel issues for IEA officials.
Since last week, and again Monday, several compromise proposals that would more or less shrink the list of officials concerned, or the number of authorized destinations, have been rejected on both sides, according to diplomatic sources.
Discussions are expected to continue.
Pending a possible decision, none of the IEA officials on the sanctions list can travel, AFP reported.
That was of particular concern to the IEA’s foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, who has visited Qatar several times in recent months for diplomatic discussions and who was among the 13 exemptions.
In a statement posted Saturday on Twitter, a foreign ministry spokesman called on the Security Council “not to use sanctions as pressure tool” and said all sanctions against IEA officials should be lifted.
“If the travel ban is extended, it will create distance instead of promoting dialogue & engagement, an outcome that must be prevented,” the spokesman said.
