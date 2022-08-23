Afghanistan economy must be supported: UN aid chief

(Last Updated On: August 23, 2022)

The United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths has said that Afghanistan’s economy must be supported to resolve economic challenges in the country.

Griffiths said that 6.6 million people are at emergency levels of food insecurity, which is the largest number in one single country in the world.

Forty percent of adults are unemployed and inflation has also increased. Moreover, Afghanistan is facing its worst drought in 30 years, he said.

“The humanitarian response alone will not be enough,” Griffith said in a program on CGTN.

“The economy must be supported. The nation’s banking system must be restored and reconnected with the international financial system. Basic services such as health and water must be strengthened and preserved and we need to restore women’s and girls’ human rights,” he said.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Afghan foreign ministry, said that the humanitarian crisis that exists in Afghanistan is due to sanctions, freezing of its assets and banks unable to operate.

“When it comes to a humanitarian situation, our priority currently … is to allow access to international humanitarian bodies and charity organizations to enter Afghanistan and have access to every single part and every corner of the country to address the basic needs of Afghanistan,” Abdul Qahar Balkhi said.

Eloi Fillion, ICRC head of delegation in Afghanistan, said the humanitarian challenge for the Afghan population is becoming increasingly more complex.

He cited economic sanctions, climate change and rising food prices as factors behind the challenges.