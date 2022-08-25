Turkey’s aid train departs for Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: August 25, 2022)

The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), announced that three special “charity trains” left for Afghanistan from Turkey’s capital on Wednesday with roughly 1,500 tons of aid in tow.

“The 6th charity train voyage is on its way to Afghanistan,” AFAD tweeted.

When the sixth consignment arrives in Afghanistan, a total of 1.25 million Afghans will have received aid carried by the trains, 17 in total, AFAD added.

This comes amid an ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan exacerbated by recent flash floods across a wide stretch of the country that has left at least 182 people dead and thousands of homes destroyed or damaged in the past month.

According to the Afghan Ministry of State Disaster Management, thousands of families have been affected and are in need of urgent humanitarian assistance.