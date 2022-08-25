Latest News
Pakistan, Qatar leaders agree to address Afghanistan crises
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, agreed on Wednesday to work together to help address the humanitarian and economic crises in Afghanistan.
The two leaders, who met in Doha, also reviewed bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest, Sharif’s office said in a statement.
“The two leaders agreed to work together to help address the grave humanitarian and economic crises confronting the Afghan people, stressing that the situation warranted the international community’s scaled up assistance,” read the statement.
Zawahiri’s death still under investigation by IEA: Mujahid
Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, said Thursday that Washington’s claim they killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahir in Kabul is still only an allegation and that the IEA’s investigation is ongoing.
“Zawahiri’s death is still a claim and efforts are going on for this case and his death report is not yet finalized,” said Mujahid.
Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Mujahid, however, emphasized that the IEA is consulting with the US at a high level in connection with the patrolling of US drones in Afghan airspace.
In addition to this, Mujahid added that ISIS (Daesh) has been suppressed in Afghanistan and that Afghanistan’s territory will not be used as a launch pad for terror attacks against any country.
“We 100 percent assure neighboring countries and the region, including Russia, that there is no threat from Afghan soil to any country and they should not be worried,” Mujahid added.
“For the stability of the country, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has the responsibility to secure each part of Afghanistan,” he said.
This comes after the Russian minister of defense recently expressed concern over the activities of extremist groups in Afghanistan and said Moscow is ready to cooperate with Central Asian countries to provide security and to fight these groups.
ACCI says exports have increased by 50% in Afghanistan in last year
Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) says it exported more than $1 billion in goods last year.
According to them, the volume of exports has also increased by 50 percent compared to last year.
“Trade relations with neighbors and other countries have improved, and I hope other countries will also increase our facilities,” said Mohammad Yunus Mohmand, deputy head of ACCI.
However, the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum said that the private sector needs to invest in the mining sector, adding that tendors have been put out for 51 small mines across the country.
A number of members of ACCI have however called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to provide the basis for increasing production and expanding exports.
The officials of the Ministry of Finance also said that they were trying to provide more facilities for investors and will make laws and policies easier.
ACCI officials further said that last year the country’s main export goods were dry and fresh fruits, precious and semi-precious stones, medicinal plants and carpets.
Afghanistan must not be used as terror launch pad: Singh at SCO
India’s Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said Afghanistan should not be used as a launch pad for terror activities in the region, and called for national reconciliation and stability in the country.
Speaking at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ meeting in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Wednesday, he said Afghan territory must not be used to “intimidate or attack any country by providing safe havens and training to terrorists and supporting their activities through financial assistance”.
He also stressed the need to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghan citizens.
Voicing India’s support for a secure and stable Afghanistan, he said national reconciliation must be reached “through dialogue and negotiation” and “a broad-based, inclusive and representative political structure” be established.
