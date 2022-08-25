Pakistan, Qatar leaders agree to address Afghanistan crises

(Last Updated On: August 25, 2022)

Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, said Thursday that Washington’s claim they killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahir in Kabul is still only an allegation and that the IEA’s investigation is ongoing.

“Zawahiri’s death is still a claim and efforts are going on for this case and his death report is not yet finalized,” said Mujahid.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Mujahid, however, emphasized that the IEA is consulting with the US at a high level in connection with the patrolling of US drones in Afghan airspace.

In addition to this, Mujahid added that ISIS (Daesh) has been suppressed in Afghanistan and that Afghanistan’s territory will not be used as a launch pad for terror attacks against any country.

“We 100 percent assure neighboring countries and the region, including Russia, that there is no threat from Afghan soil to any country and they should not be worried,” Mujahid added.

“For the stability of the country, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has the responsibility to secure each part of Afghanistan,” he said.

This comes after the Russian minister of defense recently expressed concern over the activities of extremist groups in Afghanistan and said Moscow is ready to cooperate with Central Asian countries to provide security and to fight these groups.