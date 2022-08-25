Afghan women open library to counter growing isolation

(Last Updated On: August 25, 2022)

Afghan women’s rights activists opened a library in Kabul on Wednesday, hoping to provide an oasis for women.

Since taking over Afghanistan a year ago, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) have said women should not leave the home without a male relative and must cover their faces, though some women in urban centers ignore the rule.

“We have opened the library with two purposes: one, for those girls who cannot go to school and second, for those women who lost their jobs and have nothing to do,” said Zhulia Parsi, one of the library’s founders.

An IEA spokesman did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The library’s more than 1,000 books includes novels and picture books as well as non-fiction titles on politics, economics and science. The books were mostly donated by teachers, poets and authors to the Crystal Bayat Foundation, an Afghan women’s rights organization which helped set up the library.

Several women’s activists who have taken part in protests in recent months also helped establish the library in a rented shop in a mall that has a number of stores catering to women.