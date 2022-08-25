UN teams deployed to assess flood-stricken areas across Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: August 25, 2022)

More than 8,200 families have been affected across several provinces in Afghanistan in the past week, due to heavy rains and flash floods.

According to the United Nations, UN agencies in Afghanistan have deployed assessment teams to affected areas to identify needs.

Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, said at Wednesday’s press briefing “the teams are providing life-saving assistance to people including food, water and sanitation, tents, health-care service, psychosocial support and essential supplies.”

Afghanistan’s Ministry of State Disaster Management said Wednesday at least 182 people have died and more than 250 have been injured in flash floods in the past month.

According to the ministry, floods have destroyed hundreds of houses, damaged thousands of acres of agricultural land and killed thousands of livestock.

In addition, thousands of families have been affected and are in need of urgent humanitarian assistance.

However, the ministry says that while medical assistance has been provided to vulnerable people the assistance was not enough.

The IEA has in turn appealed to the international community to help those affected.