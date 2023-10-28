Latest News
Badakhshan residents build over 30 km road with their own money
Residents of Badakhshan province have started the construction of more than 30 kilometers of road with their own money in the provincial capital Faizabad.
Local residents said they have faced enormous challenges over bad road conditions, so they have started building a road.
“Thirty-five kilometers of road from Namazgah to Qala Mad will be built. This project is not a government project. It’s just people’s project,” Sayed Bahauddin, the head of local residents’ council, said.
The move has been welcomed by local government officials who said with the construction of this road, people’s problems will be solved to a great extent.
“People have many problems. At least fifty percent of people’s problems will be solved,” Badakhshan Public Works Director Abdul Ghafoor Ateed said.
Meanwhile, a number of drivers and residents of Badakhshan expressed happiness over the start of the road and said that they used to face huge problems with the road in winters.
“This was a road that had many problems. Vehicles could not move in the winter. It was very narrow. With the construction of this road, people’s problems will be solved to some extent,” Ghulam Shah, a local resident, said.
Ahmad Shoaib, a driver in Badakhshan, said: “In the past, this road was in a very bad condition. Vehicles used to face technical failure.”
Badakhshan in the northeast of the country is one of the provinces where most of the roads remain narrow or unpaved.
Latest News
UNAMA to hold conference in Kabul to attract investment in agriculture
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) is set to hold a major conference in Kabul in the next two days with the aim of attracting investment in the country’s agriculture sector.
UNAMA officials, representatives of international organizations, private sector representatives, sectoral ministries and bank representatives are expected to participate in the meeting.
“In the next two days, a conference will be held to strengthen the agriculture sector, in which representatives of the private sector will be present. The goal is to strengthen Afghanistan’s agricultural system,” Misbahuddin Mustain, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, said.
The deputy of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment also said that in order to raise the potential and mechanize the country’s agriculture, it is necessary for international organizations to help Afghanistan.
“In our country, there is a high potential for the development of the agriculture sector, and likewise, such conferences can encourage the private sector to invest in agriculture, livestock, farming and horticulture,” Khairuddin Mayel, the deputy of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment, said.
Economic experts also believe that 80 percent of the country’s population are engaged in agriculture and animal husbandry, and nearly 60 percent of the country’s population get their income from agricultural products, and with the mechanization of the country’s agriculture, the country’s economy will grow.
“With such conferences by UNAMA to support the agriculture sector, investment in the agriculture sector will increase. It is hoped that the Ministry of Agriculture and the sectoral institutions will make maximum use of such meetings,” Shabir Bashiri, an economic expert, said.
IEA officials have repeatedly called on the international community to support Afghan farmers who used to cultivate poppy with alternative crops.
Latest News
UN rights office urges Pakistan to halt Afghan deportations
As November 1 deadline approaches, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on Friday called on the Pakistani government to “suspend forcible returns of Afghan nationals before it is too late to avoid a human rights catastrophe”.
“We call on them to continue providing protection to those in need and ensure that any future returns are safe, dignified and voluntary, and fully consistent with international law,” OHCHR spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said in a statement.
“We believe many of those facing deportation will be at grave risk of human rights violations if returned to Afghanistan, including arbitrary arrest and detention, torture, cruel and other inhuman treatment, spokesperson said.
She said, “We are extremely alarmed by Pakistan’s announcement that it plans to deport ‘undocumented’ foreign nationals remaining in the country after Nov 1, a measure that will disproportionately impact more than 1.4 million undocumented Afghans who remain in Pakistan.”
There are more than two million undocumented Afghans living in Pakistan, with at least 600,000 of them leaving Afghanistan after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) takeover in August 2021.
“Those at particular risk are civil society activists, journalists, human rights defenders, former government officials and security force members, and of course women and girls as a whole, who, as a result of the abhorrent policies currently in place in Afghanistan, are banned from secondary and tertiary education, working in many sectors and other aspects of daily and public life,” she said.
The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) have already documented a sharp increase in returns to Afghanistan since the deadline was announced on Oct 3. A recent flash report by UNHCR and IOM placed the number of Afghans who left Pakistan in the month up to Oct 15 at 59,780 individuals.
Seventy-eight per cent of those returning cited the fear of arrest as the reason for leaving Pakistan.
The spokesperson stated that deportations without individualised determinations of personal circumstances, including any mass deportations, would amount to refoulement in violation of international human rights law, in particular the convention against torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, to which Pakistan is a state party, and of international refugee law.
And as winter approaches, any mass deportations are bound to deepen the dire humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, as it grapples with the devastating impact of a series of earthquakes that struck Herat province this month, leaving at least 1,400 people dead and 1,800 injured, as per official figures, spokesperson said.
According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, close to 30 million people currently need relief assistance in Afghanistan, out of a population of 43 million, and 3.3 million are internally displaced.
“We remind the de facto authorities of the international human rights obligations that continue to bind Afghanistan as a state and their obligations to protect, promote and fulfil human rights.” OHCHR spokesperson said.
Latest News
A mosque resembling Dome of the Rock built on Wazir Akbar Khan hill in Kabul
A mosque resembling Jerusalem’s Dome of the Rock has been built on Wazir Akbar Khan hill in Kabul.
The mosque named after Mullah Muhammad Omar and Sheikh Mahmud Effendi was built at the suggestion of the interior ministry and funded by IDDEF, an Islamic organization in Turkey.
According to officials, the mosque was built on 270 square meters of land at a cost of $120,000 and has the capacity to hold 350 worshipers at a time.
Acting Minister of Interior Sirajuddin Haqqani said at a ceremony to inaugurate the mosque that it is a replica of the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem and aims to show “boundless love of Muslims, especially Afghans, to Palestine and Al-Aqsa.”
Haqqani condemned the oppressive and aggressive actions by Israel on Al-Aqsa and Palestinians and said that supporting Muslims is an Islamic obligation.
IDDEF’s general director Mehmed Turan said that the Grand Mosque, the Prophet’s Mosque, and the Al-Aqsa Mosque are of significant value to Muslims.
Turan stated that the inauguration of the new mosque comes amid a difficult time for Palestinians who are making great sacrifices to regain their land.
Turan expressed his hope that the inauguration of the mosque will lead to the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque. He said that IDDEF is ready to build more mosques and orphanages in Afghanistan.
Badakhshan residents build over 30 km road with their own money
UNAMA to hold conference in Kabul to attract investment in agriculture
