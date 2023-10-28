Baradar instructs relevant committee to continue aid to deserving beggars in Kabul

(Last Updated On: October 28, 2023)

The Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, in a collaborative meeting held Saturday in Kabul stressed the importance of collecting beggars from Kabul city and subsequently conducting assessments to determine deserving recipients of cash and food aid, Baradar’s office said in a statement.

The meeting was attended by member ministries and agencies of the Beggar Collecting Committee.

Baradar underscored the Islamic Emirate’s commitment to addressing the challenges faced by underprivileged citizens, particularly beggars, with the aim of providing them with a more prosperous life, read the statement.

In addition, he instructed all committee officials, particularly those from the Ministry of Information and Culture to diligently fulfill their responsibilities in accordance with the established committee procedures.

The Beggar Collecting Committee also decided that the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs should engage in public awareness campaigns regarding the worldly and spiritual consequences of begging during Friday sermons. Additionally, the committee asked this ministry to introduce its representatives to further enhance the effectiveness of these efforts.