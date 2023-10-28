Latest News
Baradar instructs relevant committee to continue aid to deserving beggars in Kabul
The Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, in a collaborative meeting held Saturday in Kabul stressed the importance of collecting beggars from Kabul city and subsequently conducting assessments to determine deserving recipients of cash and food aid, Baradar’s office said in a statement.
The meeting was attended by member ministries and agencies of the Beggar Collecting Committee.
Baradar underscored the Islamic Emirate’s commitment to addressing the challenges faced by underprivileged citizens, particularly beggars, with the aim of providing them with a more prosperous life, read the statement.
In addition, he instructed all committee officials, particularly those from the Ministry of Information and Culture to diligently fulfill their responsibilities in accordance with the established committee procedures.
The Beggar Collecting Committee also decided that the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs should engage in public awareness campaigns regarding the worldly and spiritual consequences of begging during Friday sermons. Additionally, the committee asked this ministry to introduce its representatives to further enhance the effectiveness of these efforts.
Acting Foreign Minister Muttaqi travels to Turkey
Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has traveled to Turkey, the ministry’s spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said on X, formerly Twitter.
Balkhi said that Muttaqi will visit the Afghan embassy in Ankara and the country’s consulate in Istanbul.
He added that Muttaqi will meet with Turkish officials, businessmen, Afghan influentials, scholars, charitable organizations and companies in that country.
Badakhshan residents build over 30 km road with their own money
Residents of Badakhshan province have started the construction of more than 30 kilometers of road with their own money in the provincial capital Faizabad.
Local residents said they have faced enormous challenges over bad road conditions, so they have started building a road.
“Thirty-five kilometers of road from Namazgah to Qala Mad will be built. This project is not a government project. It’s just people’s project,” Sayed Bahauddin, the head of local residents’ council, said.
The move has been welcomed by local government officials who said with the construction of this road, people’s problems will be solved to a great extent.
“People have many problems. At least fifty percent of people’s problems will be solved,” Badakhshan Public Works Director Abdul Ghafoor Ateed said.
Meanwhile, a number of drivers and residents of Badakhshan expressed happiness over the start of the road and said that they used to face huge problems with the road in winters.
“This was a road that had many problems. Vehicles could not move in the winter. It was very narrow. With the construction of this road, people’s problems will be solved to some extent,” Ghulam Shah, a local resident, said.
Ahmad Shoaib, a driver in Badakhshan, said: “In the past, this road was in a very bad condition. Vehicles used to face technical failure.”
Badakhshan in the northeast of the country is one of the provinces where most of the roads remain narrow or unpaved.
UNAMA to hold conference in Kabul to attract investment in agriculture
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) is set to hold a major conference in Kabul in the next two days with the aim of attracting investment in the country’s agriculture sector.
UNAMA officials, representatives of international organizations, private sector representatives, sectoral ministries and bank representatives are expected to participate in the meeting.
“In the next two days, a conference will be held to strengthen the agriculture sector, in which representatives of the private sector will be present. The goal is to strengthen Afghanistan’s agricultural system,” Misbahuddin Mustain, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, said.
The deputy of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment also said that in order to raise the potential and mechanize the country’s agriculture, it is necessary for international organizations to help Afghanistan.
“In our country, there is a high potential for the development of the agriculture sector, and likewise, such conferences can encourage the private sector to invest in agriculture, livestock, farming and horticulture,” Khairuddin Mayel, the deputy of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment, said.
Economic experts also believe that 80 percent of the country’s population are engaged in agriculture and animal husbandry, and nearly 60 percent of the country’s population get their income from agricultural products, and with the mechanization of the country’s agriculture, the country’s economy will grow.
“With such conferences by UNAMA to support the agriculture sector, investment in the agriculture sector will increase. It is hoped that the Ministry of Agriculture and the sectoral institutions will make maximum use of such meetings,” Shabir Bashiri, an economic expert, said.
IEA officials have repeatedly called on the international community to support Afghan farmers who used to cultivate poppy with alternative crops.
