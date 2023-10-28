Acting Foreign Minister Muttaqi travels to Turkey

(Last Updated On: October 28, 2023)

Residents of Badakhshan province have started the construction of more than 30 kilometers of road with their own money in the provincial capital Faizabad.

Local residents said they have faced enormous challenges over bad road conditions, so they have started building a road.

“Thirty-five kilometers of road from Namazgah to Qala Mad will be built. This project is not a government project. It’s just people’s project,” Sayed Bahauddin, the head of local residents’ council, said.

The move has been welcomed by local government officials who said with the construction of this road, people’s problems will be solved to a great extent.

“People have many problems. At least fifty percent of people’s problems will be solved,” Badakhshan Public Works Director Abdul Ghafoor Ateed said.

Meanwhile, a number of drivers and residents of Badakhshan expressed happiness over the start of the road and said that they used to face huge problems with the road in winters.

“This was a road that had many problems. Vehicles could not move in the winter. It was very narrow. With the construction of this road, people’s problems will be solved to some extent,” Ghulam Shah, a local resident, said.

Ahmad Shoaib, a driver in Badakhshan, said: “In the past, this road was in a very bad condition. Vehicles used to face technical failure.”

Badakhshan in the northeast of the country is one of the provinces where most of the roads remain narrow or unpaved.