Business
Baradar encourages honest business deals by traders
Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, on Wednesday urged Afghan traders and business owners to conduct their business dealings in an honest way.
Addressing a meeting that brought together various government ministries, agencies, and national traders participants and Baradar discussed issues around the quality of oil and gas and other challenges in the sector.
Speaking at the meeting Baradar acknowledged the significant contribution of Afghan businessmen to the country’s economic progress. He emphasized the need for their continued support in the nation’s development and urged them to maintain honesty in all their endeavors.
Baradar called upon them to prioritize the importation of high-quality oil and gas and other goods in order to safeguard the environment and the public’s health.
Meanwhile, national oil and gas traders expressed their gratitude to the officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) for creating a secure business environment and offering comprehensive support.
They shared their concerns about issues related to the quality control of oil and gas, taxation, company usernames with the MoF, domestic oil refineries, and customs.
These traders requested fair treatment in the oil and gas import sector, particularly when the fuel is slightly under established standards. They believed that this approach would not only lead to increased oil and gas imports but also prevent harm to traders.
Baradar assured the national oil and gas traders of his support and instructed the relevant ministries and agencies to work collaboratively towards finding suitable solutions.
Business
Hanafi calls on Tokyo to invest in technology and mining sectors
In a farewell meeting with the Japanese ambassador Takashi Okada, acting deputy prime minister for administrative affairs Abdulsalam Hanafi called Japan’s role and cooperation important in establishing peace and stability in Afghanistan and asked Tokyo to invest in various sectors, especially in the technology and mining sectors, Hanafi’s office said in a statement.
“Japan has always wanted peace and stability in Afghanistan and has stood by our people. The Islamic Emirate wants good relations with neighboring countries and all countries of the world,” read the statement.
“Nationwide security is ensured in the country and the Islamic Emirate does not allow anyone to use Afghanistan’s soil against the security of other countries. We want Japan to invest in various fields, especially in the mining and technology sectors in Afghanistan,” the statement added.
Okada was quoted as saying that Japan will continue its efforts to bring closer relations between the IEA and the international community and will continue to help and cooperate with the people of Afghanistan.
In this meeting, the new ambassador of Japan to Afghanistan Zhao Xing was also present and emphasized that the goal of his country is to help the people of Afghanistan and in this direction they will work in cooperation with the IEA.
Business
Spin Boldak land port an ongoing problem for Afghan traders
A number of businessmen in Kandahar province say traders are still facing problems at Spin Boldak crossing as Pakistan officials are stopping trucks carrying commercial goods from entering the country.
Traders say hundreds of vehicles carrying commercial goods have been stopped by Pakistan, most of which are carrying fresh produce.
Local chamber of commerce officials have confirmed this and say the trucks clear Afghansitan’s land port but get stopped at Pakistan’s entry gate.
“Hundreds of our vehicles, … [carrying] grapes, cucumbers, pomegranates and onions, have passed through the [Afghanistan] gate and are stopped at their (Pakistan) customs for five days, and we have documents and evidence in this regard, and they don’t allow our vehicles until they are sure that the goods are spoiled and damaged,” said Mohammad Shafiq, head of Spin Boldak Chamber of Commerce in Kandahar.
Other traders have also complained about the increase in customs tariffs by Pakistan and say that these tariffs are “back-breaking”.
“Recently, the government of Pakistan decided that they want approximately 25 percent of taxes from us, and this is something that is against the international norms,” said Saadullah Torjan, vice president of the Spin Boldak Kandahar Chamber of Commerce
“Yes, Pakistan has caused a lot of problems for Afghans and they (Pakistan) stop the vehicles of traders’ goods for five or even six days,” said Mohammad Idris, a businessman in Kandahar.
Truck drivers also complain about the problems at the land port and say that they wait for several nights before they can deliver their goods.
Mohammad Karim, a driver in Kandahar, says: “The Pakistani side creates problems for us under various pretexts.”
Officials from the Border Commissioner in Spin Boldak meanwhile pointed out that Kabul and Islamabad had agreed to the Spin Boldak gate being open 24 hours a day for commercial goods, but the Pakistani side has not fulfilled this agreement so far.
“Kabul and Islamabad had agreed that the Spin Boldak gate should be active 24 hours [a day] for business, and in this regard, we have talked several times with the Pakistani authorities that the gate should be open 24 hours a day, but the other side has not agreed so far,” said Noorul Baqi Ahmad, the border commissioner at Spin Boldak, Kandahar.
While the authorities of the Islamic Emirate and Pakistan have repeatedly said that they will deal with the problems of traders in the ports between the two countries, on the contrary, the problems of traders are increasing day by day.
Business
Afghan company to invest $142 million in Herat cement factory
An Afghan company will invest $142 million in a cement factory in Herat, officials said on Sunday.
The project’s contract was signed between the Acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum Shahabuddin Dilawar and Gulbahar Group.
The duration of the contract is 30 years and it is expected to employ 5,000 people directly and indirectly.
It is the third major cement manufacturing project after those in Kandahar and Parwan.
Dilawar said that all the materials needed to manufacture cement are available in Afghanistan, including coal.
According to him, currently hundreds of millions of dollars are spent on importing cement but once this factory is operational, along with the other two, Afghanistan will meet all its own needs and instead of importing cement, it will be able to export it.
Meanwhile, Khanjan Alokozay, a member of Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment, said conditions for investment are now more favorable as security has been ensured and corruption has declined.
Tahawol: Palestine-Israel war discussed
Saar: One Belt One Road Initiative discussed
IEA’s deputy foreign minister meets Norwegian Chargé d’Affaires
Baradar encourages honest business deals by traders
India pushes for inclusive government in Afghanistan
Asian Games 2023: Cricket makes a comeback
Afghanistan to send over 100 athletes to Asian Games 2023
World Cup 2023: Warm-ups, schedules and venues
Afghanistan A cricket team to tour Oman for white-ball series
ODI World Cup 2023: Warm-Up Match 2, Afghanistan vs South Africa
Saar: One Belt One Road Initiative discussed
Saar: Criteria of good governance discussed
Tahawol: Aid delivery process to Herat earthquake victims reviewed
Saar: Islamic Emirate’s relations with world discussed
Tahawol: Effects of climate changes in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Sport3 days ago
World Cup: Afghanistan stun England in major upset win
-
World5 days ago
Reuters journalist killed in Lebanon in missile fire from direction of Israel
-
World5 days ago
In pictures: Seven days in Israel and Gaza
-
Latest News3 days ago
King Amanullah Khan’s daughter dies at 94 in Rome
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
NASA spacecraft launched to mysterious metal asteroid
-
Latest News5 days ago
UN appeals for $14.4 million to support earthquake survivors in Herat
-
Sport4 days ago
ICC World Cup: Afghanistan only get it ’70-80%’ right, says Trott
-
Latest News4 days ago
25 families are voluntarily returning to Afghanistan daily: Pakistani official