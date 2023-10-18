Baradar encourages honest business deals by traders

(Last Updated On: October 18, 2023)

Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, on Wednesday urged Afghan traders and business owners to conduct their business dealings in an honest way.

Addressing a meeting that brought together various government ministries, agencies, and national traders participants and Baradar discussed issues around the quality of oil and gas and other challenges in the sector.

Speaking at the meeting Baradar acknowledged the significant contribution of Afghan businessmen to the country’s economic progress. He emphasized the need for their continued support in the nation’s development and urged them to maintain honesty in all their endeavors.

Baradar called upon them to prioritize the importation of high-quality oil and gas and other goods in order to safeguard the environment and the public’s health.

Meanwhile, national oil and gas traders expressed their gratitude to the officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) for creating a secure business environment and offering comprehensive support.

They shared their concerns about issues related to the quality control of oil and gas, taxation, company usernames with the MoF, domestic oil refineries, and customs.

These traders requested fair treatment in the oil and gas import sector, particularly when the fuel is slightly under established standards. They believed that this approach would not only lead to increased oil and gas imports but also prevent harm to traders.

Baradar assured the national oil and gas traders of his support and instructed the relevant ministries and agencies to work collaboratively towards finding suitable solutions.