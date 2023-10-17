Business
Hanafi calls on Tokyo to invest in technology and mining sectors
In a farewell meeting with the Japanese ambassador Takashi Okada, acting deputy prime minister for administrative affairs Abdulsalam Hanafi called Japan’s role and cooperation important in establishing peace and stability in Afghanistan and asked Tokyo to invest in various sectors, especially in the technology and mining sectors, Hanafi’s office said in a statement.
“Japan has always wanted peace and stability in Afghanistan and has stood by our people. The Islamic Emirate wants good relations with neighboring countries and all countries of the world,” read the statement.
“Nationwide security is ensured in the country and the Islamic Emirate does not allow anyone to use Afghanistan’s soil against the security of other countries. We want Japan to invest in various fields, especially in the mining and technology sectors in Afghanistan,” the statement added.
Okada was quoted as saying that Japan will continue its efforts to bring closer relations between the IEA and the international community and will continue to help and cooperate with the people of Afghanistan.
In this meeting, the new ambassador of Japan to Afghanistan Zhao Xing was also present and emphasized that the goal of his country is to help the people of Afghanistan and in this direction they will work in cooperation with the IEA.
Spin Boldak land port an ongoing problem for Afghan traders
A number of businessmen in Kandahar province say traders are still facing problems at Spin Boldak crossing as Pakistan officials are stopping trucks carrying commercial goods from entering the country.
Traders say hundreds of vehicles carrying commercial goods have been stopped by Pakistan, most of which are carrying fresh produce.
Local chamber of commerce officials have confirmed this and say the trucks clear Afghansitan’s land port but get stopped at Pakistan’s entry gate.
“Hundreds of our vehicles, … [carrying] grapes, cucumbers, pomegranates and onions, have passed through the [Afghanistan] gate and are stopped at their (Pakistan) customs for five days, and we have documents and evidence in this regard, and they don’t allow our vehicles until they are sure that the goods are spoiled and damaged,” said Mohammad Shafiq, head of Spin Boldak Chamber of Commerce in Kandahar.
Other traders have also complained about the increase in customs tariffs by Pakistan and say that these tariffs are “back-breaking”.
“Recently, the government of Pakistan decided that they want approximately 25 percent of taxes from us, and this is something that is against the international norms,” said Saadullah Torjan, vice president of the Spin Boldak Kandahar Chamber of Commerce
“Yes, Pakistan has caused a lot of problems for Afghans and they (Pakistan) stop the vehicles of traders’ goods for five or even six days,” said Mohammad Idris, a businessman in Kandahar.
Truck drivers also complain about the problems at the land port and say that they wait for several nights before they can deliver their goods.
Mohammad Karim, a driver in Kandahar, says: “The Pakistani side creates problems for us under various pretexts.”
Officials from the Border Commissioner in Spin Boldak meanwhile pointed out that Kabul and Islamabad had agreed to the Spin Boldak gate being open 24 hours a day for commercial goods, but the Pakistani side has not fulfilled this agreement so far.
“Kabul and Islamabad had agreed that the Spin Boldak gate should be active 24 hours [a day] for business, and in this regard, we have talked several times with the Pakistani authorities that the gate should be open 24 hours a day, but the other side has not agreed so far,” said Noorul Baqi Ahmad, the border commissioner at Spin Boldak, Kandahar.
While the authorities of the Islamic Emirate and Pakistan have repeatedly said that they will deal with the problems of traders in the ports between the two countries, on the contrary, the problems of traders are increasing day by day.
Afghan company to invest $142 million in Herat cement factory
An Afghan company will invest $142 million in a cement factory in Herat, officials said on Sunday.
The project’s contract was signed between the Acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum Shahabuddin Dilawar and Gulbahar Group.
The duration of the contract is 30 years and it is expected to employ 5,000 people directly and indirectly.
It is the third major cement manufacturing project after those in Kandahar and Parwan.
Dilawar said that all the materials needed to manufacture cement are available in Afghanistan, including coal.
According to him, currently hundreds of millions of dollars are spent on importing cement but once this factory is operational, along with the other two, Afghanistan will meet all its own needs and instead of importing cement, it will be able to export it.
Meanwhile, Khanjan Alokozay, a member of Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment, said conditions for investment are now more favorable as security has been ensured and corruption has declined.
Freight train from China arrives in Afghanistan
Afghanistan Railway Authority (ARA) says a freight train carrying goods from China arrived in Hairatan land port on Monday after crossing Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.
The freight train, with 22 wagons, was filled with vehicle parts, ARA officials said.
ARA head Bakht-ur-Rahman Sharafat says the Islamic Emirate is committed to expanding trade relations with all countries – near and far.
Sharaf said that connecting Afghanistan with other countries through a railway line can accelerate the country’s quest for self-sufficiency.
“Let’s think broadly, let’s think about the region, we assure you that the development of Afghanistan is the development of Uzbekistan,” he said.
Meanwhile, a representative of Uzbekistan has assured the traders of providing more facilities to address business activities.
“We are with Afghanistan to facilitate the transfer of commercial goods, and the work on the Trans-Afghan railway also continues,” said the representative.
Last year, an agreement for the transfer of commercial goods from China to Afghanistan was signed between officials of the IEA, China, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.
According to officials, 42 containers of commercial goods have so far reached Afghanistan from China through this economic corridor.
