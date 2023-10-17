Hanafi calls on Tokyo to invest in technology and mining sectors

(Last Updated On: October 16, 2023)

A number of businessmen in Kandahar province say traders are still facing problems at Spin Boldak crossing as Pakistan officials are stopping trucks carrying commercial goods from entering the country.

Traders say hundreds of vehicles carrying commercial goods have been stopped by Pakistan, most of which are carrying fresh produce.

Local chamber of commerce officials have confirmed this and say the trucks clear Afghansitan’s land port but get stopped at Pakistan’s entry gate.

“Hundreds of our vehicles, … [carrying] grapes, cucumbers, pomegranates and onions, have passed through the [Afghanistan] gate and are stopped at their (Pakistan) customs for five days, and we have documents and evidence in this regard, and they don’t allow our vehicles until they are sure that the goods are spoiled and damaged,” said Mohammad Shafiq, head of Spin Boldak Chamber of Commerce in Kandahar.

Other traders have also complained about the increase in customs tariffs by Pakistan and say that these tariffs are “back-breaking”.

“Recently, the government of Pakistan decided that they want approximately 25 percent of taxes from us, and this is something that is against the international norms,” said Saadullah Torjan, vice president of the Spin Boldak Kandahar Chamber of Commerce

“Yes, Pakistan has caused a lot of problems for Afghans and they (Pakistan) stop the vehicles of traders’ goods for five or even six days,” said Mohammad Idris, a businessman in Kandahar.

Truck drivers also complain about the problems at the land port and say that they wait for several nights before they can deliver their goods.

Mohammad Karim, a driver in Kandahar, says: “The Pakistani side creates problems for us under various pretexts.”

Officials from the Border Commissioner in Spin Boldak meanwhile pointed out that Kabul and Islamabad had agreed to the Spin Boldak gate being open 24 hours a day for commercial goods, but the Pakistani side has not fulfilled this agreement so far.

“Kabul and Islamabad had agreed that the Spin Boldak gate should be active 24 hours [a day] for business, and in this regard, we have talked several times with the Pakistani authorities that the gate should be open 24 hours a day, but the other side has not agreed so far,” said Noorul Baqi Ahmad, the border commissioner at Spin Boldak, Kandahar.

While the authorities of the Islamic Emirate and Pakistan have repeatedly said that they will deal with the problems of traders in the ports between the two countries, on the contrary, the problems of traders are increasing day by day.