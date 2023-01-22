Bayat Foundation delivers food parcels to families in Kabul’s PD7

(Last Updated On: January 22, 2023)

Needy families in Kabul’s PD7 welcomed much needed food parcels on Saturday that were distributed by the Bayat Foundation as part of its winter food aid campaign.

Officials from the foundation said the food parcels included flour, rice and oil and were distributed to families found to be most in need.

“Every winter we have a distribution program and today we were able to distribute in several areas of Kabul,” said Haji Mohammad Ismail, deputy head of Bayat Foundation.

“Today, we came to the 7th district of Kabul city to distribute food items including flour, oil and rice to a number of deserving people,” said Mohammad Ismail, adding aid will continue to be distributed to other areas in Kabul and to other provinces around the country.

Recipients living in PD7 in Kabul welcomed the food parcels and thanked Bayat Foundation for the assistance. They also called on other organizations to step in and help with food for the needy.

“People are so poor and those foundations that help the needy families will receive rewards,” one of the recipients said.

“All people are unemployed and are in a bad financial situation; people don’t have food; we ask all foundations, like Bayat Foundation, to help poor people,” another recipient said.

Hundreds of needy families in Kabul and in other provinces have so far received food aid parcels from Bayat Foundation, which carries out the winter campaign every year.