Latest News
Bayat Foundation delivers food parcels to families in Kabul’s PD7
Needy families in Kabul’s PD7 welcomed much needed food parcels on Saturday that were distributed by the Bayat Foundation as part of its winter food aid campaign.
Officials from the foundation said the food parcels included flour, rice and oil and were distributed to families found to be most in need.
“Every winter we have a distribution program and today we were able to distribute in several areas of Kabul,” said Haji Mohammad Ismail, deputy head of Bayat Foundation.
“Today, we came to the 7th district of Kabul city to distribute food items including flour, oil and rice to a number of deserving people,” said Mohammad Ismail, adding aid will continue to be distributed to other areas in Kabul and to other provinces around the country.
Recipients living in PD7 in Kabul welcomed the food parcels and thanked Bayat Foundation for the assistance. They also called on other organizations to step in and help with food for the needy.
“People are so poor and those foundations that help the needy families will receive rewards,” one of the recipients said.
“All people are unemployed and are in a bad financial situation; people don’t have food; we ask all foundations, like Bayat Foundation, to help poor people,” another recipient said.
Hundreds of needy families in Kabul and in other provinces have so far received food aid parcels from Bayat Foundation, which carries out the winter campaign every year.
Latest News
Afghanistan, Pakistan condemn burning of Holy Quran in Sweden
Afghanistan and Pakistan on Sunday added their voices to the growing condemnation of a far-right politician in Sweden for desecrating the Holy Quran, and called on Stockholm to take action to prevent such acts in the future.
The Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), strongly condemned the burning and desecration of the Holy Quran and urged the Swedish government to punish the perpetrators of this act.
In a statement, the ministry also urged Stockholm not to allow such people to take provocative actions against the Islamic religion and Muslims.
“No words are enough to adequately condemn the abhorrable act of desecration of Holy Quran by a right-wing extremist in Sweden. The grab of the freedom of expression cannot be used to hurt the religious emotions of 1.5 billion Muslims across the world,” Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated on Twitter.
“This is unacceptable,” he added.
Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Danish far-right Stram Kurs (Hard Line), was granted permission by the Swedish government to burn the Holy Quran outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm on Saturday, Anadolu news agency reported.
In response to Sweden’s permission, Ankara has canceled Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson’s upcoming visit to Türkiye, read the report.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Friday summoned Swedish Ambassador to Ankara Staffan Herrstrom, who was told that Türkiye “strongly condemns this provocative act, which is clearly a hate crime, that Sweden’s attitude is unacceptable, that Ankara expects the act not to be allowed, and insults to sacred values cannot be defended under the guise of democratic rights.”
Meanwhile, the Union of Organization of Islamic Cooperation News Agencies (UNA) Sunday strongly condemned the vile act of desecration of the holy Quran by far-right activists in front of the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm, Sweden.
“UNA warns that this provocative action, which is considered a hate crime and has been committed repeatedly by far-right extremists, targets Muslims, insults their sacred values, and serves as a further example of the alarming level reached by Islamophobia, hate, intolerance, and xenophobia,” a press release quoting the UNA said.
The UNA further urged the Swedish authorities to take necessary measures against the perpetrators of this hate crime and called for increased international efforts to prevent the re-occurrence of such acts and for solidarity to fight Islamophobia.
Latest News
Qatar’s foreign minister discusses Afghanistan with US Secretary of State
The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani received a phone call from the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday and discussed a number of issues including Afghanistan.
According to Qatar’s The Peninsula, the two politicians discussed bilateral cooperation relations and a number of regional and international issues, especially developments in Afghanistan.
The two also discussed issues related to the Ukraine and Russia war.
Latest News
Muttaqi calls on ICRC to step up assistance in other sectors
The Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), met with Eloi Fillion, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Afghanistan, on Saturday and said that now that the country is at peace, and the number of injured people has decreased due to the end of the war, the ICRC must expand its services in other areas.
Amir Khan Muttaqi said that the care of prisoners, and assistance to the disabled and their treatment should be prioritized.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that according to the ICRC head, the organization is focusing on Afghanistan.
Saar: IEA’s engagement with world discussed
Bayat Foundation delivers food parcels to families in Kabul’s PD7
Sharjah Warriors record their first win in the ILT20
Afghanistan, Pakistan condemn burning of Holy Quran in Sweden
Qatar’s foreign minister discusses Afghanistan with US Secretary of State
Vocational training provided to 800 women in Nangarhar: officials
IEA bans female NGO staff, jeopardizing aid efforts
Badakhshan Police Chief killed in a blast
Naveen-ul-Haq picked up by LSG in IPL auction
Ariana Television’s ‘sporting’ year in review
Saar: IEA’s engagement with world discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s safety from terrorist groups discussed
Saar: Afghanistan-US relations discussed
Documentary: The Hidden Side of the War in Helmand
Pakistan’s concern over spread of terrorism in Afghanistan
Trending
-
World5 days ago
Pakistan PM Sharif makes conditional talks offer to arch-rival India
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Media situation in Afghanistan discussed
-
Business4 days ago
Nangarhar customs revenue increases by 30% this year: officials
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan exports goods to Turkey over land
-
World4 days ago
Ukraine says 16 killed in helicopter crash, including interior minister
-
World4 days ago
Jacinda Ardern shocks New Zealand, says she is stepping down as prime minister
-
COVID-193 days ago
China accuses ‘some Western media’ of COVID-19 coverage bias
-
Latest News4 days ago
Bayat Foundation launches its winter aid program in Kabul