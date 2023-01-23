Latest News
Central Asia and EU envoys meet to discuss Afghanistan
The EU has hosted the third meeting of the special representatives and envoys of Central Asian countries and the European Union for Afghanistan in Brussels this week, where the situation in Afghanistan was discussed, along with the issue of regional security.
The delegates reviewed regional security challenges in the context of the current situation in Afghanistan, as well as the cooperation between the parties aimed at ensuring continued assistance to the Afghan people.
Participants of the meeting reaffirmed their comprehensive support to building a peaceful and resilient Afghanistan but underlined the growing role of Central Asian countries in promoting long-term stability in Afghanistan and effective implementation of international humanitarian aid to its people.
The meeting participants did however express their concern over the worsening situation with women’s rights in Afghanistan, Kaz Inform news agency reported.
Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Talgat Kaliyev noted at the meeting that in the first half of 2022, Kazakhstan delivered 456,000 tons of flour to Afghanistan.
He also confirmed that the country’s universities will continue actively participating in the EU-funded and UNDP-implemented educational program for Afghan students in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.
In addition, he called on the participants to support Kazakhstan’s initiative to establish a regional center for sustainable development in Central Asia and Afghanistan under the aegis of the United Nations that would help to enhance the efficiency of international assistance to the Afghan people.
FM Muttaqi and Iran’s envoy discuss political, economic issues
Amir Khan Muttaqi, the foreign minister of the Islamic Emirate, and Hassan Kazemi Qomi, Iran’s ambassador and special representative for Afghanistan, met on Sunday to discuss issues of interest including the need for good relations, the foreign ministry said.
Hafiz Zia Ahmad, the Deputy Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Monday the two sides discussed political and economic issues between the two countries, emphasizing good neighborliness and mutual interests.
During the meeting Hassan Kazemi Qomi, Iran’s new ambassador in Kabul, said that considering the importance of water, efforts should be made to manage water in such a way that it is not wasted and Iran’s right to it is maintained.
Muttaqi also said that the Islamic Emirate is committed to respecting Iran’s water rights according to the 1351 treaty between the two countries.
Muttaqi has stated that with little rain over the past few months, there is a water shortage in the country, which is a real problem.
The issue of water has long been a problem for Iran, primarily around water from the Helmand River, which originates near Kabul and flows south-west for about 1,100 kilometers before emptying into Lake Hamun, located on the Afghan-Iranian border.
Afghan authorities have however constructed the Kamal Khal Dam along this river – which Iran has always opposed.
According to Iranian experts, Lake Hamun and dozens of wetlands fed by the Helmand River waters may dry up due to water intake at the Kamal Khan Dam.
In 1973, the two countries signed the Water Treaty of Helmand River protocol, which Iran regards as a basis for compliance by the other side. Based on the agreement, Afghanistan is committed to delivering an average of 820 million cubic meters of water per annum to Iran. This water runs into the Hamun marshland along the length of its common border.
Iran has accused Afghanistan of violating its water rights, claiming that it gets less water than the amount agreed upon in the 1973 treaty. The former Afghan government rejected the accusation.
Iran’s annual rainfall is about 240 mm, which is significantly lower than the global average of 990 mm. Water shortages are particularly critical in the east of the country which has an average precipitation of about 115 mm per year. Therefore, Iran needs secure access to border rivers, especially those in the east, as the country’s water consumption grows.
Bayat Foundation delivers food parcels to families in Kabul’s PD7
Needy families in Kabul’s PD7 welcomed much needed food parcels on Saturday that were distributed by the Bayat Foundation as part of its winter food aid campaign.
Officials from the foundation said the food parcels included flour, rice and oil and were distributed to families found to be most in need.
“Every winter we have a distribution program and today we were able to distribute in several areas of Kabul,” said Haji Mohammad Ismail, deputy head of Bayat Foundation.
“Today, we came to the 7th district of Kabul city to distribute food items including flour, oil and rice to a number of deserving people,” said Mohammad Ismail, adding aid will continue to be distributed to other areas in Kabul and to other provinces around the country.
Recipients living in PD7 in Kabul welcomed the food parcels and thanked Bayat Foundation for the assistance. They also called on other organizations to step in and help with food for the needy.
“People are so poor and those foundations that help the needy families will receive rewards,” one of the recipients said.
“All people are unemployed and are in a bad financial situation; people don’t have food; we ask all foundations, like Bayat Foundation, to help poor people,” another recipient said.
Hundreds of needy families in Kabul and in other provinces have so far received food aid parcels from Bayat Foundation, which carries out the winter campaign every year.
Afghanistan, Pakistan condemn burning of Holy Quran in Sweden
Afghanistan and Pakistan on Sunday added their voices to the growing condemnation of a far-right politician in Sweden for desecrating the Holy Quran, and called on Stockholm to take action to prevent such acts in the future.
The Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), strongly condemned the burning and desecration of the Holy Quran and urged the Swedish government to punish the perpetrators of this act.
In a statement, the ministry also urged Stockholm not to allow such people to take provocative actions against the Islamic religion and Muslims.
“No words are enough to adequately condemn the abhorrable act of desecration of Holy Quran by a right-wing extremist in Sweden. The grab of the freedom of expression cannot be used to hurt the religious emotions of 1.5 billion Muslims across the world,” Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated on Twitter.
“This is unacceptable,” he added.
Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Danish far-right Stram Kurs (Hard Line), was granted permission by the Swedish government to burn the Holy Quran outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm on Saturday, Anadolu news agency reported.
In response to Sweden’s permission, Ankara has canceled Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson’s upcoming visit to Türkiye, read the report.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Friday summoned Swedish Ambassador to Ankara Staffan Herrstrom, who was told that Türkiye “strongly condemns this provocative act, which is clearly a hate crime, that Sweden’s attitude is unacceptable, that Ankara expects the act not to be allowed, and insults to sacred values cannot be defended under the guise of democratic rights.”
Meanwhile, the Union of Organization of Islamic Cooperation News Agencies (UNA) Sunday strongly condemned the vile act of desecration of the holy Quran by far-right activists in front of the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm, Sweden.
“UNA warns that this provocative action, which is considered a hate crime and has been committed repeatedly by far-right extremists, targets Muslims, insults their sacred values, and serves as a further example of the alarming level reached by Islamophobia, hate, intolerance, and xenophobia,” a press release quoting the UNA said.
The UNA further urged the Swedish authorities to take necessary measures against the perpetrators of this hate crime and called for increased international efforts to prevent the re-occurrence of such acts and for solidarity to fight Islamophobia.
