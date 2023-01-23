Central Asia and EU envoys meet to discuss Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: January 23, 2023)

The EU has hosted the third meeting of the special representatives and envoys of Central Asian countries and the European Union for Afghanistan in Brussels this week, where the situation in Afghanistan was discussed, along with the issue of regional security.

The delegates reviewed regional security challenges in the context of the current situation in Afghanistan, as well as the cooperation between the parties aimed at ensuring continued assistance to the Afghan people.

Participants of the meeting reaffirmed their comprehensive support to building a peaceful and resilient Afghanistan but underlined the growing role of Central Asian countries in promoting long-term stability in Afghanistan and effective implementation of international humanitarian aid to its people.

The meeting participants did however express their concern over the worsening situation with women’s rights in Afghanistan, Kaz Inform news agency reported.

Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Talgat Kaliyev noted at the meeting that in the first half of 2022, Kazakhstan delivered 456,000 tons of flour to Afghanistan.

He also confirmed that the country’s universities will continue actively participating in the EU-funded and UNDP-implemented educational program for Afghan students in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

In addition, he called on the participants to support Kazakhstan’s initiative to establish a regional center for sustainable development in Central Asia and Afghanistan under the aegis of the United Nations that would help to enhance the efficiency of international assistance to the Afghan people.