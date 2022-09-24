Latest News
Biden ends Afghanistan’s designation as major non-NATO ally
US President Joe Biden has officially terminated the designation of Afghanistan as a major non-NATO ally, more than a year after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) took over the country.
In 2012, the United States named Afghanistan a major non-NATO ally, which cleared the way for the two countries to maintain a defence and economic relationship.
The ally status had made Afghanistan eligible to receive military training and assistance, including expediting the sale and leasing of military equipment even after NATO troops left the country.
“By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including section 517 of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961, as amended (22 U.S.C. 2321k) (the “Act”), I hereby terminate the designation of Afghanistan as a Major Non-NATO Ally of the United States for the purposes of the Act and the Arms Export Control Act (22 U.S.C. 2751 et seq.),” Biden said in a memorandum for the US Secretary of State.
The termination follows US troops’ withdrawal from Afghanistan last year, ending nearly 20 years of war.
The US now has 18 major non-NATO allies. They are: Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Brazil, Colombia, Egypt, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, New Zealand, Pakistan, the Philippines, Qatar, South Korea, Thailand and Tunisia.
Latest News
US announces $327 million in new humanitarian aid to Afghans
The United States will provide nearly $327 million in new humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and Afghans in neighboring countries, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.
This funding includes nearly $119 million through the Department of State’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration and nearly $208 million through the U.S. Agency for International Development’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance, Blinken said in a statement.
The new funding brings the total US humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan and neighboring countries to more than $1.1 billion since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) takeover one year ago in August 2021.
The assistance will support the humanitarian response in Afghanistan and neighboring countries through international humanitarian organizations. It will provide emergency cash, shelter, healthcare, and reintegration assistance to internally displaced persons and returnees; as well as protection, life-saving reproductive and maternal health, and gender-based violence prevention and response services.
The funding will also support multisectoral assistance to Afghans in neighboring countries, including health and nutrition services to Afghan refugees and host communities in Pakistan, particularly COVID-19 screening and vaccination services.
“Our commitment to the people of Afghanistan is enduring. We provide assistance to people in need, regardless of their gender, race, sexual orientation, disability status, religion, or profession,” Blinken said. “We welcome the contributions of other donors toward this international response and urge others to generously support Afghanistan’s humanitarian needs and maintain support for the Afghan people.”
Featured
Countries want people of their choice in Afghan government: Shaheen
By calling for an inclusive government in Afghanistan, countries want people of their choice in the government, Suhail Shaheen, head of political office of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in Qatar, said this week.
“It appears from the tone of certain countries’ call that if people close to them are included in the government, it would become an inclusive government,” Shaheen said in an exclusive interview with Ariana News.
On the issue of closure of schools for girls above sixth grade, Shaheen said that IEA will find a solution to the issue in the light of Islamic principles and Afghan tradition.
“Every society has its own traditions. We have our own Islamic principles. We will find a solution to the issue in the light of these principles,” Shaheen said.
On the Doha peace agreement, Shaheen said that IEA was committed to the deal, but accused the United States of violations.
He mentioned that deal requires the US not to carry out military raids in Afghanistan, and it also requires names of IEA leaders to be removed from the UN blacklist.
Shaheen also criticized the US decision to transfer $3.5 billion in Afghan frozen assets to a Swiss bank.
“We will not allow anyone to use Afghanistan soil against others. We are committed to it. US refusal to remove the names of our leaders and members from the blacklist is a violation,” Shaheen said.
He said that IEA wants positive and meaningful engagement with the international community, and criticized UN’s refusal to give Afghanistan seat to IEA representative as a political game.
Latest News
Seven killed, dozens injured in blast outside Kabul mosque
An explosion went off near Wazir Akbar Khan Mosque in central Kabul on Friday, killing seven people and wounding 41 others, police said.
The blast happened as worshipers were leaving the mosque following the Friday prayers, said Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for Kabul police.
He said that the explosion was triggered by explosives placed in a vehicle.
Videos on social media smoke and dust in the area following the blast.
Earlier, Emergency Hospital said it had received 14 casualties, including four deaths, from the explosion.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.
