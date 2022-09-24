IEA dismisses concerns of a terrorism threat in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: September 24, 2022)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on Saturday rejecting claims by some heads of state that there were terrorist groups operating in Afghanistan.

The statement came in response to world leaders’ claims at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Friday.

The IEA dismissed the concerns over a terrorism threat in Afghanistan and said there were no armed groups in the country. The ministry also said the IEA will not allow anyone to use Afghanistan’s soil against any other country.

One critic was Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who on Friday raised concern about the threat of terrorism in Afghanistan, and called for cooperation with the Afghan interim government to deal with the threat.

“Pakistan shares the key concerns of the international community regarding the threat posed by the major terrorist groups operating from Afghanistan, especially ISIL-K and Tehrik Taliban Pakistan, as well as al Qaeda, ETIM and IMU. They all need to be dealt with effectively and comprehensively with the support and cooperation of the interim Afghan authorities,” Sharif said.

He also said isolating the IEA could aggravate the suffering of the Afghan people who are already destitute.

“Pakistan is working to encourage respect for the rights of Afghan girls and women to education and work.”

Sharif said that “constructive engagement and economic support” are more likely to secure a “positive response.”

According to him, a peaceful, prosperous and connected Afghanistan is in “our collective interest.”

He also called for release of Afghanistan’s financial reserves frozen by the United States to help its banking system function.

Sharif said: “We must avoid another civil war, a rising terrorism, drug trafficking or new refugees, which none of Afghanistan’s neighbors are in a position to accommodate.”