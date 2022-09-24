UNAMA and US condemn Kabul mosque explosion

(Last Updated On: September 24, 2022)

Friday’s explosion near Wazir Mohammad Akbar Khan Mosque in Kabul city center has sparked widespread condemnation after seven people were killed and dozens wounded.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said Friday’s attack in Kabul was a reminder of insecurity and the continuation of terrorist activities in Afghanistan.

“Another bitter reminder of ongoing insecurity and terrorist activity in Afghanistan – this attack outside a downtown mosque in Kabul caused numerous casualties, including fatalities,” UNAMA said.

The US Embassy in Kabul, which is currently operating in Qatar, also strongly condemned the bombing.

“The US strongly condemns this vicious attack on worshipers outside the Wazir Akbar Khan Mosque in Kabul,” US embassy stated. “Such an attack against people professing their faith is unjustifiable.”

Former president Hamid Karzai also condemned the incident and said the attack was reprehensible and unforgivable.

Karzai said the attack was contrary to human and Islamic principles and values.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) meanwhile described this attack as cowardly and said that the perpetrators will be identified and punished.

The IEA’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that targeting mosques and worshipers is an unforgivable crime. He asked the people to cooperate with the Afghan government to prevent such attacks.