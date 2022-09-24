Featured
UNAMA and US condemn Kabul mosque explosion
Friday’s explosion near Wazir Mohammad Akbar Khan Mosque in Kabul city center has sparked widespread condemnation after seven people were killed and dozens wounded.
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said Friday’s attack in Kabul was a reminder of insecurity and the continuation of terrorist activities in Afghanistan.
“Another bitter reminder of ongoing insecurity and terrorist activity in Afghanistan – this attack outside a downtown mosque in Kabul caused numerous casualties, including fatalities,” UNAMA said.
The US Embassy in Kabul, which is currently operating in Qatar, also strongly condemned the bombing.
“The US strongly condemns this vicious attack on worshipers outside the Wazir Akbar Khan Mosque in Kabul,” US embassy stated. “Such an attack against people professing their faith is unjustifiable.”
Former president Hamid Karzai also condemned the incident and said the attack was reprehensible and unforgivable.
Karzai said the attack was contrary to human and Islamic principles and values.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) meanwhile described this attack as cowardly and said that the perpetrators will be identified and punished.
The IEA’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that targeting mosques and worshipers is an unforgivable crime. He asked the people to cooperate with the Afghan government to prevent such attacks.
Featured
IEA dismisses concerns of a terrorism threat in Afghanistan
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on Saturday rejecting claims by some heads of state that there were terrorist groups operating in Afghanistan.
The statement came in response to world leaders’ claims at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Friday.
The IEA dismissed the concerns over a terrorism threat in Afghanistan and said there were no armed groups in the country. The ministry also said the IEA will not allow anyone to use Afghanistan’s soil against any other country.
One critic was Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who on Friday raised concern about the threat of terrorism in Afghanistan, and called for cooperation with the Afghan interim government to deal with the threat.
“Pakistan shares the key concerns of the international community regarding the threat posed by the major terrorist groups operating from Afghanistan, especially ISIL-K and Tehrik Taliban Pakistan, as well as al Qaeda, ETIM and IMU. They all need to be dealt with effectively and comprehensively with the support and cooperation of the interim Afghan authorities,” Sharif said.
He also said isolating the IEA could aggravate the suffering of the Afghan people who are already destitute.
“Pakistan is working to encourage respect for the rights of Afghan girls and women to education and work.”
Sharif said that “constructive engagement and economic support” are more likely to secure a “positive response.”
According to him, a peaceful, prosperous and connected Afghanistan is in “our collective interest.”
He also called for release of Afghanistan’s financial reserves frozen by the United States to help its banking system function.
Sharif said: “We must avoid another civil war, a rising terrorism, drug trafficking or new refugees, which none of Afghanistan’s neighbors are in a position to accommodate.”
Featured
Countries want people of their choice in Afghan government: Shaheen
By calling for an inclusive government in Afghanistan, countries want people of their choice in the government, Suhail Shaheen, head of political office of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in Qatar, said this week.
“It appears from the tone of certain countries’ call that if people close to them are included in the government, it would become an inclusive government,” Shaheen said in an exclusive interview with Ariana News.
On the issue of closure of schools for girls above sixth grade, Shaheen said that IEA will find a solution to the issue in the light of Islamic principles and Afghan tradition.
“Every society has its own traditions. We have our own Islamic principles. We will find a solution to the issue in the light of these principles,” Shaheen said.
On the Doha peace agreement, Shaheen said that IEA was committed to the deal, but accused the United States of violations.
He mentioned that deal requires the US not to carry out military raids in Afghanistan, and it also requires names of IEA leaders to be removed from the UN blacklist.
Shaheen also criticized the US decision to transfer $3.5 billion in Afghan frozen assets to a Swiss bank.
“We will not allow anyone to use Afghanistan soil against others. We are committed to it. US refusal to remove the names of our leaders and members from the blacklist is a violation,” Shaheen said.
He said that IEA wants positive and meaningful engagement with the international community, and criticized UN’s refusal to give Afghanistan seat to IEA representative as a political game.
Featured
Saudi Arabia plans to send female astronaut to space in 2023
Saudi Arabia said Thursday it will launch a training program with the goal of sending its own astronauts, including a woman, into space next year.
The kingdom is actively promoting science and technology as part of its wide-ranging Vision 2030 plan to overhaul its economy and reduce its dependency on oil.
The plan, championed by Saudi Arabia’s powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, also calls for greater integration of women into the workforce of the conservative Muslim country. Saudi Arabia lifted a long-standing ban on women driving in 2018, AP reported.
“The Saudi Astronaut Program, which is an integral part of the Kingdom’s ambitious Vision 2030, will send Saudi astronauts into space to help better serve humanity,” the Saudi Space Commission said in a statement.
“One of the astronauts will be a Saudi woman, whose mission to space will represent a historical first for the Kingdom.”
The first Arab or Muslim to travel to space was Saudi Arabia’s Prince Sultan bin Salman, a half-brother of the crown prince and an air force pilot who was part of the seven-member crew of NASA’s Discovery mission in 1985. He later served as head of the Saudi Space Commission from 2018 until last year, when he was appointed an adviser to King Salman.
The neighboring United Arab Emirates has the Arab world’s leading space program, having launched a probe into Mars’ orbit in February 2021. The UAE plans to launch its first lunar rover in November. If the moon mission succeeds, the UAE and Japan, which is providing the lander, would join the ranks of only the U.S., Russia and China as nations that have put a spacecraft on the lunar surface.
