Latest News
Qatari technical team concludes work at Kabul International Airport
The Embassy of Qatar in Kabul has announced that the specialized Qatari technical team has successfully concluded its duties at Kabul International Airport.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on Saturday, the Qatari technical team had assisted in rehabilitating Kabul Airport in line with international standards, which was pivotal to the delivery of humanitarian and developmental aid to the Afghan people and the resumption of regular air traffic flow to the airport.
“The Embassy of Qatar in Kabul renews the commitment of Qatar to the prosperity of the brotherly Afghan people,” the statement said.
This comes after the IEA announced earlier this month that they signed a contract with Abu Dhabi-based firm GAAC Solutions to provide flight services and manage planes landing and taking off at key airports in Afghanistan.
The flight guidance services deal will also include equipping the facilities and training of Afghan staff at the country’s three major airports, including Kabul.
The two other airports covered under the deal are in Herat and Kandahar.
In March, the same company signed its first deal to manage ground handling at the same airports.
Featured
UNAMA and US condemn Kabul mosque explosion
Friday’s explosion near Wazir Mohammad Akbar Khan Mosque in Kabul city center has sparked widespread condemnation after seven people were killed and dozens wounded.
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said Friday’s attack in Kabul was a reminder of insecurity and the continuation of terrorist activities in Afghanistan.
“Another bitter reminder of ongoing insecurity and terrorist activity in Afghanistan – this attack outside a downtown mosque in Kabul caused numerous casualties, including fatalities,” UNAMA said.
The US Embassy in Kabul, which is currently operating in Qatar, also strongly condemned the bombing.
“The US strongly condemns this vicious attack on worshipers outside the Wazir Akbar Khan Mosque in Kabul,” US embassy stated. “Such an attack against people professing their faith is unjustifiable.”
Former president Hamid Karzai also condemned the incident and said the attack was reprehensible and unforgivable.
Karzai said the attack was contrary to human and Islamic principles and values.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) meanwhile described this attack as cowardly and said that the perpetrators will be identified and punished.
The IEA’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that targeting mosques and worshipers is an unforgivable crime. He asked the people to cooperate with the Afghan government to prevent such attacks.
Featured
IEA dismisses concerns of a terrorism threat in Afghanistan
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on Saturday rejecting claims by some heads of state that there were terrorist groups operating in Afghanistan.
The statement came in response to world leaders’ claims at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Friday.
The IEA dismissed the concerns over a terrorism threat in Afghanistan and said there were no armed groups in the country. The ministry also said the IEA will not allow anyone to use Afghanistan’s soil against any other country.
One critic was Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who on Friday raised concern about the threat of terrorism in Afghanistan, and called for cooperation with the Afghan interim government to deal with the threat.
“Pakistan shares the key concerns of the international community regarding the threat posed by the major terrorist groups operating from Afghanistan, especially ISIL-K and Tehrik Taliban Pakistan, as well as al Qaeda, ETIM and IMU. They all need to be dealt with effectively and comprehensively with the support and cooperation of the interim Afghan authorities,” Sharif said.
He also said isolating the IEA could aggravate the suffering of the Afghan people who are already destitute.
“Pakistan is working to encourage respect for the rights of Afghan girls and women to education and work.”
Sharif said that “constructive engagement and economic support” are more likely to secure a “positive response.”
According to him, a peaceful, prosperous and connected Afghanistan is in “our collective interest.”
He also called for release of Afghanistan’s financial reserves frozen by the United States to help its banking system function.
Sharif said: “We must avoid another civil war, a rising terrorism, drug trafficking or new refugees, which none of Afghanistan’s neighbors are in a position to accommodate.”
Biden ends Afghanistan’s designation as major non-NATO ally
US President Joe Biden has officially terminated the designation of Afghanistan as a major non-NATO ally, more than a year after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) took over the country.
In 2012, the United States named Afghanistan a major non-NATO ally, which cleared the way for the two countries to maintain a defence and economic relationship.
The ally status had made Afghanistan eligible to receive military training and assistance, including expediting the sale and leasing of military equipment even after NATO troops left the country.
“By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including section 517 of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961, as amended (22 U.S.C. 2321k) (the “Act”), I hereby terminate the designation of Afghanistan as a Major Non-NATO Ally of the United States for the purposes of the Act and the Arms Export Control Act (22 U.S.C. 2751 et seq.),” Biden said in a memorandum for the US Secretary of State.
The termination follows US troops’ withdrawal from Afghanistan last year, ending nearly 20 years of war.
The US now has 18 major non-NATO allies. They are: Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Brazil, Colombia, Egypt, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, New Zealand, Pakistan, the Philippines, Qatar, South Korea, Thailand and Tunisia.
