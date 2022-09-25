Qatari technical team concludes work at Kabul International Airport

(Last Updated On: September 25, 2022)

The Embassy of Qatar in Kabul has announced that the specialized Qatari technical team has successfully concluded its duties at Kabul International Airport.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on Saturday, the Qatari technical team had assisted in rehabilitating Kabul Airport in line with international standards, which was pivotal to the delivery of humanitarian and developmental aid to the Afghan people and the resumption of regular air traffic flow to the airport.

“The Embassy of Qatar in Kabul renews the commitment of Qatar to the prosperity of the brotherly Afghan people,” the statement said.

This comes after the IEA announced earlier this month that they signed a contract with Abu Dhabi-based firm GAAC Solutions to provide flight services and manage planes landing and taking off at key airports in Afghanistan.

The flight guidance services deal will also include equipping the facilities and training of Afghan staff at the country’s three major airports, including Kabul.

The two other airports covered under the deal are in Herat and Kandahar.

In March, the same company signed its first deal to manage ground handling at the same airports.