Latest News
UNDP Afghanistan agrees to support 17 drug treatment centers
The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Afghanistan signed an agreement to provide essential medicines and medical supplies for drug treatment with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).
The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Afghanistan signed an agreement to provide essential medicines and medical supplies for drug treatment with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).
Through the 2 M USD partnership, UNDP and UNODC will jointly support the provision of essential medicine, equipment, and hygiene kits to 17 drug treatment centers across the country with a 930-bed capacity across the north, west, east, and central highland regions.
“Afghanistan is the world’s largest producer and cultivator of opium, which erodes families and societies from its core. UNDP Afghanistan is committed to safeguarding the Afghans’ health security and treatment when it is most urgent.” said Abdallah Aldardari, Resident Representative of UNDP Afghanistan.
“This is an important milestone for UNODC and UNDP’s strategic collaboration in Afghanistan and beyond,” said Anubha Sood, Representative of UNODC Afghanistan. “After August 2021, most drug treatment and rehabilitation centers in the country are struggling to remain operational. This agreement will rekindle joint UN efforts to tackle one of the most deep-seated issues affecting the men, women, and youth of Afghanistan.”
Since August 2021, UNDP Afghanistan has supported 6 M people with improved access to primary care through anti-malarial, HIV, and TB treatment and care under its flagship programme ABADEI. ABADEI is a UNDP-led socio-economic initiative to combat poverty and create sustainable, dignified livelihoods in Afghanistan, with women enterprises at one of its forefronts. It complements the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) in Afghanistan.
UNODC is operating to identify and address aspects of the drug and crime situation in Afghanistan, through advocacy in the policy arena; providing reliable information on opium poppy cultivation, production and prices; and through implementation in the field, delivery of effective alternative livelihoods, drug demand, and harm reduction support to people affected by drug dependence.
Featured
Saudi calls on Kabul not to allow the country to become a terrorist haven
Saudi Arabia has asked the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to not let the country become a sanctuary for terrorist activities.
Speaking at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud has called for the joint cooperation of all countries to prevent Afghanistan from becoming a center for the growth of terrorism.
“Afghanistan should not become a center for terrorist activities for the growth of terrorists; we should cooperate with this country to achieve lasting peace and stability and have a prosperous economy,” he said.
Wang Yi, the Chinese Foreign Minister, said that Afghanistan is moving from chaos to order, principles and legality, adding that the creation of an inclusive political framework and moderate policies can lead Afghanistan in the right direction.
“Afghanistan is in a critical transition from chaos to order, the right way forward is to put in place an inclusive political framework and adopt moderate policies,” Wang Yi added.
“The goal should be to resume economic growth and improve people’s lives with the fighting terrorism.”
In the meantime, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, whose country is under severe international sanctions due to the military invasion of Ukraine, said that America has failed to bring peace and tranquility to the countries it has invaded.
“Washington erected itself into an almost envoy of god on earth without any obligation but only the sacred right to intervene wherever it wants and this can be done anywhere against any state,” said Lavrov.
The Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar meanwhile stated:
“There is no attention for terrorist activities, the United Nations must respond to terrorism by sanctioning its perpetrators, we support a collaborative, inclusive and consultative approach in international relations.”
“We consider dialogue and diplomacy as the only way out of problems.”
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has repeatedly stated that terrorist groups are not gaining a foothold in Afghanisitan and that in many instances it is third parties trying to give the impression that Afghanistan is the center of terrorism in the world.
Latest News
CIA unveils model of al-Qaeda leader al-Zawahiri’s hideout
The CIA on Saturday revealed the model of a safe house used to brief President Joe Biden about the whereabouts of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri before it killed him in a drone strike in Afghanistan.
Shortly after al-Zawahiri’s death, White House officials released a photo showing Biden talking to CIA Director William Burns with a closed wooden box on the table in front of them, AP reported.
Now, the contents of the box — a model depicting a white-walled home with at least five stories and three partially obscured balconies — are on display at the CIA Museum inside the agency’s Virginia headquarters.
The museum is closed to the public and access is generally limited to the agency’s employees and guests. The CIA allowed journalists to tour the museum, newly refurbished in time for the agency’s 75th anniversary, as part of a broader effort to showcase its history and achievements, AP reported.
Most of the exhibits took years or decades to declassify. The al-Zawahiri model home is the rare artifact that had been used by intelligence officers just weeks beforehand.
Al-Zawahiri was killed in late July, nearly a year after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan ending a two-decade war in which the CIA had a central role.
The Biden administration has said the strike shows it retains what it calls an “over-the-horizon” counterterrorism capacity in Afghanistan, AP reported.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) have however said the US’s claims of having killed al-Zawahiri are simply allegations as they were not aware of his presence in Kabul.
Following the drone strike, the IEA launched an investigation into the incident. They also called on the US to provide them with evidence of his death.
Latest News
Qatari technical team concludes work at Kabul International Airport
The Embassy of Qatar in Kabul has announced that the specialized Qatari technical team has successfully concluded its duties at Kabul International Airport.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on Saturday, the Qatari technical team had assisted in rehabilitating Kabul Airport in line with international standards, which was pivotal to the delivery of humanitarian and developmental aid to the Afghan people and the resumption of regular air traffic flow to the airport.
“The Embassy of Qatar in Kabul renews the commitment of Qatar to the prosperity of the brotherly Afghan people,” the statement said.
This comes after the IEA announced earlier this month that they signed a contract with Abu Dhabi-based firm GAAC Solutions to provide flight services and manage planes landing and taking off at key airports in Afghanistan.
The flight guidance services deal will also include equipping the facilities and training of Afghan staff at the country’s three major airports, including Kabul.
The two other airports covered under the deal are in Herat and Kandahar.
In March, the same company signed its first deal to manage ground handling at the same airports.
Saudi calls on Kabul not to allow the country to become a terrorist haven
CIA unveils model of al-Qaeda leader al-Zawahiri’s hideout
UNDP Afghanistan agrees to support 17 drug treatment centers
Pfizer CEO tests positive for COVID for second time
Samanagan almond farmers happy with this year’s yield
Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka in thrilling Asia Cup opener
Afghanistan to take on Sri Lanka in first match of Asia Cup 2022
Balkh residents welcome search campaign but unhappy about absence of policewomen
Kunduz women meet with Vice and Virtue officials
Finance ministry collects 151 billion AFN in last year: officials
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Latest News2 days ago
Ukraine donated 30,000 metric tons of wheat to Afghanistan
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
James Webb telescope captures its first images of Mars
-
Featured5 days ago
US Secretary of State launches alliance for Afghan women
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA replaces education minister in reshuffle
-
World4 days ago
German Chancellor: Putin must recognize he cannot win Ukraine war
-
Climate Change4 days ago
Floods kill over 300 in Nigeria this year, and could worsen
-
Featured3 days ago
32 pilot whales rescued out of 230 stranded in Australia
-
Business4 days ago
Saffron sector suffering as 50% of exporters close down