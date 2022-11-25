Latest News
Child pneumonia, malnutrition spikes as Afghan families face impossible choice: eat or heat
As winter sets in across Afghanistan and as the economic crisis worsens, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) reports a spike in cases of child pneumonia and malnutrition.
At 33 ICRC-supported hospitals across the country, child malnutrition cases are already 90 percent higher in 2022 compared to all of 2021, rising from 33,000 cases to over 63,000 so far this year. Meanwhile, at an ICRC-supported children’s hospital in Kabul, the number of children under 5 being treated for pneumonia has risen 55 percent in 2022 versus the same period last year.
“The poverty level in Afghanistan has increased compared to past years. Most people cannot buy material to keep their homes and children warm. They also cannot afford to feed their children properly so pneumonia cases are rising, and the number of malnutrition cases linked to pneumonia will rise, too,” said Dr. Abdul Qayum Azeemi, an ICRC doctor who coordinates ICRC’s programme in Kabul’s Indira Ghandhi hospital.
Despite a significant decrease in the intensity of the fighting, the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan remains alarming. More than half the population (24 million people) need humanitarian assistance and half (20 million people) are acutely food insecure. The deepening economic crisis further impacted by international sanctions and the economic consequences of the Russia-Ukraine international armed conflict makes it impossible for millions of Afghans to make ends meet. Wheat, cooking oil and fertilizer prices have risen. People lost income sources and used up their financial reserves. The agricultural sector has also been impacted by earthquakes, droughts and floods.
“Afghan families face an impossible choice: To eat or to buy heat. And, really, they can’t afford either, resulting in a frightening rise in malnutrition and pneumonia cases,” Martin Schüepp, ICRC’s director of operations, said during his visit to Afghanistan this week. “Aid organizations can’t answer all the overwhelming cries for help. That’s why we’re urging states and development agencies to return to Afghanistan to continue providing support to the millions here in need.”
Putin says risk of Afghan militants infiltrating region a concern
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council in Yerevan in Armenia on Wednesday the situation in Afghanistan remains highly concerning and that the threat of a potential infiltration of militants into the CSTO territory is high.
“I share the concern of colleagues who have spoken out about the situation in Afghanistan. It remains, of course, difficult. The threat of infiltration of militants of various international terrorist organizations into the territory of the CSTO countries is still high, and the spread of extremist ideology among the population of Central Asian countries increases the risk of activation of the radical structures in the region,” Putin said at the CSTO summit in Yerevan.
Putin added that Russia will contribute to stabilization efforts in Afghanistan.
“We will promote stabilization in Afghanistan within the framework of other multilateral mechanisms,” he said, adding that a week ago, a meeting of the Moscow format of consultations were in no way intended to initiate an unwarranted intervention in Afghanistan.
They are particularly aimed to assist Afghanistan in finding solutions to enhance the country’s national security, especially in the country’s fight against terrorism and measures to form an inclusive government, he said.
“The priority task at this stage is to ensure the formation of a truly inclusive Afghan government, which will include representatives of all ethnic groups,” Putin stated.
The Islamic Emirate, however, says that the Afghan security and defense forces are capable of fighting terrorism on their own.
Germany to give 90 million euros in aid to people of Afghanistan
Germany’s Chargé d’affaires for Afghanistan has announced that his country will help the people of Afghanistan with 90 million euros ($93 million).
According to a statement, German aid will be distributed to the people through the World Food Program (WFP), the UN Development Program (UNDP) and other NGOs.
The latest pledge brings Germany’s total to $331 million euros this year.
Dutch court rules 2007 Dutch bombing in Afghanistan was illegal
A Dutch court ruled on Wednesday the shelling by Dutch soldiers of a residential complex in the Afghan province of Uruzgan in June 2007 was illegal, adding the Netherlands should compensate the victims, Reuters reported.
The Dutch Defence Ministry had asked prosecutors almost two years ago to look into this bombing, which killed dozens of civilians, following a report by a war veteran questioning the legitimacy of this action in the Chora valley.
“The Netherlands was responsible for the shelling of the houses. It was known these houses were inhabited by civilians. The State invoked the fact the taliban used the houses for military purposes (…) and thus that the bombing was not unlawful,” the court in The Hague said in a statement.
“But the court rules that the State hasn’t sufficiently made clear on what basis it came to the conclusion that these houses were being used by the taliban (…) therefore the bombing is illegal.”
The court also said the amount of the victims’ compensation should be determined at a later date, Reuters reported.
