Latest News
Putin says risk of Afghan militants infiltrating region a concern
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council in Yerevan in Armenia on Wednesday the situation in Afghanistan remains highly concerning and that the threat of a potential infiltration of militants into the CSTO territory is high.
“I share the concern of colleagues who have spoken out about the situation in Afghanistan. It remains, of course, difficult. The threat of infiltration of militants of various international terrorist organizations into the territory of the CSTO countries is still high, and the spread of extremist ideology among the population of Central Asian countries increases the risk of activation of the radical structures in the region,” Putin said at the CSTO summit in Yerevan.
Putin added that Russia will contribute to stabilization efforts in Afghanistan.
“We will promote stabilization in Afghanistan within the framework of other multilateral mechanisms,” he said, adding that a week ago, a meeting of the Moscow format of consultations were in no way intended to initiate an unwarranted intervention in Afghanistan.
They are particularly aimed to assist Afghanistan in finding solutions to enhance the country’s national security, especially in the country’s fight against terrorism and measures to form an inclusive government, he said.
“The priority task at this stage is to ensure the formation of a truly inclusive Afghan government, which will include representatives of all ethnic groups,” Putin stated.
The Islamic Emirate, however, says that the Afghan security and defense forces are capable of fighting terrorism on their own.
Latest News
Germany to give 90 million euros in aid to people of Afghanistan
Germany’s Chargé d’affaires for Afghanistan has announced that his country will help the people of Afghanistan with 90 million euros ($93 million).
According to a statement, German aid will be distributed to the people through the World Food Program (WFP), the UN Development Program (UNDP) and other NGOs.
The latest pledge brings Germany’s total to $331 million euros this year.
Latest News
Dutch court rules 2007 Dutch bombing in Afghanistan was illegal
A Dutch court ruled on Wednesday the shelling by Dutch soldiers of a residential complex in the Afghan province of Uruzgan in June 2007 was illegal, adding the Netherlands should compensate the victims, Reuters reported.
The Dutch Defence Ministry had asked prosecutors almost two years ago to look into this bombing, which killed dozens of civilians, following a report by a war veteran questioning the legitimacy of this action in the Chora valley.
“The Netherlands was responsible for the shelling of the houses. It was known these houses were inhabited by civilians. The State invoked the fact the taliban used the houses for military purposes (…) and thus that the bombing was not unlawful,” the court in The Hague said in a statement.
“But the court rules that the State hasn’t sufficiently made clear on what basis it came to the conclusion that these houses were being used by the taliban (…) therefore the bombing is illegal.”
The court also said the amount of the victims’ compensation should be determined at a later date, Reuters reported.
Latest News
World will eventually recognize IEA: Muttaqi
The international community will eventually recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said on Wednesday.
Muttaqi made the remarks while addressing a ceremony in western Herat province at a police graduation ceremony.
“The world will eventually recognize you and will engage with you if you remain orderly, supportive of people and united,” Muttaqi said.
The ceremony saw 511 police members graduate after a six-week training program. They will be deployed in Herat, Ghor, Badghis and Farah provinces.
Mohammad Ismail Hedayat, the commander of the police training center in the western zone of the country, said that 71 of those who graduated are civil order police.
“We have been advising the police to behave properly with people so that there won’t be gaps. We have to be cool headed and warmhearted. We should embrace all our countrymen so that they will be satisfied with us,” said Mohammad Masoom Maihan Yar, a trainer at the center.
More than 3,000 police have graduated from the training center in Herat since the IEA takeover.
Putin says risk of Afghan militants infiltrating region a concern
