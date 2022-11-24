Latest News
Germany to give 90 million euros in aid to people of Afghanistan
Germany’s Chargé d’affaires for Afghanistan has announced that his country will help the people of Afghanistan with 90 million euros ($93 million).
According to a statement, German aid will be distributed to the people through the World Food Program (WFP), the UN Development Program (UNDP) and other NGOs.
The latest pledge brings Germany’s total to $331 million euros this year.
Dutch court rules 2007 Dutch bombing in Afghanistan was illegal
A Dutch court ruled on Wednesday the shelling by Dutch soldiers of a residential complex in the Afghan province of Uruzgan in June 2007 was illegal, adding the Netherlands should compensate the victims, Reuters reported.
The Dutch Defence Ministry had asked prosecutors almost two years ago to look into this bombing, which killed dozens of civilians, following a report by a war veteran questioning the legitimacy of this action in the Chora valley.
“The Netherlands was responsible for the shelling of the houses. It was known these houses were inhabited by civilians. The State invoked the fact the taliban used the houses for military purposes (…) and thus that the bombing was not unlawful,” the court in The Hague said in a statement.
“But the court rules that the State hasn’t sufficiently made clear on what basis it came to the conclusion that these houses were being used by the taliban (…) therefore the bombing is illegal.”
The court also said the amount of the victims’ compensation should be determined at a later date, Reuters reported.
World will eventually recognize IEA: Muttaqi
The international community will eventually recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said on Wednesday.
Muttaqi made the remarks while addressing a ceremony in western Herat province at a police graduation ceremony.
“The world will eventually recognize you and will engage with you if you remain orderly, supportive of people and united,” Muttaqi said.
The ceremony saw 511 police members graduate after a six-week training program. They will be deployed in Herat, Ghor, Badghis and Farah provinces.
Mohammad Ismail Hedayat, the commander of the police training center in the western zone of the country, said that 71 of those who graduated are civil order police.
“We have been advising the police to behave properly with people so that there won’t be gaps. We have to be cool headed and warmhearted. We should embrace all our countrymen so that they will be satisfied with us,” said Mohammad Masoom Maihan Yar, a trainer at the center.
More than 3,000 police have graduated from the training center in Herat since the IEA takeover.
US no longer prioritizing Afghanistan: Khalilzad
Former US special representative to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said he thinks it’s unlikely that the country will ever return to Washington’s foreign policy priority list due to changes in the world, and the “great power competition”, as well as the lack of a roadmap for success.
Khalilzad told TRT World this week that while the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) was in his opinion making some serious mistakes, the only way to solve the issues was for all people in Afghanistan to broadly reach an agreement on a formula.
He said the IEAs need to start a consultative process and that IEA policies also need to respect the views of society, including views related to education.
Khalilzad warned that failure on the part of the IEA to enter into intra-Afghan dialogue could lead to violence and even conflict over time.
He said the economy “was in poor shape”, which he said was in part due to international sanctions. He implied this could be resolved if the IEA goes back to the Doha agreement which he said provided the best framework to work in.
He said the US government had supported the “fundamental parts” of this agreement at the time of signing.
“So they need to start the process of conversing with each other and agreeing to a process for a government that has a broad mandate from the people,” he said.
