Countries should take positive steps to ensure stability in Afghanistan: Stanikzai

(Last Updated On: September 27, 2023)

Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai on Wednesday called on countries in the region and beyond to stop spreading “negative propaganda” against the Islamic Emirate and instead take positive steps to ensure stability in Afghanistan.

Speaking at a ceremony in Kabul to mark World Tourism Day, Stanikzai reiterated that peace in Afghanistan is important for the security and stability of the region.

“Our demand and expectation from the world and the Western countries, especially regional and neighboring countries, is to take positive steps towards the stability, peace and economy of Afghanistan. This is for everyone’s benefit. If Afghanistan is peaceful, our neighbors will be peaceful. If there is a burning fire and problems in Afghanistan, our neighbors will not be at peace either,” he said.

Stanikzai also called on Iran and Pakistan to deal with Afghan immigrants in accordance with international laws and to refrain from imprisoning and harassing them.

“The situation that our refugees are living in neighboring countries is unbearable. We ask friendly countries to treat our refugees according to international standards for refugees. Do not harass the refugees unnecessarily. Stop disrespecting refugees who have legal residence documents [and putting them] in prisons,” he said.

This comes after Pakistani media reported that the country’s caretaker government has decided to deport about 1.1 million Afghan refugees living in the country illegally.

The acting minister of information and culture also spoke at Wednesday’s event and said thousands of foreign tourists have visited Afghanistan in the past two years, as security has been restored across the country. He said this can have a positive effect on the political relations of the Islamic Emirate with other countries.

“We can say that tourism has an impact on political relations, because we see that traveling between countries strengthens interest and makes people aware of each other’s culture. Tourists see beauty in the country and love it. With each trip, the desire for the next trip is created,” Khairullah Khairkhah said.

According to the ministry, more than 4,200 foreign tourists have visited the country since August 2021. The main attractions are historical sites around the country. Officials also said that they are working with the private sector to drive tourism in the country.