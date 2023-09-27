Latest News
Foreign troops footprint leaves behind health and environmental issues
An investigative report has found that there has been a considerable increase in medical problems among communities that lived close to US military bases during Afghanistan’s 20-year war.
According to New Lines magazine, a marked increase in people suffering from skin, heart and digestive diseases have been observed among those living in close proximity to the former bases. In addition to this, the magazine found that the war had a devastating effect on people’s land.
“American forces have not paid attention to the devastating consequences of using bombs, harmful weapons, spreading chemical substances caused by throwing bombs and burning garbage on people’s health, especially around their military bases in Nangarhar, Kandahar and Parwan provinces,” the report said.
A number of residents of these provinces told New Lines that two years after the withdrawal of troops, they still suffer from skin, cardiovascular and digestive diseases. They have also said that their land yields far less crops than in the past.
According to the report, the US military dropped more than 85,000 bombs in Afghanistan from 2001 to 2021, most of which contained an explosive called “RDX”.
This substance has an adverse effect on the nervous system of humans. The United States Environmental Protection Agency has called this substance carcinogenic.
“The Taliban (IEA) government should start an investigation in this regard and, if possible, ask for help from international institutions in this matter; if this issue is confirmed, they should demand compensation from the United States of America,” said Asadullah Nadim, a military analyst.
In April 2017, US military dropped the most powerful conventional bomb ever used in combat — the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast, known unofficially as the “mother of all bombs,” or MOAB.
In addition, New Lines estimated that when more than 100,000 NATO and US forces were present in Afghanistan, they produced more than 400,000 kilograms of garbage per day, most of which was burned without any pollution control.
However, the Islamic Emirate says the 20-year military presence of the US and its allies in Afghanistan has caused problems to the people, and the IEA will request compensation at an appropriate time.
“Afghanistan has been the same in every occupation, they have been victims, their people’s rights have been lost and they have been oppressed, they have been killed, injured and suffered various hardships; they were forced to migrate. The American occupation also had these problems, these problems must be compensated, we will definitely raise this at the right time, Inshallah,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the IEA.
Pakistan to deport over one million illegal Afghan refugees
Pakistan’s caretaker government has decided to send back all Afghan refugees living in the country illegally.
According to local media reports, this involves an estimated 1.1 million Afghans.
Pakistan government says almost one million Afghans have fled to Pakistan in the past two years, adding to millions more that have lived in the neighboring country for years.
According to media reports, the decision to expel illegal Afghan refugees comes amid a crackdown against terrorism, currency smuggling, and the illegal trade of sugar and fertilizer.
Sources said that the plan to deport more than 1.1 million Afghan refugees has been approved by the federal cabinet through the Interior Ministry.
Reports also indicate that Pakistan’s ministry of interior has collaborated with all relevant stakeholders, including the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) regarding their plan.
Pakistan’s police have been conducting a crackdown over the past few months against Afghan migrants. Hundreds have been arrested, with many of them already having been sent home.
In the most recent incidents, Karachi police claimed to have arrested at least 293 Afghan nationals for staying in the metropolis without valid travel documents.
In a statement, the police said several raids were carried out between September 9 to 12, wherein at least 253 illegal Afghan immigrants were taken into custody.
Sharing details of the actions, they said police stations of Quaidabad, Shah Latif, Malir City and Sukhan arrested 37 Afghan nationals.
Meanwhile, 68 immigrants were arrested from Korangi district and 49 from Kemari district. Separately, 91 Afghan citizens were arrested from Gulshan Iqbal, Shahrah Faisal, Sohrab Goth and other areas.
IEA accuses ‘selfish circles’ of taking UN ‘hostage’ over Afghanistan situation
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan said in response to the UN Security Council’s meeting on Afghanistan on Tuesday that discussions and opinions delivered by member states failed to focus on important issues and instead focused on two “minor” domestic topics – women’s education and employment.
In a statement issued early Wednesday, the IEA’s spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid, stated that the issue of general security in Afghanistan, the general amnesty, peace and stability, economic development, formation of security forces, preparation of budgets from internal revenue, and the handover of the UN seat to the IEA should have been the focus of discussions.
“The fact that there was no mention of this, because the pressure and imposition were focused on politics, shows that the selfish circles are still at war with us and they have also taken the United Nations organization hostage and are using it against us,” read the statement.
Mujahid said that the people of Afghanistan recognize their system and emirate, trust their leaders and strongly support their system.
“The people of Afghanistan have a priority to teach their religion and the national interests of their country are important to them,” Mujahid said, adding that “for these great goals, they have sacrificed youths and will take care and protect them.”
This comes after the UN special representative for Afghanistan Roza Otunbayeva told the council that the international community must continue to engage with IEA leaders in Afghanistan despite deep disagreement with their approach to women’s rights and inclusive governance.
She also said however that “the lack of trust on all sides is a serious impediment to building confidence but the doors to dialogue are still open.”
Engagement key to reform of IEA policies restricting women’s rights
The international community must continue to engage with Islamic Emirate leaders in Afghanistan despite deep disagreement with their approach to women’s rights and inclusive governance, the UN Special Representative for the country told the Security Council on Tuesday.
Roza Otunbayeva, who also heads the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), called for a “reframed engagement strategy”, expressing concern over the “lack of positive direction” in current efforts.
“The lack of trust on all sides is a serious impediment to building confidence but the doors to dialogue are still open,” she said.
“This moment, despite its problems, is an opportunity. We must ensure that the doors to dialogue are not shut.”
Otunbayeva said engagement has been significantly undermined by the more than 50 Taliban decrees aimed at eliminating women from public life and education.
“The policies that drive the exclusion of women are unacceptable to the international community,” she said.
She also cited a new UN report based on more than 500 interviews with Afghan women, 46 percent of whom said the Islamic Emirate should not be recognized under any circumstances.
“The question, however, is whether to continue engaging with the de facto authorities despite these policies, or to cease engaging because of them,” she said.
“UNAMA’s view is that we must continue to engage and to maintain a dialogue.
“Dialogue is not recognition. Engagement is not acceptance of these policies. On the contrary: dialogue and engagement are how we are attempting to change these policies.”
Otunbayeza told the Council that this engagement could be more structured and purposeful while remaining principled.
“A reframed engagement strategy must first acknowledge that the de facto authority bears responsibility for the well-being of the Afghan people, in all dimensions but especially concerning women,” she stressed.
Other components would include mechanisms to address the de facto authorities’ long-term concerns, as well as “a sincere intra-Afghan dialogue of the sort that was interrupted when the Taliban took power in August 2021.”
Additionally, “a more coherent position of the international community” would also be required, she said.
Sima Bahous, head of the UN’s gender equality agency, UN Women, also briefed the Council. She told ambassadors that Taliban decrees are costing Afghanistan roughly one billion dollars a year, which will only increase.
The edicts are also exacerbating the dire humanitarian situation in a country where more than two-thirds of the population depend on assistance to survive and some 20 million, mainly women and girls, are facing acute hunger.
She insisted that the way forward must be guided by women’s voices and the principles of the UN Charter.
Bahous recommended that the Security Council Committee that oversees sanctions against Afghanistan convene a session to examine the role it can play in responding to violations of women’s rights in the country.
“We must consider the messages we send when we frame the situation in Afghanistan purely or exclusively as a humanitarian crisis,” she further advised.
“It is an economic crisis, a mental health crisis, a development crisis, and more. And the thread that connects these different facets is the underlying women’s rights crisis. This must be the primary lens through which we understand what is going on and what we must do.”
She also urged ambassadors to fully support efforts to explicitly codify “gender apartheid” in international law.
