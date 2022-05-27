Cricket can cement India-Afghanistan ties: Anas Haqqani

(Last Updated On: May 27, 2022)

Cricket can cement ties between India and Afghanistan, Anas Haqqani, a senior member of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has said.

Speaking in an interview with Indian TV channel CNN-News18, Haqqani said that India can open up with its policy of peace and development as it had with the previous government, and for this, the doors of IEA are open.

He said that cricket brings India and Afghanistan together and spreads happiness among the people of both countries.

“We wish that India and its cricket board help our cricket team with the issues that may crop up in future and this sport becomes a medium to cement our ties,” Haqqani said, adding the authorities of the Indian cricket board are in touch with the authorities of the Afghan cricket board.

He said that whatever stakes India has in Afghanistan can be reclaimed under the stable IEA government.

“The Emirate extends its support and assurances that if it has any issue, the Emirate will ensure that all its apprehensions will be addressed,” Haqqani said. “We wish that India reopens its embassy, mingles with Afghan people in a friendly environment. The Emirate has no issue and its doors are open; come and stay with us as old friends.”