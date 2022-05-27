Sport
Cricket can cement India-Afghanistan ties: Anas Haqqani
Cricket can cement ties between India and Afghanistan, Anas Haqqani, a senior member of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has said.
Speaking in an interview with Indian TV channel CNN-News18, Haqqani said that India can open up with its policy of peace and development as it had with the previous government, and for this, the doors of IEA are open.
He said that cricket brings India and Afghanistan together and spreads happiness among the people of both countries.
“We wish that India and its cricket board help our cricket team with the issues that may crop up in future and this sport becomes a medium to cement our ties,” Haqqani said, adding the authorities of the Indian cricket board are in touch with the authorities of the Afghan cricket board.
He said that whatever stakes India has in Afghanistan can be reclaimed under the stable IEA government.
“The Emirate extends its support and assurances that if it has any issue, the Emirate will ensure that all its apprehensions will be addressed,” Haqqani said. “We wish that India reopens its embassy, mingles with Afghan people in a friendly environment. The Emirate has no issue and its doors are open; come and stay with us as old friends.”
Umar Gul named Afghanistan bowling coach
Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced on Wednesday it has appointed former Pakistani player Umar Gul as national bowling coach.
Gul was contracted by the Afghanistan Cricket Board as bowling consultant for the training camps in the UAE recently ahead of the team’s upcoming international matches.
Gul retired from international cricket in 2020 before taking up a bowling coach role with Pakistan Super League team Quetta Gladiators in 2021.
“The Pakistani veteran worked with the fast bowlers in our national lineup and considering his effectiveness in the camp as well as based on the need, it was decided to offer him a permanent contract as the national team’s bowling coach,” ACB said in a statement.
The Afghan team on Wednesday left for Zimbabwe to play three ODIs and three T20Is against the hosts from 4 to 14 June.
Afghanistan squad for Zimbabwe series named
Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) selection committee has named the ODI and T20I squads for the Zimbabwe series which will be played in Zimbabwe from 4 to 14 June.
The three T20Is will count towards the ICC T20I rankings, whereas three ODI matches will be part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League.
From the 16 players who were part of the ODI series against Bangladesh in February, all-rounder Gulbadin Naib has been left out, while the slow left-arm spinner Zia ur Rahman Akbar, who was the leading wicket-taker in the recently concluded Green Afghanistan One-Day Cup, has been added to the 16-man squad.
Left-arm wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad and right-arm fast bowler Nijat Masoud have been named as reserves.
Likewise, from the 16 players who were part of the squad for T20I series against Bangladesh in March, Ihsanullah Jannat and Noor Ahmad have replaced Qais Ahmad and Mujeeb ur Rahman in the 16-member side.
The left-arm wrist-spinner Zahir Khan and the left-arm fast bowler Sayed Ahmad Shirzad have been named as reserves.
The ODI Squad is as follows:
Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmat Shah (VC), Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Ibrahim Zadran, Ikram Alikhail (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Nabi, Mujib ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), Rashid Khan, Riaz Hassan, Shahidullah Kamal, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zia ur Rahman Akbar
Reserves: Noor Ahmad, Nijat Masoud
The T20I Squad is as follows:
Mohammad Nabi (C), Najibullah Zadran (VC), Afsar Zazai (wicket-keeper), Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ihsanullah Janat, Karim Janat, Nijat Masoud, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), Rashid Khan, Sharafuddin Ashraf and Usman Ghani.
Reserves: Zahir Khan, Sayed Ahmad Shirzad
ODI Series schedule:
04 June – 1st ODI, Harare Sports Club, Harare
06 June – 2nd ODI, Harare Sports Club, Harare
09 June – 3rd ODI, Harare Sports Club, Harare
T20I Series schedule:
11 June – 1st T20I, Harare Sports Club, Harare
12 June – 2nd T20I, Harare Sports Club, Harare
14 June – 3rd T20I, Harare Sports Club, Harare
Ex-England captain heaps praise on Gujarat Titans’ star spinner, Rashid Khan
Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has heaped praise on Gujarat Titans star spinner Rashid Khan for contributing in every department in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.
In an interview with Cricket Live on Star Sports this week, Pietersen said: “You can’t keep the great guys down, he’s such an electrifying personality.
“He’s one of the cool dudes and he delivers whenever the captain looks at him. He’s just in the feel in this season. He’s a busy cricketer and keeps talking with the captain which is good to see.”
The Afghan star cricketer credits the team management for his and the team’s good show in the tournament.
Praising the overall mood in the Gujarat Titans’ camp and the atmosphere created by head coach Ashish Nehra and the entire support staff, Rashid said the players are doing well because of the relaxed dressing room.
Also speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports, Rashid said: “The mood is positive, Ashish bhai always asks us to remain chilled out, take care of our diet and have a sound sleep for that will help in recovery. Whether we win or lose, the environment in the dressing room remains the same. There is no extra pressure on the players as well and that is why we are delivering more often than not.”
“He (GT captain Hardik Pandya) talks to the players who are not just in the playing eleven but also with those on the bench and gives them confidence. He has created a positive mindset in the dressing room,” added Rashid.
The IPL 2022 is almost over with the play-off stage set to commence on May 24.
The tournament which began on March 26 will conclude with the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 29.
