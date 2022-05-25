Umar Gul named Afghanistan bowling coach

(Last Updated On: May 22, 2022)

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has heaped praise on Gujarat Titans star spinner Rashid Khan for contributing in every department in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

In an interview with Cricket Live on Star Sports this week, Pietersen said: “You can’t keep the great guys down, he’s such an electrifying personality.

“He’s one of the cool dudes and he delivers whenever the captain looks at him. He’s just in the feel in this season. He’s a busy cricketer and keeps talking with the captain which is good to see.”

The Afghan star cricketer credits the team management for his and the team’s good show in the tournament.

Praising the overall mood in the Gujarat Titans’ camp and the atmosphere created by head coach Ashish Nehra and the entire support staff, Rashid said the players are doing well because of the relaxed dressing room.

Also speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports, Rashid said: “The mood is positive, Ashish bhai always asks us to remain chilled out, take care of our diet and have a sound sleep for that will help in recovery. Whether we win or lose, the environment in the dressing room remains the same. There is no extra pressure on the players as well and that is why we are delivering more often than not.”

“He (GT captain Hardik Pandya) talks to the players who are not just in the playing eleven but also with those on the bench and gives them confidence. He has created a positive mindset in the dressing room,” added Rashid.

The IPL 2022 is almost over with the play-off stage set to commence on May 24.

The tournament which began on March 26 will conclude with the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 29.