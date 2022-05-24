Afghanistan squad for Zimbabwe series named

(Last Updated On: May 24, 2022)

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) selection committee has named the ODI and T20I squads for the Zimbabwe series which will be played in Zimbabwe from 4 to 14 June.

The three T20Is will count towards the ICC T20I rankings, whereas three ODI matches will be part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League.

From the 16 players who were part of the ODI series against Bangladesh in February, all-rounder Gulbadin Naib has been left out, while the slow left-arm spinner Zia ur Rahman Akbar, who was the leading wicket-taker in the recently concluded Green Afghanistan One-Day Cup, has been added to the 16-man squad.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad and right-arm fast bowler Nijat Masoud have been named as reserves.

Likewise, from the 16 players who were part of the squad for T20I series against Bangladesh in March, Ihsanullah Jannat and Noor Ahmad have replaced Qais Ahmad and Mujeeb ur Rahman in the 16-member side.

The left-arm wrist-spinner Zahir Khan and the left-arm fast bowler Sayed Ahmad Shirzad have been named as reserves.

The ODI Squad is as follows:

Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmat Shah (VC), Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Ibrahim Zadran, Ikram Alikhail (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Nabi, Mujib ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), Rashid Khan, Riaz Hassan, Shahidullah Kamal, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zia ur Rahman Akbar

Reserves: Noor Ahmad, Nijat Masoud

The T20I Squad is as follows:

Mohammad Nabi (C), Najibullah Zadran (VC), Afsar Zazai (wicket-keeper), Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ihsanullah Janat, Karim Janat, Nijat Masoud, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), Rashid Khan, Sharafuddin Ashraf and Usman Ghani.

Reserves: Zahir Khan, Sayed Ahmad Shirzad

ODI Series schedule:

04 June – 1st ODI, Harare Sports Club, Harare

06 June – 2nd ODI, Harare Sports Club, Harare

09 June – 3rd ODI, Harare Sports Club, Harare

T20I Series schedule:

11 June – 1st T20I, Harare Sports Club, Harare

12 June – 2nd T20I, Harare Sports Club, Harare

14 June – 3rd T20I, Harare Sports Club, Harare