Sport
Afghanistan squad for Zimbabwe series named
Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) selection committee has named the ODI and T20I squads for the Zimbabwe series which will be played in Zimbabwe from 4 to 14 June.
The three T20Is will count towards the ICC T20I rankings, whereas three ODI matches will be part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League.
From the 16 players who were part of the ODI series against Bangladesh in February, all-rounder Gulbadin Naib has been left out, while the slow left-arm spinner Zia ur Rahman Akbar, who was the leading wicket-taker in the recently concluded Green Afghanistan One-Day Cup, has been added to the 16-man squad.
Left-arm wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad and right-arm fast bowler Nijat Masoud have been named as reserves.
Likewise, from the 16 players who were part of the squad for T20I series against Bangladesh in March, Ihsanullah Jannat and Noor Ahmad have replaced Qais Ahmad and Mujeeb ur Rahman in the 16-member side.
The left-arm wrist-spinner Zahir Khan and the left-arm fast bowler Sayed Ahmad Shirzad have been named as reserves.
The ODI Squad is as follows:
Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmat Shah (VC), Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Ibrahim Zadran, Ikram Alikhail (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Nabi, Mujib ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), Rashid Khan, Riaz Hassan, Shahidullah Kamal, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zia ur Rahman Akbar
Reserves: Noor Ahmad, Nijat Masoud
The T20I Squad is as follows:
Mohammad Nabi (C), Najibullah Zadran (VC), Afsar Zazai (wicket-keeper), Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ihsanullah Janat, Karim Janat, Nijat Masoud, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), Rashid Khan, Sharafuddin Ashraf and Usman Ghani.
Reserves: Zahir Khan, Sayed Ahmad Shirzad
ODI Series schedule:
04 June – 1st ODI, Harare Sports Club, Harare
06 June – 2nd ODI, Harare Sports Club, Harare
09 June – 3rd ODI, Harare Sports Club, Harare
T20I Series schedule:
11 June – 1st T20I, Harare Sports Club, Harare
12 June – 2nd T20I, Harare Sports Club, Harare
14 June – 3rd T20I, Harare Sports Club, Harare
Sport
Ex-England captain heaps praise on Gujarat Titans’ star spinner, Rashid Khan
Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has heaped praise on Gujarat Titans star spinner Rashid Khan for contributing in every department in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.
In an interview with Cricket Live on Star Sports this week, Pietersen said: “You can’t keep the great guys down, he’s such an electrifying personality.
“He’s one of the cool dudes and he delivers whenever the captain looks at him. He’s just in the feel in this season. He’s a busy cricketer and keeps talking with the captain which is good to see.”
The Afghan star cricketer credits the team management for his and the team’s good show in the tournament.
Praising the overall mood in the Gujarat Titans’ camp and the atmosphere created by head coach Ashish Nehra and the entire support staff, Rashid said the players are doing well because of the relaxed dressing room.
Also speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports, Rashid said: “The mood is positive, Ashish bhai always asks us to remain chilled out, take care of our diet and have a sound sleep for that will help in recovery. Whether we win or lose, the environment in the dressing room remains the same. There is no extra pressure on the players as well and that is why we are delivering more often than not.”
“He (GT captain Hardik Pandya) talks to the players who are not just in the playing eleven but also with those on the bench and gives them confidence. He has created a positive mindset in the dressing room,” added Rashid.
The IPL 2022 is almost over with the play-off stage set to commence on May 24.
The tournament which began on March 26 will conclude with the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 29.
Sport
Hindukush Strikers win Green Afghanistan One Day Cup
Hindukush Strikers were crowned Green Afghanistan One-Day Cup champions after beating Pamir Legends in the final match on Friday.
Batting first after winning the toss at Khost Cricket Stadium, Pamir Legends posted 172-4 in 39 overs before bad weather stopped play.
The revised target for the Strikers was 204 runs in 33 overs (DLS method) and they chased it down by three wickets with four balls to spare.
Ibrahim Zadran (60) and Bahir Shah (55) hit fifties for Hindukush Strikers.
For Pamir Legends, Samiullah Shinwari hit 55 not out, followed by Gulbadin Naib who made 44. Naib also picked up three wickets, the most by a player in the match.
Thousands of cricket fans attended the final. Senior officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) including Deputy PM Abdul Salam Hanafi also attended.
The domestic one-day tournament started on May 8, with three teams including also Maiwand Defenders participating.
A total of seven games were played across 12 days.
The teams featured all the available national-level players as they prepare for the upcoming international assignments
Sport
Afghanistan to tour Ireland in August for 5 T20Is
Afghanistan Cricket Board confirmed Thursday that the dates and venues for the five T20Is for the Ireland tour have been confirmed.
Afghanistan’s Senior Men’s Team will tour Ireland from August 9 to 17 and matches will take place in Stormont, ACB said in a statement.
Afghanistan’s tour was initially scheduled to include a Test match and three ODIs, but the tour was rescheduled to a later date with both sides looking to maximize their T20 cricket exposure in the lead-up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in October.
ACB CEO Naseeb Khan said: “Afghanistan have ample experience of playing Ireland for over one decade, and it’s turning out to be a nice rivalry between the two teams. The confirmation of the dates for the series is a positive sight, as part of our build-up to the T20 World Cup in Australia.
“At the same time, we are looking forward to rescheduling our multi-format (a test and three ODIs) tour of Ireland in the near future,” he said.
Afghanistan last played Ireland in a T20I series in March 2021 in Greater Noida, India with Afghanistan winning the three-match series 2-1.
Ireland v Afghanistan men’s T20I series:
9 August: Ireland v Afghanistan, 1st T20I (Stormont)
11 August: Ireland v Afghanistan, 2nd T20I (Stormont)
12 August: Ireland v Afghanistan, 3rd T20I (Stormont)
15 August: Ireland v Afghanistan, 4th T20I (Stormont)
17 August: Ireland v Afghanistan, 5th T20I (Stormont)
WHO says no urgent need for mass monkeypox vaccinations
Afghanistan squad for Zimbabwe series named
IEA signs agreement with UAE to manage Afghanistan’s airports
Pakistan reopens several additional borders crossings with Afghanistan
UK MPs blast ‘systemic failures of leadership, planning’ of Afghan withdrawal
Zerbena: National budget delay discussed
Afghans using crypto to ‘safeguard’ their savings
Tahawol: Issue of IEA’s recognition discussed
Beijing-Nangarhar Construction to build industrial park in Kabul
Rashid Khan smashes 3 sixes in four balls to clinch dramatic win for Gujarat
Tahawol: US foreign policy toward Afghanistan discussed
Interview: US envoy for Afghanistan speaks about IEA’s recognition and US policy
Interview – Karim Khurram discusses the collapse of the Republic and rise of IEA
Zerbena: Challenges in construction sector discussed
Saar: Calls for reopening of girls’ schools discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Exiled Afghan politicians form council, call for talks with IEA
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA claims it supports local media but urges them to stick to Islamic values
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA says progress made on airport contracts with Qatar, Turkey
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA expected to unveil plan to get exiled Afghan politicians to return home
-
Business4 days ago
1.2 million people in Afghanistan employed in carpet industry: Union
-
Business4 days ago
Corruption at Afghan customs offices almost zero: official
-
World4 days ago
Blinken accuses Russia of using food as a weapon in Ukraine
-
Latest News3 days ago
UN envoy says Afghanistan’s new rulers have no clear plan for good governance