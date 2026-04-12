Sport
ACB holds high-level meeting with new national team head coach
Officials exchanged views on preparation structures, player management, and coordination between departments ahead of future international assignments.
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has held a comprehensive introductory meeting with newly appointed national team head coach Richard Pybus, bringing together senior officials and key technical departments to discuss the future direction of Afghan cricket.
The meeting was led by ACB Chief Executive Officer Naseeb Khan and included heads of domestic cricket, international cricket, the selection committee, and the high-performance centre. National team captains Hashmatullah Shahidi and Ibrahim Zadran also took part in the discussions.
According to the board, the first part of the session focused on outlining the long-term strategic vision for Afghanistan cricket, including performance goals and development pathways for the national team.
The head coach then led detailed technical discussions with department heads, seeking input on planning and execution for the upcoming national team training camp in Kabul. Officials exchanged views on preparation structures, player management, and coordination between departments ahead of future international assignments.
The ACB described the meeting as productive, noting that it reflects ongoing efforts to strengthen communication between coaching staff and technical units as the team prepares for a busy international schedule.
Sport
Afghanistan U-17 football team ends CAFA campaign with 3–2 loss to Tajikistan
Afghanistan’s under-17 national football team concluded their 2026 CAFA U-17 Championship campaign with a 3–2 defeat against Tajikistan in their final match.
The team had previously registered two losses and one draw in their earlier three fixtures of the tournament.
The Central Asian competition, featuring five countries including Afghanistan, is being hosted by Uzbekistan and is scheduled to conclude on April 13.
The championship serves as a development platform for youth football in the region, offering players valuable international exposure while allowing national federations to evaluate emerging talent.
Fans across Afghanistan can follow the matches live on Ariana Television.
Sport
Afghanistan’s new cricket head coach Richard Pybus arrives in Kabul
Richard Pybus, newly appointed head coach of the Afghanistan National Cricket Team, has arrived in Kabul to oversee the team’s upcoming skill development and training camp, the Afghanistan Cricket Board announced on Saturday.
He was welcomed by Naseeb Khan, Chief Executive Officer of the Afghanistan Cricket Board, who outlined the board’s strategic priorities and expressed high expectations for the team under the new coaching leadership.
During his first visit to the Afghan capital, Pybus held a series of meetings with officials from the Selection Committee, International and Domestic Cricket departments, and the High-Performance Center. He was joined by national team captains Hashmatullah Shahidi and Ibrahim Zadran, with discussions focusing on upcoming fixtures under the Future Tours Programme (FTP), team strategies, and preparations for the training camp.
According to the Afghanistan Cricket Board, a month-long camp involving nearly 40 players will be conducted under the supervision of the High-Performance Center and the head coach. The camp is scheduled to begin on April 12 and will run until May 16.
The training program is aimed at preparing the national side for its upcoming Test match and a three-match One Day International (ODI) series against India National Cricket Team.
Sport
ATN seals Ariana Snooker Championship deal for five seasons
Thursday’s agreement comes just one month away from the start of the second season of the tournament, which will be produced and broadcast by ATN.
The Ariana Snooker Championship has been confirmed for the next five seasons following the signing of a new production and broadcast agreement between Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) and Afghanistan Billiards and Snooker Federation, marking a major boost for the sport’s growing popularity in Afghanistan.
Thursday’s agreement comes just one month away from the start of the second season of the tournament, which will be produced and broadcast by ATN. The tournament will run from May 11 to May 22, 2026, in Kabul, with matches to be broadcast daily from 12:00 to 18:00.
The 10-day competition will follow a structured format beginning with group-stage matches before progressing to knockout rounds, semifinals and the final.
This year’s tournament will once again feature the fast-paced 6-ball snooker format, with approximately 60 male players from across the country expected to compete.
The announcement builds on the success of last year’s inaugural tournament, which was widely viewed on Ariana Television Network platforms and helped spark renewed interest in snooker among Afghan audiences. Viewership figures and fan engagement were notably strong, with many young players emerging as new talents on the national stage.
In recent coverage, Ariana News reported growing enthusiasm for cue sports across Afghanistan, with local clubs seeing increased participation and a new generation of players stepping into competitive play. The championship has quickly become one of the country’s most anticipated sporting events, providing a platform for athletes to showcase their skills on national television.
Organizers say the multi-season agreement will ensure continuity and allow for further development of the tournament, including improved production quality and broader outreach to audiences nationwide.
The competition will bring together players from a wide range of age groups, from teenagers to experienced adults, reflecting the expanding appeal of the sport. The tournament meanwhile is expected to play a key role in strengthening Afghanistan’s domestic snooker scene and inspiring future participation.
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