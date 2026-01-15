Afghanistan limits players to three foreign leagues per year

Manchester City moved a step closer to the Carabao Cup final after securing a 2–0 victory over Newcastle United in the first leg of their semi-final at St James’ Park on Tuesday night, with new signing Antoine Semenyo once again proving decisive.

Semenyo, who joined City in a £65 million move, continued his impressive start to life under Pep Guardiola by scoring for the second consecutive game. His strike made him the first City player since Emmanuel Adebayor in 2009 to score in his first two appearances for the club and put the visitors ahead against the run of play.

Newcastle started brightly and threatened early, with Yoane Wissa forcing goalkeeper James Trafford into action and later seeing efforts hit the woodwork twice in quick succession after the break. City, however, made the most of their reprieve, breaking forward on the counter as Jeremy Doku led the charge before Semenyo pounced to open the scoring.

Eddie Howe had voiced frustration before the match over a rule change that allowed Semenyo to feature in the tie despite earlier appearances for Bournemouth in the competition, and Newcastle were made to pay as City grew in control during the second half.

Semenyo appeared to have doubled his tally following a corner, but the goal was ruled out after a lengthy VAR review for interference by Erling Haaland. City remained composed and eventually sealed the win deep into added time when substitute Rayan Cherki finished off a sweeping move initiated by Rayan Ait-Nouri.

The result gives City a commanding advantage ahead of the second leg in Manchester next month, as Guardiola’s side look to book their place at Wembley, while Newcastle face a difficult task to overturn the deficit.

