Ariana Television to broadcast IPL final and closing ceremony

(Last Updated On: May 28, 2022)

After 65 days of world class cricket, the exciting IPL 2022 will draw to a close Sunday after new-comers Gujarat Titans take on Rajasthan Royals to battle it out for this year’s title.

Afghan fans meanwhile are in for a treat as the closing ceremony will be broadcast live from 5pm on Ariana Television, followed by the final match.

The final will be played in front of a full-capacity crowd at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium and the closing ceremony is the first to take place in three years due to the pandemic.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman are expected to perform in front of thousands of people at the ceremony and Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela will also make an appearance.

Aamir Khan is also expected to be present at the ceremony for the launch of the trailer of his new movie.

Gujarat Titans reached the final of IPL 2022 after defeating Rajasthan Royals in the first qualifier on May 24. However, Rajasthan beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second qualifier on Friday and ended in second place on the points table.

Both Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals were two of the strongest teams throughout this year’s IPL and both are eyeing the trophy.

This is however Rajasthan’s first IPL final after they won the inaugural edition in 2008.

Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya meanwhile established his side as the team to beat this year after topping the league table and storming into the final when they beat Rajasthan by seven wickets in the first play-off.

“It’s really going to be a tough challenge,” Rajasthan head coach Kumar Sangakkara said of the looming showdown.

“(Pandya) is an exceptional player. He has led his side really well,” the former Sri Lanka captain told reporters.

“They are an exceptional team, highly-skilled, really well settled, performing at peak consistently through this entire tournament.”

Afghan spinner Rashid Khan, who played for Gujarat this season, was on top form for his team and not only claimed 18 wickets but also boosted the team’s batting at crucial moments.

“The more important thing was the balance that we had in the team really helped us to reach this position,” said Rashid.

Everyone on the team had been certain of what role they were to play, he added. “There was no confusion in the players’ mind.”