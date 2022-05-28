Sport
Ariana Television to broadcast IPL final and closing ceremony
After 65 days of world class cricket, the exciting IPL 2022 will draw to a close Sunday after new-comers Gujarat Titans take on Rajasthan Royals to battle it out for this year’s title.
Afghan fans meanwhile are in for a treat as the closing ceremony will be broadcast live from 5pm on Ariana Television, followed by the final match.
The final will be played in front of a full-capacity crowd at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium and the closing ceremony is the first to take place in three years due to the pandemic.
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman are expected to perform in front of thousands of people at the ceremony and Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela will also make an appearance.
Aamir Khan is also expected to be present at the ceremony for the launch of the trailer of his new movie.
Gujarat Titans reached the final of IPL 2022 after defeating Rajasthan Royals in the first qualifier on May 24. However, Rajasthan beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second qualifier on Friday and ended in second place on the points table.
Both Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals were two of the strongest teams throughout this year’s IPL and both are eyeing the trophy.
This is however Rajasthan’s first IPL final after they won the inaugural edition in 2008.
Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya meanwhile established his side as the team to beat this year after topping the league table and storming into the final when they beat Rajasthan by seven wickets in the first play-off.
“It’s really going to be a tough challenge,” Rajasthan head coach Kumar Sangakkara said of the looming showdown.
“(Pandya) is an exceptional player. He has led his side really well,” the former Sri Lanka captain told reporters.
“They are an exceptional team, highly-skilled, really well settled, performing at peak consistently through this entire tournament.”
Afghan spinner Rashid Khan, who played for Gujarat this season, was on top form for his team and not only claimed 18 wickets but also boosted the team’s batting at crucial moments.
“The more important thing was the balance that we had in the team really helped us to reach this position,” said Rashid.
Everyone on the team had been certain of what role they were to play, he added. “There was no confusion in the players’ mind.”
Cricket can cement India-Afghanistan ties: Anas Haqqani
Cricket can cement ties between India and Afghanistan, Anas Haqqani, a senior member of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has said.
Speaking in an interview with Indian TV channel CNN-News18, Haqqani said that India can open up with its policy of peace and development as it had with the previous government, and for this, the doors of IEA are open.
He said that cricket brings India and Afghanistan together and spreads happiness among the people of both countries.
“We wish that India and its cricket board help our cricket team with the issues that may crop up in future and this sport becomes a medium to cement our ties,” Haqqani said, adding the authorities of the Indian cricket board are in touch with the authorities of the Afghan cricket board.
He said that whatever stakes India has in Afghanistan can be reclaimed under the stable IEA government.
“The Emirate extends its support and assurances that if it has any issue, the Emirate will ensure that all its apprehensions will be addressed,” Haqqani said. “We wish that India reopens its embassy, mingles with Afghan people in a friendly environment. The Emirate has no issue and its doors are open; come and stay with us as old friends.”
Umar Gul named Afghanistan bowling coach
Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced on Wednesday it has appointed former Pakistani player Umar Gul as national bowling coach.
Gul was contracted by the Afghanistan Cricket Board as bowling consultant for the training camps in the UAE recently ahead of the team’s upcoming international matches.
Gul retired from international cricket in 2020 before taking up a bowling coach role with Pakistan Super League team Quetta Gladiators in 2021.
“The Pakistani veteran worked with the fast bowlers in our national lineup and considering his effectiveness in the camp as well as based on the need, it was decided to offer him a permanent contract as the national team’s bowling coach,” ACB said in a statement.
The Afghan team on Wednesday left for Zimbabwe to play three ODIs and three T20Is against the hosts from 4 to 14 June.
Afghanistan squad for Zimbabwe series named
Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) selection committee has named the ODI and T20I squads for the Zimbabwe series which will be played in Zimbabwe from 4 to 14 June.
The three T20Is will count towards the ICC T20I rankings, whereas three ODI matches will be part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League.
From the 16 players who were part of the ODI series against Bangladesh in February, all-rounder Gulbadin Naib has been left out, while the slow left-arm spinner Zia ur Rahman Akbar, who was the leading wicket-taker in the recently concluded Green Afghanistan One-Day Cup, has been added to the 16-man squad.
Left-arm wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad and right-arm fast bowler Nijat Masoud have been named as reserves.
Likewise, from the 16 players who were part of the squad for T20I series against Bangladesh in March, Ihsanullah Jannat and Noor Ahmad have replaced Qais Ahmad and Mujeeb ur Rahman in the 16-member side.
The left-arm wrist-spinner Zahir Khan and the left-arm fast bowler Sayed Ahmad Shirzad have been named as reserves.
The ODI Squad is as follows:
Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmat Shah (VC), Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Ibrahim Zadran, Ikram Alikhail (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Nabi, Mujib ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), Rashid Khan, Riaz Hassan, Shahidullah Kamal, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zia ur Rahman Akbar
Reserves: Noor Ahmad, Nijat Masoud
The T20I Squad is as follows:
Mohammad Nabi (C), Najibullah Zadran (VC), Afsar Zazai (wicket-keeper), Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ihsanullah Janat, Karim Janat, Nijat Masoud, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), Rashid Khan, Sharafuddin Ashraf and Usman Ghani.
Reserves: Zahir Khan, Sayed Ahmad Shirzad
ODI Series schedule:
04 June – 1st ODI, Harare Sports Club, Harare
06 June – 2nd ODI, Harare Sports Club, Harare
09 June – 3rd ODI, Harare Sports Club, Harare
T20I Series schedule:
11 June – 1st T20I, Harare Sports Club, Harare
12 June – 2nd T20I, Harare Sports Club, Harare
14 June – 3rd T20I, Harare Sports Club, Harare
