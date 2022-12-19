Death toll rises to 31 in Salang Tunnel fire, 37 injured

(Last Updated On: December 19, 2022)

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) says 31 people died and 37 others injured in the Salang Tunnel fire.

Qalandar Ebad, minister of public health said that the condition of many wounded who have been taken to Parwan and Baghlan hospitals is satisfactory.

The fire in the Salang Tunnel was extinguished after two days.

According to the MoPH, the injured have been taken to Parwan, Baghlan and Kabul hospitals.

However, the Ministry of Public Works said that the highway is closed to traffic because the tunnel has not been completely drained of water used to extinguish the inferno that happened after an oil tanker caught fire and exploded inside the tunnel on Saturday night.

The incident happened at around 8:00 p.m. on Saturday.

According to reports, the explosion of the tanker has destroyed parts of the tunnel, which now needs to be repaired.

This highway is one of the important economic highways of the country and experts say that technical measures should be taken to prevent such incidents.