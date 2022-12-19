IEA: No decision yet on distribution of land around Qosh Tepa Canal

(Last Updated On: December 19, 2022)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said on Sunday there is no decision yet on the distribution of land around Qosh Tepa water canal.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for IEA, said in a statement that some “opportunists” are collecting money from the people promising them land around the Qosh Tepa canal.

He said that the IEA leadership has not decided about the distribution of the land yet.

Mujahid called on citizens not to be “deceived” by such promises. He also urged them to help identify the culprits.

Construction of the 285-kilometer Qosh Tepa irrigation canal began in March this year. The canal starts from Amu River in Balkh province and ends in Faryab province. Over 100 kilometers of the canal has been constructed.

Experts say the government should give the land around the canal to the private sector for major investments.

“Mafia circles who have enough experience in land grabbing in the previous government should be countered seriously by the Islamic Emirate so that they cannot create hurdles for such major economic projects,” said Taj Mohammad Talash, an economic expert.