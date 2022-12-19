Latest News
IEA: No decision yet on distribution of land around Qosh Tepa Canal
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said on Sunday there is no decision yet on the distribution of land around Qosh Tepa water canal.
Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for IEA, said in a statement that some “opportunists” are collecting money from the people promising them land around the Qosh Tepa canal.
He said that the IEA leadership has not decided about the distribution of the land yet.
Mujahid called on citizens not to be “deceived” by such promises. He also urged them to help identify the culprits.
Construction of the 285-kilometer Qosh Tepa irrigation canal began in March this year. The canal starts from Amu River in Balkh province and ends in Faryab province. Over 100 kilometers of the canal has been constructed.
Experts say the government should give the land around the canal to the private sector for major investments.
“Mafia circles who have enough experience in land grabbing in the previous government should be countered seriously by the Islamic Emirate so that they cannot create hurdles for such major economic projects,” said Taj Mohammad Talash, an economic expert.
Death toll rises to 31 in Salang Tunnel fire, 37 injured
The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) says 31 people died and 37 others injured in the Salang Tunnel fire.
Qalandar Ebad, minister of public health said that the condition of many wounded who have been taken to Parwan and Baghlan hospitals is satisfactory.
The fire in the Salang Tunnel was extinguished after two days.
According to the MoPH, the injured have been taken to Parwan, Baghlan and Kabul hospitals.
However, the Ministry of Public Works said that the highway is closed to traffic because the tunnel has not been completely drained of water used to extinguish the inferno that happened after an oil tanker caught fire and exploded inside the tunnel on Saturday night.
The incident happened at around 8:00 p.m. on Saturday.
According to reports, the explosion of the tanker has destroyed parts of the tunnel, which now needs to be repaired.
This highway is one of the important economic highways of the country and experts say that technical measures should be taken to prevent such incidents.
Pakistani Ulema to visit Afghanistan for talks on cross-border hostility
A four-member delegation of Pakistani Ulema will visit Afghanistan this week for talks in the hope of resolving cross-border hostility that has left a number of people dead and more than a dozen wounded.
Two separate skirmishes have taken place at the Spin Boldak-Chaman border crossing this month.
According to Pakistani media, the visiting delegation will meet with officials from the Afghan ministry of dense and with key Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials in Kandahar and Kabul.
