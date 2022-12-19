Latest News
Pakistani Ulema to visit Afghanistan for talks on cross-border hostility
A four-member delegation of Pakistani Ulema will visit Afghanistan this week for talks in the hope of resolving cross-border hostility that has left a number of people dead and more than a dozen wounded.
Two separate skirmishes have taken place at the Spin Boldak-Chaman border crossing this month.
According to Pakistani media, the visiting delegation will meet with officials from the Afghan ministry of dense and with key Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials in Kandahar and Kabul.
Death toll rises to 19 in Salang Tunnel fire, 32 injured
At least 19 people have been killed and 32 injured after an oil tanker caught fire inside a tunnel on the Salang highway that connects Kabul to northern Afghanistan, Parwan governor’s spokesman confirmed.
The incident happened at around 8:00 p.m. on Saturday after the oil tanker overturned in the tunnel.
Those injured in the incident have been taken to hospitals in Kabul, Baghlan and Parwan capital.
Kamran Zaid, a spokesman for Parwan police, said that some of the bodies recovered were unidentifiable due to severe burns. They also include women and children.
The highway remained closed on Sunday.
Clerics help enforce IEA’s opium ban
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has asked clerics to spread awareness about the ban on the cultivation of poppies and drug trade.
The Interior Ministry and the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs have set up a joint team for the enforcement of the supreme leader’s decree on the poppy ban which was announced in April this year.
The delegation says there are adequate funds for the fight against poppy cultivation.
“Poppy cultivation has become zero. Helicopters destroyed poppy fields even on the mountains of Badakhshan province. Likewise, mosques and media spread awareness about the ban in all 34 provinces of the country,” said Hashmatullah Haqiq, a member of the joint team.
Hafizullah Mabror, deputy head of counter-narcotics department of Herat police, said that IEA forces are working day and night to enforce the opium ban decree.
Herat has the second highest number of drug addicts after Kabul.
“The government is responsible to treat drug addicts using its resources or with the help of aid agencies,” said Mohammad Noor Rahmani, the imam of the Great Mosque of Herat.
Abdul Wahab Rahmani, head of provincial directorate of hajj and religious affairs in Herat, said: “When clerics lead from the front, it will increase public trust and use of drugs among youths will decline.”
Two more aircraft repaired and reactivated
The Ministry of National Defense of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Sunday that two more aircraft have been put back into service after being repaired.
“An MI-35 helicopter and a C-208 aircraft have been restored and activated by Afghan Air Force engineers,” the MoD said.
According to officials, the technical team of the country’s air force has so far been able to repair more than 60 aircraft – military and cargo planes.
According to the officials, work on the restoration and activation of other planes is also ongoing.
