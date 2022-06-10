Connect with us

Deputy FM Stanikzai appreciates Russia's 'friendly relations' with IEA

Published

28 seconds ago

 on
(Last Updated On: June 10, 2022)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, has thanked Russia for maintaining “friendly relations” with IEA over the past two decades.

Speaking in a ceremony held on the occasion of the National Day of the Russian Federation at the Russian Embassy in Kabul, Stanikzai also suggested that Russia’s political support for the IEA has been vital at the international level summits.

“We thank the Russian Federation for the friendly relations that Russia has had with us over the past two decades and for the political support they have given us at the international level and at the United Nations and in the international meetings.”

Although Moscow has not yet recognized the new government of Afghanistan, it has accepted IEA’s diplomats and handed over the Afghanistan Embassy in Moscow to the IEA.
Russia has also repeatedly urged the international community to engage and cooperate with the new government of Afghanistan.

Moscow however has repeatedly voiced concern over the terrorism threat in Afghanistan and the country has conducted joint military exercises with Tajik forces in the border areas between Tajikistan and Afghanistan. 

Saudi Arabia provides $30m grant to support Afghan humanitarian trust fund

Published

5 hours ago

on

June 10, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: June 10, 2022)

Saudi Arabia on Thursday announced a $30 million grant to support the Afghanistan Humanitarian Trust Fund (AHTF).

Operated under the umbrella of the Islamic Development Bank in coordination with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the AHTF grant will be provided through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center and the Saudi Fund for Development.

Dr. Samer Al-Jetaily, KSrelief’s director of resources and investment, told Arab News that the money would be used toward “urgent” humanitarian work in Afghanistan.

Officials from the SFD and KSrelief handed over the donation during a signing ceremony held at the center’s headquarters in Riyadh.

The Afghan humanitarian trust fund was established by the 57-nation OIC and the IsDB in March.

The fund was established with the aim of reducing the risks of deterioration of the critical humanitarian situation and possible economic collapse in Afghanistan, both of which could affect regional and international peace and stability.

Saudi Arabia has provided Afghanistan with aid worth more than $266 million, through donations and relief programs, including projects focused on health, education, and water and food security.

Two military aircraft repaired and activated: MoD

Published

9 hours ago

on

June 10, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: June 10, 2022)

Afghan Air Force Command engineers have been able to repair a Russian Antonov AN32 military cargo plane and a C-208 aircraft, the ministry of defense said. 

Both planes successfully flew over Kabul, ministry of defense officials said. 

The AN32 aircraft, which works well in Afghanistan given the high altitude, will be used to fill gaps in the field of military transport, transfers, the ministry said.

According to the ministry Afghan Air Force technicians and engineers have also repaired several inactive and damaged aircraft.

Before the fall of the former government in August, Afghanistan had more than 164 active aircraft, a large number of which were flown out of the country. 

Only 81 were left behind, according to Afghan media reports.

Afghan air force personnel flew almost 50 helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft to Uzbekistan in mid-August as former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and IEA forces overran the capital, Kabul. 

Several more aircraft and Black Hawk helicopters were taken to neighboring Tajikistan. 

IEA leaders have since insisted that the aircraft belong to Afghanistan and should be returned. 

But Ismatulla Irgashev, a senior adviser to Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, told VOA during a recent interview in Tashkent that the aircraft would not be going back to Kabul.

As of August 21, 2021, there were 46 aircraft in Uzbekistan and 18 in Tajikistan, the official said. These included Mi-17 UH-60 helicopters as well as PC-12, C-208, AC-208 and A-29 fixed-wing aircraft, VOA reported. 

UNAMA head Deborah Lyons' term in Afghanistan ends

Published

19 hours ago

on

June 9, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: June 9, 2022)
Head of UNAMA Deborah Lyons, the UN Special Representative for Afghanistan, officially ended her term of office in the country after over two years on Thursday, the mission confirmed. 
 
Lyons’ replacement to Afghanistan has not yet been announced. 
 
Her mission was extended in December last year. During this time, she sought to build an international consensus to help the Afghan people, as well as find a way out of the humanitarian crisis and prevent a complete economic and banking collapse.
 
In April 2020, Lyons took over as UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative and Chair of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA). 
 
Leading up to August last year, she worked to end the war and violence in Afghanistan and to get Afghan leaders to work together to find a political solution to the country’s future.
 
With the Islamic Emirate takeover on August 15 last year, the UN Security Council extended the mandate of the UN Representative Office for a period of six years due to the changing political situation in Afghanistan.
 
During this time, Lyons met with officials from the Islamic Emirate  several times and apparently pressured them to comply with international demands. 
 
Lyons was also the IEA’s bridge to the United Nations, but UN Security Council sanctions against the IEA’s leaders are still in place.
