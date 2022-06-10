Qatar’s NSA reaffirms cooperation with Afghanistan during Kabul visit

(Last Updated On: June 10, 2022)

Qatar’s National Security Adviser Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Misnad reaffirmed Doha’s commitment to cooperate with Afghanistan in political, economic and social areas as he visited Kabul on Thursday.

In his meeting with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, deputy prime minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Al-Misnad expressed his satisfaction over the rule of IEA in Afghanistan, according to an IEA official statement.

He further added that now that security has prevailed in Afghanistan, people have the opportunity to work, and it is time to show the world the true picture of the country.

Bardar meanwhile appreciated the Qatari government for its cooperation and support, and said that Afghanistan is moving towards self-reliance and wants stronger economic and political ties with all countries in the world, including Qatar.

He further added that IEA has provided all the facilities for trade and investment in Afghanistan, and Qatar can invest in the construction of dams, mining, and power generation.

During the visit, the Qatari official also met with IEA’s Acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani who thanked Qatar for its goodwill and cooperation and added that Qatar has a deep vital relationship with Afghanistan and has helped Afghans in difficult times.

Al-Misnad meanwhile said that Qatar has strong ideological ties with Afghanistan and will continue to strengthen those ties.

Qatar forged close ties with the IEA, hosting its only office outside of Afghanistan in 2013.

Last year, the United States and Qatar agreed that Doha would represent the diplomatic interests of the US in Afghanistan.