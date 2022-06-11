Business
Ariana Afghan Airlines plans to buy four more planes
Ariana Afghan Airlines says its revenue has increased in the past few months and that it is now looking to buy four more planes.
The company’s officials said that procurement of one new plane is almost complete.
“It was agreed that we would provide them with a bank guarantee and they would bring the aircraft to Sharjah,” Rahmatullah Agha, head of Ariana Afghan Airlines, said about the new 110-seat passenger plane on order.
He said that the bid to purchase three more planes – two for passengers and one for cargo – would be announced within a week.
According to him, all four planes would cost around $40 million.
The country’s economic experts also consider the growth of Ariana Afghan Airlines to be important in the development of Afghanistan’s national economy.
“We could benefit both economically and politically if we expand our relations with the world. Moreover, it is also crucial in terms of exports for a landlocked country like Afghanistan,” said Sayed-ur-Rahman Imran, an economic analyst.
Currently, due to the lack of technical management of airports in the country, flights are still limited.
According to experts, international flights will however increase once the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) finalizes agreements for foreign countries to help run the technical side of the air traffic control.
Business
Price hike adds to humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan
Grain prices in Afghanistan have kept soaring due to the sanctions imposed by the United States and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, adding to the aggravated humanitarian crisis suffered by the Afghan people, CCTV reported.
Abdul Shukoor is a vegetable vendor who has been living at a hillside settlement named Demazang north of downtown Kabul for 20 years with his family.
Resulting from the poor living conditions on the hill, the local residents are suffering severe water shortage and therefore are forced to carry drinking water uphill with donkeys each day, read the report.
Frequent power outage is another issue upsetting the locals.
A China Central Television (CCTV) reporting crew has recently paid a visit to Abdul Shukoor’s home — a room measuring less than 10 square meters which houses 10 family members.
“I have two sons and six daughters. One of my sons died from illness. I can only make 5,000 to 6,000 Afghanis (around 56 to 67 U.S. dollars) each month, which is far from being enough to support the livelihood and subsistence of my family and to taking good care of my kids,” said Shukoor.
His late son passed away one month ago from cancer as a result of lacking money.
“My son who died was 18 years old this year. He was diagnosed with cancer a year ago and I don’t have enough money to take him to Pakistan or India for treatment. I lost my son because I don’t have money,” said Shukoor.
He said he borrowed a total of 300,000 Afghani (around 3,375 U.S. dollars) to take his son to doctors and now he has not paid the house rent for months. And the food price hike has added to the family’s hardship.
Some 19.7 million people, almost half of Afghanistan’s population, are facing acute hunger, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis conducted in January and February 2022 by Food Security and Agriculture Cluster partners, including the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) and many NGOs.
The analysis also pointed out that the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to put pressure on Afghanistan’s wheat supply, food commodities, agricultural inputs, and fuel prices.
According to a grain ship owner named Shafi, the prices of rice and flour have more than doubled compared with six months ago.
“The rice price was some 70 to 100 Afghanis (around 0.8 to 1.1 U.S. dollars) per kg and it has now surged to about 150 to 200 Afghanis (around 1.7 to 2.2 U.S. dollars) per kg. The best quality rice is now sold at 180 to 200 Afghanis (about two to 2.2 U.S. dollars) per kg,” Shafi told the CCTV.
Following the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan in August last year, the U.S seized seven billion U.S. dollars worth of frozen assets of the Afghan central bank, which has aggravated the humanitarian crisis in the country.
“The money frozen by the U.S. government belongs to the Afghan people. They should not have done that because the money is property of our people. What the U.S. cares about is only to maximize interests for itself, and it has done nothing conducive to the Afghan people. If they were here to help us, then why have we still been living in shabby houses like this and seeing nothing improved in our lives. The U.S. came here to pursue their own interests instead of helping the poor here,” said Shukoor.
Business
Oxygen and cotton production factories worth $4 million open in Herat
An oxygen producing company and a cotton manufacturing facility, totaling $4 million, have opened in Herat’s Industrial City.
This comes after Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials called for investors to open businesses in the country.
Herat Chamber of Industries and Mines say in the past four months, 20% of the factories have resumed operations and the necessary facilities have been provided to them to deal with customs and transportation. Currently there are about 200 factories in the city.
Officials from the new oxygen plant say they can produce 1,000 cylinders of gas a day.
“The conditions are ready for all investors inside and outside the country. Whenever they want to invest, now is the best time. Herat is ready and a very good platform for investment,” said Nooruddin Azizi, Acting Minister of Trade and Industry.
Hamidullah Khadem, head of the Herat Chamber of Industries and Mines, said: “Approximately $1.5 million is the value of the cotton factory and about $2.5 million has been invested by the oxygen production company, of which about four million dollars we are witnessing in the opening of these companies.”
However, factory owners have raised concerns about the amount of goods, similar to domestic products, that are imported into the country.
Herat factory owners say this is a problem for them and that they are manufacturing goods which are still being imported.
“We have a special program with neighboring countries on importing similar goods, but we will support our domestic production at any time,” said Azizi.
“Our production has improved and sales in the market have improved. At the moment, what has been done is that similar goods are being imported from neighboring countries,” said Ismail Sakhawat, a factory owner.
Meanwhile, a new industrial town covering an area of 5,000 acres is expected to be developed. The Ministry of Industry and Trade said the process of distributing lands to industrialists will begin next month.
Business
Practical work of TAPI project will begin in the next six months
Noor Ahmad Islamjar, the governor of Herat, met with Turkmen Ambassador to Afghanistan Hoja Ovezov and Mohammad Murad Amanov, chief executive of the project in the province.
During the meeting, the CEO of the TAPI project said that the practical work of the gas pipeline from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan will start in the next six months.
In this meeting, Hoja Ovezov, Turkmen Ambassador to Kabul and Mohammad Murad Amanov, the executive director of the TAPI project was present.
“We are waiting for the acquisition of the lands by Afghan government,” Mr Amanov announced the start of work on a gas transfer project from Turkmenistan to India in the next six months.
The Turkmen ambassador to Afghanistan also said that the acquisition of land should be in line with international standards.
Herat Governor Noor Ahmad Islamjar also said that the people of Herat look at the TAPI project as a window of hope and we consider this project to be historic.
“The officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), in Kandahar have a special interest in this project and will appoint a special representative in this area as soon as possible,” said Islamjar.
Islamjar promised that the Herat local government would make the land acquisition map available to the TAPI project as soon as possible.
The idea for the project was discovered in 1997 during the previous term of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, but its practical work in Afghanistan has not yet begun due to security problems and land acquisition.
