Abdullah returns to Afghanistan after 6 weeks in India

Abdullah Abdullah, the former chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, returned to Afghanistan on Saturday after spending six weeks in India visiting family.

On his arrival, Abdullah urged the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to provide a peaceful life for the people.

“I hope that the people of Afghanistan live under justice and prosperity in this country,” he said.

Forty-three days ago, Abdullah traveled to India to visit his family for the first time since the collapse of the former government.

In the meantime, politicians believe that Abdullah’s return to the country provides an atmosphere of trust for the return of other political figures.

In recent days, a number of previous government officials also returned to the country and received a warm welcome by IEA officials.

The IEA’s senior leaders have stated that Afghanistan is a “shared home” for all Afghans, adding that they are trying to invite other political figures to return to their homeland.