Abdullah returns to Afghanistan after 6 weeks in India
Abdullah Abdullah, the former chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, returned to Afghanistan on Saturday after spending six weeks in India visiting family.
On his arrival, Abdullah urged the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to provide a peaceful life for the people.
“I hope that the people of Afghanistan live under justice and prosperity in this country,” he said.
Forty-three days ago, Abdullah traveled to India to visit his family for the first time since the collapse of the former government.
In the meantime, politicians believe that Abdullah’s return to the country provides an atmosphere of trust for the return of other political figures.
In recent days, a number of previous government officials also returned to the country and received a warm welcome by IEA officials.
The IEA’s senior leaders have stated that Afghanistan is a “shared home” for all Afghans, adding that they are trying to invite other political figures to return to their homeland.
US and its allies must assume major obligations for Afghanistan reconstruction: Putin
The United States and its allies should assume the main obligations for the post-war reconstruction of Afghanistan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
“According to our firm conviction, the main obligations for the reconstruction of Afghanistan, first of all financial, should be undertaken by the United States and its allies, whose twenty-year presence has brought this country to the critical line,” Putin said after talks with his Turkmen counterpart Serdar Berdimuhamedov.
The Russian leader said that Moscow is ready to continue joint work with Turkmenistan and other partners, including within the framework of the Moscow format of consultations, on the post-conflict reconstruction of Afghanistan and the integration of the country into regional infrastructure and logistics projects, Russian state news agency TASS reported.
“During the exchange of views on the situation in Afghanistan, both sides noted the importance of ensuring stability and security in this country, solving acute socio-economic problems and neutralizing threats emanating from the Afghan territory,” Putin said, adding that it is primarily related to terrorism.
Putin has repeatedly criticized US military intervention in Afghanistan.
In September last year, Putin said that the US intervention had achieved nothing but tragedy and loss of life on all sides and showed it was impossible to foist foreign values on other nations.
IEA’s finances in much better shape: The Economist
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) finances appear to be in much better shape than expected, The Economist magazine said in an article published Wednesday.
The British media outlet said that when the IEA seized power, it seemed obvious that they would struggle to administer a country of 40 million, especially for lack of money.
“Yet the new government’s finances appear to be in much better shape than anybody expected,” the report read.
Last month IEA announced its first full-year budget, forecasting revenues of $2.1bn.
The World Bank’s estimate is more modest but still impressive: it reckons the government will collect about $1.7bn this year (about 12% of GDP) in domestic revenue, from things like taxes, customs and fees for services.
That is nearly three-quarters of the $2.3bn the previous government raised domestically in 2020, before business and trade dried up and many taxpaying Afghans left the country.
The previous government’s total funding including foreign finance came to $5.7 billion, but IEA do not have access to the grants and loans that made up the rest.
The Economist said that the IEA managing to keep revenue flowing despite the obstacle is “remarkable.” One reason for their success is that they have plenty of experience collecting taxes, it noted.
Moreover, a handful of holdovers from the former government are maintaining sophisticated financial-management software to run their revenue-collection systems.
IEA has also cracked down on graft, a serious problem under the previous government, The Economist noted.
IEA’s Ministry of Finance welcomed the report, saying the government was seeking to make Afghanistan self-reliant.
“IEA members together with former professionals are working in a brotherhood atmosphere and with it transparency has come and revenues have increased. We have stopped corruption that unimaginably existed in the ministry of finance,” said Ahmad Wali Haqmal, a spokesman of the Finance Ministry.
Business
Ariana Afghan Airlines plans to buy four more planes
Ariana Afghan Airlines says its revenue has increased in the past few months and that it is now looking to buy four more planes.
The company’s officials said that procurement of one new plane is almost complete.
“It was agreed that we would provide them with a bank guarantee and they would bring the aircraft to Sharjah,” Rahmatullah Agha, head of Ariana Afghan Airlines, said about the new 110-seat passenger plane on order.
He said that the bid to purchase three more planes – two for passengers and one for cargo – would be announced within a week.
According to him, all four planes would cost around $40 million.
The country’s economic experts also consider the growth of Ariana Afghan Airlines to be important in the development of Afghanistan’s national economy.
“We could benefit both economically and politically if we expand our relations with the world. Moreover, it is also crucial in terms of exports for a landlocked country like Afghanistan,” said Sayed-ur-Rahman Imran, an economic analyst.
Currently, due to the lack of technical management of airports in the country, flights are still limited.
According to experts, international flights will however increase once the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) finalizes agreements for foreign countries to help run the technical side of the air traffic control.
